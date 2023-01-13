Read full article on original website
WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 1.16.2023
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM Newsbreak on the web covers local, state and national news headlines pertaining to Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick. The Newsbreak is anchored by WAGM Morning Anchor Shawn Cunningham.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
Cloud Cover Sticks Around Saturday, with More Sunshine Expected by Sunday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After colder air stuck around the region through the overnight hours, this system was able to overperform in a lot of spots across the county. Several communities reporting close to if not over sixteen inches of snow. There were lower amounts through the central and southern parts of the county, and a lot of that snow has since been packed down by rain and freezing rain going through the afternoon.
Sleet and Freezing Rain Continue This Evening, with Cloudy Skies Expected Tomorrow
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. While we haven’t gotten much for reports during the day today, across the county we’ve seen quite a bit of sleet. Sleet reports range from almost 2 inches of sleet recorded in Houlton, whereas places further north and through the central part of the county were closer to an inch. The sleet was also hard to measure today since northerly winds did a great job of blowing it around going through much of the day today.
Sleet and Freezing Rain Expected Tomorrow will Result in Travel Impacts
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Sunday. We have another major winter storm looking to impact the region going into the day tomorrow. A low pressure system currently sitting out in the Atlantic is expected to track north during the day tomorrow, resulting in warmer air working into the region aloft. This warm air will melt the precipitation as it falls to the surface, however a cold pool of air at the surface will allow that precip to re-freeze as either freezing rain or sleet, going through the day tomorrow. This will make for very slippery roadways through the afternoon, and will continue to provide impacts through tomorrow night.
Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down Route 1A in Mars Hill
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine State Police are urging drivers to find alternative routes after a Tractor-Trailer crash shuts down Route 1A in Mars Hill. In a social media post, the State Police said “Any Northbound or Southbound traffic traveling through Mars Hill Please Utilize Rt 1, a Tractor Trailer crash will have Rt 1A shut down while crews work to remove the vehicle”
Former Employees Removed from Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center Without Incident
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The order for the former employees of the Presque Isle Inn and convention center to vacate the premises was upheld despite the winter storm. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard was there and has the story. On a day where most people stayed home and out of...
