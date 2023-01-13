ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Springfield driver killed in Stone County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed in a car crash in Stone County today, Jan. 16. Brent M. Sexton, 36, of Springfield, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Highway 13 in Branson West, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. At 10:40 a.m., troopers began an investigation into a crash […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Man from Springfield Dead after Crash in Branson West

A man from Springfield is dead following a car crash in Branson West. Police say 36-year-old Brent Sexton was driving his Ford Explorer along Highway 13 in Branson West Monday morning when his car went off the road. According to investigators, after veering off the road, the car flipped before...
BRANSON WEST, MO
KYTV

Greene County authorities searching for attempted kidnappers in Ash Grove, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County authorities are asking for help in finding suspects who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Ash Grove Friday evening. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the child told deputies and officers with the Ash Grove Police Department that she was playing in her backyard when a white man grabbed her and began taking her to a nearby truck. The girl was able to get free from the man and run away.
ASH GROVE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Monett woman safe after alleged kidnapping

KSNF/KODE — A woman is safe and a man is in jail after an alleged kidnapping in Aurora this weekend. According to the Aurora/Marionville Police Department’s Facebook page, an altercation happened around two in the morning Saturday in the parking lot of “Pricecutter” in Aurora. The...
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

Families react after Ash Grove attempted abduction

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Families in Ash Grove are reacting after an investigation continues into an attempted abduction. Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night they were called to assist with a reported abduction of an 11-year-old girl. In a release, officials said the 11-year-old told them she was playing in her […]
ASH GROVE, MO
KYTV

Douglas County, Mo. sheriff says missing Ava girl has been found

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a female teenager who went missing from her home in Ava Saturday. According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber C. Townsend was last seen at her home at RR 7 Box 7357 in Ava. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has also issued an endangered person advisory for Amber C. Townsend.
AVA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Pittsburg woman arrested after high-speed chase

KSNF/KODE — A Pittsburg woman is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cherokee County just before 9 p.m. last night. Galena police attempted to pull over 45-year-old Shanda Clough for multiple traffic violations. Clough fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase reaching...
PITTSBURG, MO
koamnewsnow.com

K9 “Tygo” retires from Branson Police Dept

BRANSON, Mo. — K9 “Tygo” has served the Branson Police Dept for seven years and retired Saturday, January 14, 2023, from BPD as K9 ONE signed off for the last time. The traditional “Last Call” was caught on camera as Tygo gobbled up a ‘pup cup’.
BRANSON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police locate missing Missouri Woman out of Aurora

AURORA, Mo. - An early morning kidnapping concluded with the location of victim, Andrea Wilson, according to the Aurora & Marionville Police Department. Wilson, 20, went missing on Saturday morning at around 2:00 A.M. after she was allegedly forced into a Blue Dodge Truck at 08 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo., according to police.
AURORA, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Burglary suspect arrested

After an investigation, a Joplin, Mo., man was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators on Wednesday afternoon. John Matthew Chew, 37, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KYTV

Springfield police see concerning increase in armed robberies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Armed commercial robberies and robberies of individuals are on the rise in Springfield. According to the community crime map, over the last two months, there have been 27 incidents. Smoke and Vape Euphoria, which used to be located at the 600 block of South Kimbrough Ave., closed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Vehicle strikes horse-drawn buggy

Two persons were injured Sunday afternoon when a vehicle struck a horse-drawn buggy in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Nathaniel Poynter said a northbound 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Chasity E. Brooke, 43, struck the buggy in the rear that was operated by Stephen F. Fisher, 28, of Grovespring.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy