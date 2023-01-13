Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service DidSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Related
Popculture
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
“Don’t Cry Daddy” Duet by Elvis Presley and his Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Will Make You Cry!
Despite the song’s title, “Don’t Cry Daddy,” this duet will undoubtedly move anybody to tears. “Don’t Cry Daddy” was composed by Mac Davis and first released in 1969 by the legend himself, Elvis Presley. The song reached number six on the Billboard Hot...
Former Child Star Adam Rich Has Died at 54 Years Old and the World Is Reeling
As many of us know, Hollywood can be a tough place to grow up. We’ve seen child stars like Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes go through the ringer, and now that Adam Rich has died, we’re reminded once again of child star troubles. Adam Rich, who died on Jan. 7, 2023, is known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on Eight Is Enough, the 1977 sitcom about a single dad raising eight children.
ETOnline.com
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Golden Globes Appearance Days Before Hospitalization, Cardiac Arrest
Lisa Marie Presley was seemingly in good spirits Tuesday during the 2023 Golden Globes, where she was in attendance to support Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic. The appearance came just two days before Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest. Speaking to ET Tuesday, Lisa Marie...
Essence
Angela Bassett And Courtney Vance’s Teen Son Gives An Apology For Participating In Celeb Death TikTok Trend
“I would sincerely like to apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly, as he is an idol of mine.”. Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance’s 16-year-old son, Slater Vance, apologized after receiving backlash and criticism for a viral video telling his parents that actor Michael B. Jordan had died. The controversial viral TikTok trend is known for tricking unassuming parents into thinking that their favorite celebrity has died. In the 27-second TikTok video, actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance are in a room with their son, who is asking his parents if they had heard about the death of actor Michael B. Jordan, Bassett’s co-star in Black Panther.
Fans React to Kanye West’s Daughter North West Wearing $120,000 Worth of Michael Jackson Memorabilia
Ye and Kim Kardashian bought Michael Jackson memorabilia for their oldest daughter, North West. Upon seeing North wearing these pieces, fans have shared mixed reactions.
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Hospitalized After Health Emergency at Home
Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Thursday. EMTs responded to her home for a possible cardiac arrest, sources told TMZ. Presley, 54, is the only child of the late Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley. Her medical emergency comes just days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother and Elvis star Austin Butler.
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death
Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
The True Story About Johnny Cash’s Real Name
The story that the Air Force dubbed him John is part of Johnny Cash's legend, but the true story reads a little differently.
purewow.com
Everything We Know About ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler’s Dating History
Austin Butler is taking Hollywood by storm. The actor most recently played the titular role in Elvis, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama). But what about his personal life? For example, does the actor have a girlfriend?
WHAS 11
Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
R&B Group ‘The Whispers’ Mourn Death of Founding Member Gordy Harmon
A founding member of the R&B group, The Whispers has passed away. According to ABC 7, Gordy Harmon died in his sleep on Jan. 5. at age 79. His family informed the media outlet that he died of natural causes. The official Instagram page of The Whispers acknowledged Harmon’s death....
Elvis Presley's Death: The Details Behind the King of Rock & Roll's Passing
Elvis died of a heart attack at the age of 42 on Aug. 16, 1977 at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee It's been more than four decades since Elvis Presley's death in 1977, but the King of Rock & Roll's legacy has been kept alive in countless ways. The musical icon behind classics including "Hound Dog" and "Jailhouse Rock" topped the charts with 18 No. 1 songs and has sold more than one billion records. He is still one of the most beloved artists of all time,...
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, Has Died Just Hours After Suffering Cardiac Arrest—Mother Priscilla Says It’s A ‘Profound Loss’
If you were scrolling through the internet on January 12, 2023, and saw her name popping up everywhere, you might be wondering what happened to Lisa Marie Presley that had everyone worried. Just two days prior, LMP made an appearance at the Golden Globes where Austin Butler won Best Actor for his portrayal of her father, Elvis, in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic bearing “The King”s name. Lisa Marie even interrupted Austin’s red carpet interview, describing his performance as her famous dad as “truly mind-blowing.” She continued: “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she recalled....
denver7.com
Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies at 54 after hospitalization
Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — died Thursday after being hospitalized earlier that day, her mother said in a statement. The singer was 54. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."
The Fashion World Pays Tribute to Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Following Her Death at 56
"This is deeply, deeply sad," fellow supermodel Helena Christensen shared of Tatjana Patitz's death at 56 The fashion industry is remembering the life and legacy of late German supermodel Tatjana Patitz. On Wednesday, Vogue announced the news of her death at 56. Her agent later confirmed to PEOPLE the cause was breast cancer. Considered one of the original supermodels, the Germany-born, Sweden-raised catwalker was also known for her appearance in George Michaels' "Freedom '90" music video. Patitz starred alongside her peers and fellow supers Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista. Remembering her legacy...
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Having Young Kids ‘Ruins the Relationship’ for Parents
Gwyneth Paltrow and Katy Perry got together to chat, and we can all eavesdrop on their conversation right here on The Goop Podcast. What were those two talking about? Kids, mostly! They both have them. Perry is raising her toddler, Daisy, with her partner, Orlando Bloom. Bloom also has a son, Flynn, with Miranda Kerr. Paltrow has Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, plus two teenage children from her husband Brad Falchuk’s previous marriage. Martin and Paltrow’s divorce was finalized in 2016, two years after she wrote her famous “conscious uncoupling” treatise.
Florence Pugh Shares a Few Rare Details About Her Relationship With Zach Braff
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff were always one of those “notoriously private” celebrity couples, but now that they've broken up, Pugh seems almost ready to talk about it. In her cover interview with Vogue, the actor shares a rare glimpse at the details of the relationship and how she's feeling in its aftermath.
soultracks.com
Sonny Baker, last original member of The Dynamics, dies
(January 15, 2023) 2023 has been a cruel year so far. Just recently we reported the passing of classic soul singer George White, the second to last original member of the 60s and 70s R&B act The Dynamics. Sadly, this morning, the last surviving member of that group, Fred "Sonny" Baker, died.
Glamour
New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 1