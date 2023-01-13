ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

Wells Fargo: Credit Card Revenues up 6% as Consumer Spending Remains Resilient

The $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) hit Wells Fargo’s profits. But the bank’s management was sanguine Friday (Jan. 13) on digital initiatives and consumers’ continued embrace of credit cards and a willingness to keep spending. In the meantime, echoing banking peers, the...
PYMNTS

Crypto.com Tops Off Brutal Week of Crypto Layoffs

Crypto.com is cutting its global workforce by 20%. As the company’s co-founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek, stated in a blog post on Friday (Jan. 13), “ongoing economic headwinds and unforeseeable industry events” were behind the decision, which he said was “difficult but necessary … in order to position the company for long-term success.”
PYMNTS

2023 Looms as BNPL’s Banner Year as Consumers Seek Payments Choice

The surging popularity of buy now, pay later has bucked conventional wisdom about installment lending. “At the beginning of the BNPL boom, we heard all about how Gen X and Gen Z were the ones who wanted buy now, pay later,” Ed O’Donnell, CEO of Versatile Credit, told Karen Webster. “That’s not proving to be exactly true — there’s a broader group of customers who are looking to use that product.”
PYMNTS

Yellen Says Supply Chain Improvements are Slowing Inflation

An easing of supply chain pressures is driving a reduction in inflation. So said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a Friday (Jan. 13) interview with National Public Radio (NPR). “Some of the supply chain issues that pushed up the price of goods and commodities, those have really turned around,” Yellen...
PYMNTS

Hectic Earnings Week Could Bring Harbingers of Recession

With more than 250 companies set to report earnings this week, analysts and economists are on high alert for anything that signals a recession. This, as rising costs, steep interest rates and dwindling consumer spending could appear in company earnings, Bloomberg News reported Saturday (Jan. 14), citing its in-house intelligence.
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
PYMNTS

Bank of America’s Digital Sales up 22% as Mobile Users Surge

For Bank of America, the great digital shift is very much in evidence. The company’s latest quarterly results showed that digital “sales” made through the company’s online channels were up 22% year over year and now account for 49% of that activity. Along the way, the...
PYMNTS

Digitization Speeds Approvals, Closes Gaps in EU Trade Finance Sector

Digital technologies are driving innovation in trade finance, enabling faster decision-making and more streamlined processes. In the past, trade finance was bogged down by lengthy risk assessment and underwriting processes, and accessing credit could take days or weeks, especially if it was a business’s first time doing so. But as the digital toolkit deployed by banks and their partners has grown, the lending process is increasingly accelerated and many trade finance loans can now be approved and paid on the same day.
PYMNTS

Banking-as-a-Service Helps Community Banks Grow Main Street Deposit

Banking-as-a-service will help community banks prosper in the digital age. Jeff Nowicki, vice president of banking at Treasury Prime, told PYMNTS in a recent interview that the network effect of linking large numbers of banks — smaller ones and their larger brethren, too — to enterprises can lead to true financial services innovation.
PYMNTS

Grocery Growth Means More Home Cooks Using Digital Channels

New data shows that 51% of U.S. adults are now ordering groceries online each month for delivery or pickup. Let that sink in as we consider how remote work and convenience-seeking are driving a digital transformation in how we buy groceries, even though many of the same consumers still like going to the grocery store themselves.
PYMNTS

Robots and Accounting Automation Move Industrial Economy Payments Digital

From autonomous vehicles to automated bill-pay software, next-generation solutions are transforming industrial operations. This, as working capital management realities and labor shortages are being consistently aggravated by strong macroeconomic headwinds buffeting businesses across industries. The silent workhorse of the eCommerce industry’s spectacular ascent over the past few years, a majority...
PYMNTS

Grocers Invest in Scan-and-Go Despite Mixed Track Record

Scan-and-go checkout may have an imperfect track record, but grocers are still optimistic about it. Research from “The Instant Payments Transformation Guide: Grocery, Pharmacy and Convenience Retailers,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, which drew from a survey of 300 United States and United Kingdom retailers, found that 28% of U.S. merchants, including grocers, are investing in in-app scan-and-go capabilities. Specifically, 21% of merchants plan to add the technology, and 7% intend to improve their existing offerings.
PYMNTS

Credit Unions Are Falling Behind the Innovation Curve

Credit unions are hitting an innovation wall, and partnering may be the best way to clear it. At a time when consumers, and credit union (CU) members particularly, are seeking more product innovation from these financial institutions, budget constraints and a yearlong macroeconomic beating find CUs cutting back on in-house development efforts.
The Associated Press

Insider Q&A: Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Soaring mortgage rates knocked the housing market into a deep slump in 2022, and the prospects of a swift turnaround in 2023 look dim, especially with the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage still hovering above 6%, or double what it was this time last year.
PYMNTS

Citi Expects Mild Recession in US in Second Half of 2023

Citi sees a macroeconomic environment that is better than expected in the new year. This is being driven by warmer weather easing the stress on energy supplies in Europe, the lifting of COVID restrictions improving sentiment and growth in China, and a strong labor market and a willingness to dip into savings keeping spending steady in the United States, Citi CEO Jane Fraser said Friday (Jan. 13) during the company’s quarterly earnings call.
PYMNTS

Home Depot Nails Experiential Loyalty to Keep Big-Spending Pros Returning

“We are building a unique, interconnected pro ecosystem that will help us grow our share in a $450 billion addressable market,” Ranjeet Bhosale, vice president of customer marketing and operations at The Home Depot told PYMNTS. This, as the Atlanta-based home improvement giant ramps up its newly launched tiered...
Reuters

Morgan Stanley beats quarterly profit estimates

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as the investment bank's trading business got a boost from market volatility, offsetting the hit from sluggish dealmaking.
PYMNTS

Goldman’s Platform Losses Show Embedded Finance’s Path May Be Rocky

Marcus aside, Goldman Sachs has heavy lifting ahead as the Wall Street giant pursues embedded finance. As reported in SEC filings from Friday (Jan. 13), Goldman has detailed how it will document financial and operating performance on a go-forward basis with new segment reporting. Within the Asset and Wealth Management business, we’ll see how the direct-to-consumer banking operations fare (read: Marcus).
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy