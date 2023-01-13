ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

KAKE TV

Police: Man found dead in north Wichita creek

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they are launching an investigation after finding a man dead in a creek near Hillside Ave and 28th Street North. The man, who was in his early twenties, was found around 10:30 a.m. on Jan.16. Police say they were initially sent to a submersion call and when they got there they found the man unconscious in the creek.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. woman jailed for 8-vehicle crash that injured 5-year-old

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured seven people including a 5-year-old and have made an arrest. Just before 4p.m. October 23, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 143rd Street East and US-54 in Sedgwick County involving eight vehicles, according to Lt. Nathan Gibbs.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Documentary of tragic Piatt plane crash in the works

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 58 years since a Wichita plane crash that claimed dozens of lives. A military tanker went down near 20th and Piatt after taking off from McConnell Air Force Base. It killed seven on the plane, and 23 others on the ground. As people remember...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Shooting in S. Wichita Critically Injures Teen

A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday night. It happened in the 2200 block of S. Millwood (near Pawnee and Seneca) around 8:30 p.m. Investigators are still working to figure what led up to the shooing and said they have yet to identify a suspect. Police are asking anyone who might have information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition

(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Six dogs dead in Kansas barn fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Six dogs died in a fire on Friday night in rural Sedgwick County. The fire occurred in a barn on Oxford Road, according to Mulvane Fire and Rescue. One person received minor burns. Derby Fire and Rescue and SU Fire 9 also assisted. Officials did not released...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Two killed in Butler County crash

BENTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A second person has died following a crash one mile west of Benton Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at Highway 254 and Butler Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol identifying the men who died as 35-year-old Bradley Condit and 61-year-old Ronald Condit. Troopers say Bradley was driving when he failed to yield at the intersection and crashed into an oncoming truck. Investigators say both vehicles left the road and went into the median with the car landing on its passenger side.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KVOE

GREENWOOD COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Two arrested for alleged drug distribution near school; man arrested after alleged chase

A search warrant in Eureka led to two arrests on suspected drug distribution activity near a school. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says Jennifer Hess and Ashton Hess were both arrested Jan. 9 on suspected distribution of marijuana and psilocybin within 1,000 feet of a school, as well as possession of psilocybin, possession of paraphernalia and felony conspiracy to commit a crime. Jennifer Hess was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine, while Ashton Hess was also arrested on suspicion of felony interference with law enforcement, and possession of paraphernalia for distribution purposes.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

El Dorado Correctional Resident Dies Unexpectedly

The KBI and the KDOC are investigating the unexpected death of a. El Dorado Correctional Facility resident. 42-year old Erik Lawrence DeLeon died unexpectedly Friday, January 13, 2023. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. DeLeon was serving a 188-month sentence, based on convictions in...
EL DORADO, KS
KWCH.com

Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas

WSU Hughes Metroplex hosts MLK Jr. Worship celebration, Kansas governor speaks. Dr. King's legacy was celebrated with singing and worship at WSU's Hughes Metroplex. Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST. The Shockers kick their season off...
ARLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police searching for missing 14-year-old with special needs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 14-year-old Jada Brooks. Police say Jada was last seen walking in the 12500 blocks of west Kenny Circle around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday. She was wearing a shiny blue/purple hoodie and black pants.
WICHITA, KS

