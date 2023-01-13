Read full article on original website
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Hershey boys basketball coasts to 72-31 win over Lebanon behind career-high performance by Isaiah Danner
Hershey jumped out to a commanding lead early and never looked back en route to a convincing 72-31 nonleage win over Lebanon Monday. The Trojans led 42-21 by halftime and didn’t allow the Cedars to claw back into contention. Isaiah Danner paced the Trojans with a career-high 19 points....
High school wrestling notebook: Escape the Rock breakdown, CD and CV stay unbeaten, Bubblers sweep at New Oxford
The national rankings at 285 pounds could be due for a big shake-up after a surprising weekend performance by Blair Academy’s Carter Neves, who took down the Nos. 1 and 3 heavyweights in the country in Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell and St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) standout Jim Mullen to win an Escape the Rock title. Neves secured a takedown late in the second period and escaped late in the third to beat Robell by a 3-1 decision in the semis. He also delivered a stunning 10-7 decision over Mullen in the championship finals to win the weight class.
Steel-High drops 63-49 decision to Lancaster Mennonite in nonconference boys basketball action
Lancaster Mennonite dispatched Steel-High 63-49 in a nonconference boys basketball tilt Monday. Savier Sumrall and Chase Hurst paced the Blazers with 20 points apiece. Sumrall knocked down 9 points from beyond the arc. Teammate Jordan Lilly chipped in 12 points in the win. Matt Chaplin led the Rollers with 20...
Timberley Linebaugh’s 20-point nights lifts New Oxford girls hoops to decisive win over Gettysburg
New Oxford jumped out to a solid lead by halftime and blew things open in the second half en route to a 44-20 nonconference victory against Gettysburg Monday. The Colonials built an 8-point lead by the intermission and used a 15-4 third-quarter rally to help seal the win. Timberley Linebaugh...
Hershey girls hoops drop 71-30 nonconference decision to Lebanon
In a nonconference girls basketball tilt, Hershey fell to Lebanon 71--30 Monday. Irmarie Rodriguez led the Trojans with 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal. Teammate Lauren Yazinski chipped in 5 points, 3 assists, 1 board, and 1 steal.
Ebel Gonzalez, Jasper Shepps propel Juniata boys past Line Mountain 62-38
Juniata jumped out to a double-digit halftime lead and never faltered en route to a convincing 62-38 victory against Line Mountain Monday. The Indians led 41-16 at the intermission. Ebel Gonzalez and Jasper Shepps combined for 27 points to pace the strong offensive contingent for the Indians. Gonzalez led all...
Cumberland Valley’s Griffin Huffman makes his college pick
Griffin Huffman has found his college football home. The Cumberland Valley senior told PennLive Sunday that he will play at West Chester University. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “I chose West Chester because it has the best of both worlds with competitive football,...
Northern boys hoops edge Palmyra 43-40 in tightly-contested showdown
Northern trailed after three quarters but the Polar Bears strung together a strong fourth quarter to secure a tightly-contested 43-40 victory over Palmyra Monday. The Cougars led 31-28 heading into the fourth quarter but the Polar Bears used a 15-9 fourth-quarter run to take the lead and ultimately seal the win.
Cedar Cliff kicker Derek Witmer adds college opportunity
Derek Witmer proved that he was one of the best specialists in central Pa. last season, and he has a couple of next-level opportunities to show for it. The Cedar Cliff senior said Satuday that he received an offer to play at Cal U, and he also has opportunities to play at Lock Haven and Hudson Valley Community College.
Malachi Thomas, Adam Rosa lead Milton Hershey boys basketball past Harrisburg
The Milton Hershey boys basketball team got 29 points from Malachi Thomas and 24 more from Adam Rosa Saturday in a 77-67 non-conference victory over Harrisburg. Larry Onabonwo added 13 points for the Spartans, who are now 7-1. Julian Bair scored 16 points and Dontae John-Lewis added 14 for Harrisburg,...
Penn State’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Banquet awards central Pa. ‘trailblazers’
Penn State Harrisburg’s Diversity and Inclusion department hosted its inaugural Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Banquet on Sunday evening to highlight community leaders making an impact on people of all different races and backgrounds in central Pa. Dr. Wanda B. Knight, Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,...
Wildcats sweep Perry County to stay ‘purr-fect’
If there was any doubt as to who has the best boys’ basketball team in the county heading into the 53 annual Perry County Tournament, Greenwood emphatically settled the debate. The Wildcats ran their season record to 7-0, trouncing their PeCo foes by a combined 111-55 claiming the program’s...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service 2023 in Harrisburg area: photos
From lectures to volunteering, there were plenty of ways to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., who would have turned 94 on Jan. 15. Central Pennsylvania’s 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. day of service saw volunteers heading out to locations in Harrisburg to offer their time in assisting various nonprofits.
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
Protesters rally against drag queen story hour at Baltimore library
Protesters and supporters clashed outside the Church on the Square in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday over the drag queen story hour hosted by the Canton branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library. Meghan McCorkell, a spokesperson for the library system, said the event hosted in association with the national Drag...
Central Pa. teen missing four days after being found
The Chambersburg Police Department is seeking input as to the whereabouts of 15-year-old Feryi Sarate-Mancio. Police responded to the 300 block of W Burkart Ave. for a report of a runaway juvenile on Jan 16. Sarate-Mancio was last seen around 10 p.m. on Jan. 15.
1 person killed in central Pa. house fire
A house fire was reported Monday afternoon in York County, dispatch said, and the coroner was called to the scene. Firefighters responded to the house fire with reports of a person trapped inside of the home after the blaze was reported at 3:04 p.m. More than an hour later, first responders were still on the scene at 1350 Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to York County dispatch. At 4:30 p.m., the fire had been marked as under control.
Man hit victim in head three times with aluminum baseball bat, causing ‘visable injuries’: Police
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for a man accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball bat. Troopers say they are looking for 51-year-old Kerr Michael Graham. On Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m., police said they received a call stating Graham struck one victim in the head...
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
Man enters Turkey Hill telling clerk he has been stabbed
One Lancaster gas station clerk’s early morning shift was interrupted when a man ran into the store and told him he had been stabbed. The man ran into the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue at 4 a.m. Saturday explaining he had been stabbed, according to WGAL. The victim suffered...
