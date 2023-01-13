Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo: Credit Card Revenues up 6% as Consumer Spending Remains Resilient
The $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) hit Wells Fargo’s profits. But the bank’s management was sanguine Friday (Jan. 13) on digital initiatives and consumers’ continued embrace of credit cards and a willingness to keep spending. In the meantime, echoing banking peers, the...
Crypto.com Tops Off Brutal Week of Crypto Layoffs
Crypto.com is cutting its global workforce by 20%. As the company’s co-founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek, stated in a blog post on Friday (Jan. 13), “ongoing economic headwinds and unforeseeable industry events” were behind the decision, which he said was “difficult but necessary … in order to position the company for long-term success.”
2023 Looms as BNPL’s Banner Year as Consumers Seek Payments Choice
The surging popularity of buy now, pay later has bucked conventional wisdom about installment lending. “At the beginning of the BNPL boom, we heard all about how Gen X and Gen Z were the ones who wanted buy now, pay later,” Ed O’Donnell, CEO of Versatile Credit, told Karen Webster. “That’s not proving to be exactly true — there’s a broader group of customers who are looking to use that product.”
Yellen Says Supply Chain Improvements are Slowing Inflation
An easing of supply chain pressures is driving a reduction in inflation. So said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a Friday (Jan. 13) interview with National Public Radio (NPR). “Some of the supply chain issues that pushed up the price of goods and commodities, those have really turned around,” Yellen...
Hectic Earnings Week Could Bring Harbingers of Recession
With more than 250 companies set to report earnings this week, analysts and economists are on high alert for anything that signals a recession. This, as rising costs, steep interest rates and dwindling consumer spending could appear in company earnings, Bloomberg News reported Saturday (Jan. 14), citing its in-house intelligence.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Bank of America’s Digital Sales up 22% as Mobile Users Surge
For Bank of America, the great digital shift is very much in evidence. The company’s latest quarterly results showed that digital “sales” made through the company’s online channels were up 22% year over year and now account for 49% of that activity. Along the way, the...
Digitization Speeds Approvals, Closes Gaps in EU Trade Finance Sector
Digital technologies are driving innovation in trade finance, enabling faster decision-making and more streamlined processes. In the past, trade finance was bogged down by lengthy risk assessment and underwriting processes, and accessing credit could take days or weeks, especially if it was a business’s first time doing so. But as the digital toolkit deployed by banks and their partners has grown, the lending process is increasingly accelerated and many trade finance loans can now be approved and paid on the same day.
Banking-as-a-Service Helps Community Banks Grow Main Street Deposit
Banking-as-a-service will help community banks prosper in the digital age. Jeff Nowicki, vice president of banking at Treasury Prime, told PYMNTS in a recent interview that the network effect of linking large numbers of banks — smaller ones and their larger brethren, too — to enterprises can lead to true financial services innovation.
Grocery Growth Means More Home Cooks Using Digital Channels
New data shows that 51% of U.S. adults are now ordering groceries online each month for delivery or pickup. Let that sink in as we consider how remote work and convenience-seeking are driving a digital transformation in how we buy groceries, even though many of the same consumers still like going to the grocery store themselves.
Why First Wave BioPharma Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Celyad Oncology SA CYAD rose 221.7% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 21% on Friday. Celyad Oncology, last month, decided to discontinue the development of its remaining clinical program CYAD-211. MGO Global Inc. MGOL rose 37.2% to $6.38 in pre-market trading. MGO Global priced its 1.5 million share IPO...
Robots and Accounting Automation Move Industrial Economy Payments Digital
From autonomous vehicles to automated bill-pay software, next-generation solutions are transforming industrial operations. This, as working capital management realities and labor shortages are being consistently aggravated by strong macroeconomic headwinds buffeting businesses across industries. The silent workhorse of the eCommerce industry’s spectacular ascent over the past few years, a majority...
Grocers Invest in Scan-and-Go Despite Mixed Track Record
Scan-and-go checkout may have an imperfect track record, but grocers are still optimistic about it. Research from “The Instant Payments Transformation Guide: Grocery, Pharmacy and Convenience Retailers,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, which drew from a survey of 300 United States and United Kingdom retailers, found that 28% of U.S. merchants, including grocers, are investing in in-app scan-and-go capabilities. Specifically, 21% of merchants plan to add the technology, and 7% intend to improve their existing offerings.
Credit Unions Are Falling Behind the Innovation Curve
Credit unions are hitting an innovation wall, and partnering may be the best way to clear it. At a time when consumers, and credit union (CU) members particularly, are seeking more product innovation from these financial institutions, budget constraints and a yearlong macroeconomic beating find CUs cutting back on in-house development efforts.
Insider Q&A: Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Soaring mortgage rates knocked the housing market into a deep slump in 2022, and the prospects of a swift turnaround in 2023 look dim, especially with the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage still hovering above 6%, or double what it was this time last year.
Citi Expects Mild Recession in US in Second Half of 2023
Citi sees a macroeconomic environment that is better than expected in the new year. This is being driven by warmer weather easing the stress on energy supplies in Europe, the lifting of COVID restrictions improving sentiment and growth in China, and a strong labor market and a willingness to dip into savings keeping spending steady in the United States, Citi CEO Jane Fraser said Friday (Jan. 13) during the company’s quarterly earnings call.
Home Depot Nails Experiential Loyalty to Keep Big-Spending Pros Returning
“We are building a unique, interconnected pro ecosystem that will help us grow our share in a $450 billion addressable market,” Ranjeet Bhosale, vice president of customer marketing and operations at The Home Depot told PYMNTS. This, as the Atlanta-based home improvement giant ramps up its newly launched tiered...
Morgan Stanley beats quarterly profit estimates
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as the investment bank's trading business got a boost from market volatility, offsetting the hit from sluggish dealmaking.
Goldman’s Platform Losses Show Embedded Finance’s Path May Be Rocky
Marcus aside, Goldman Sachs has heavy lifting ahead as the Wall Street giant pursues embedded finance. As reported in SEC filings from Friday (Jan. 13), Goldman has detailed how it will document financial and operating performance on a go-forward basis with new segment reporting. Within the Asset and Wealth Management business, we’ll see how the direct-to-consumer banking operations fare (read: Marcus).
