Springfield driver killed in Stone County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed in a car crash in Stone County today, Jan. 16. Brent M. Sexton, 36, of Springfield, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Highway 13 in Branson West, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. At 10:40 a.m., troopers began an investigation into a crash […]
Man Tried to Abduct 11-Year-Old Missouri Girl Playing in her Yard
Of all the fears parents have, this is one of the worst. There is a report that a man tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl who was playing in her yard in a tiny Missouri town where things like this aren't supposed to happen. This attempted abduction appeared Friday evening...
Man from Springfield Dead after Crash in Branson West
A man from Springfield is dead following a car crash in Branson West. Police say 36-year-old Brent Sexton was driving his Ford Explorer along Highway 13 in Branson West Monday morning when his car went off the road. According to investigators, after veering off the road, the car flipped before...
Greene County authorities searching for attempted kidnappers in Ash Grove, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County authorities are asking for help in finding suspects who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Ash Grove Friday evening. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the child told deputies and officers with the Ash Grove Police Department that she was playing in her backyard when a white man grabbed her and began taking her to a nearby truck. The girl was able to get free from the man and run away.
Monett woman safe after alleged kidnapping
KSNF/KODE — A woman is safe and a man is in jail after an alleged kidnapping in Aurora this weekend. According to the Aurora/Marionville Police Department’s Facebook page, an altercation happened around two in the morning Saturday in the parking lot of “Pricecutter” in Aurora. The...
Woman charged with drug trafficking after alleged DWI stop in Carl Junction
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A traffic stop in Carl Junction lands one woman in jail on drug trafficking charges. Last week, a Carl Junction police officer says he witnessed a vehicle drive into oncoming traffic in a Briarbrook neighborhood. The officer said Lauren Zallar, 36, of Carl Junction, had...
Greene County deputies asking for help locating child abduction suspects
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-year-old was nearly abducted from her home on Jan. 13, and law enforcement is asking for help locating the suspects. According to a press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted around 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 13 by the Ash Grove Police Department to help with the […]
Families react after Ash Grove attempted abduction
ASH GROVE, Mo. – Families in Ash Grove are reacting after an investigation continues into an attempted abduction. Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night they were called to assist with a reported abduction of an 11-year-old girl. In a release, officials said the 11-year-old told them she was playing in her […]
Douglas County, Mo. sheriff says missing Ava girl has been found
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a female teenager who went missing from her home in Ava Saturday. According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber C. Townsend was last seen at her home at RR 7 Box 7357 in Ava. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has also issued an endangered person advisory for Amber C. Townsend.
Joplin Police investigate fake/prank call regarding a shooting at residence
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening, January 14, 2023, Joplin Police Cpl Travis Hayes tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker they were alerted to a caller who said they had shot two people at a residence in the 2000 block of S Alabama. Police arrived and surrounded the...
Douglas County, Mo. authorities searching for missing Ava teen
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a female teenager who went missing from her home in Ava Saturday. According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber C. Townsend was last seen at her home at RR 7 Box 7357 in Ava.
Springfield man arrested after stolen vehicles, property found
A man from Springfield was arrested after stolen vehicles were found on his property.
Pittsburg woman arrested after high-speed chase
KSNF/KODE — A Pittsburg woman is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cherokee County just before 9 p.m. last night. Galena police attempted to pull over 45-year-old Shanda Clough for multiple traffic violations. Clough fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase reaching...
K9 “Tygo” retires from Branson Police Dept
BRANSON, Mo. — K9 “Tygo” has served the Branson Police Dept for seven years and retired Saturday, January 14, 2023, from BPD as K9 ONE signed off for the last time. The traditional “Last Call” was caught on camera as Tygo gobbled up a ‘pup cup’.
Police locate missing Missouri Woman out of Aurora
AURORA, Mo. - An early morning kidnapping concluded with the location of victim, Andrea Wilson, according to the Aurora & Marionville Police Department. Wilson, 20, went missing on Saturday morning at around 2:00 A.M. after she was allegedly forced into a Blue Dodge Truck at 08 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo., according to police.
Man from Aurora Could Face Assault, Kidnapping Charges in Alleged Abduction
A man from Aurora is in police custody after turning himself in for an alleged kidnapping in Lawrence County. Police say they were searching for Nick Morris early Sunday morning after he was accused of kidnapping Andrea Wilson. Morris elected to turn himself in, and told officers at the precinct,...
Burglary suspect arrested
After an investigation, a Joplin, Mo., man was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators on Wednesday afternoon. John Matthew Chew, 37, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were…
Springfield police see concerning increase in armed robberies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Armed commercial robberies and robberies of individuals are on the rise in Springfield. According to the community crime map, over the last two months, there have been 27 incidents. Smoke and Vape Euphoria, which used to be located at the 600 block of South Kimbrough Ave., closed...
Woman accused of breaking Springfield worker’s shoulder with shopping cart, stealing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of hitting a Walmart employee with a shopping cart while trying to steal, resulting in breaking the employee’s arm. Sky Bailey Gray, 24, of Galena, Missouri, was in a Springfield Walmart when the altercation took place, according to a police report. Around 9:10 p.m. on Dec. […]
Vehicle strikes horse-drawn buggy
Two persons were injured Sunday afternoon when a vehicle struck a horse-drawn buggy in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Nathaniel Poynter said a northbound 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Chasity E. Brooke, 43, struck the buggy in the rear that was operated by Stephen F. Fisher, 28, of Grovespring.
