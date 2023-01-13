ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Former Child Star Adam Rich Has Died at 54 Years Old and the World Is Reeling

As many of us know, Hollywood can be a tough place to grow up. We’ve seen child stars like Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes go through the ringer, and now that Adam Rich has died, we’re reminded once again of child star troubles. Adam Rich, who died on Jan. 7, 2023, is known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on Eight Is Enough, the 1977 sitcom about a single dad raising eight children.
Angela Bassett And Courtney Vance’s Teen Son Gives An Apology For Participating In Celeb Death TikTok Trend

“I would sincerely like to apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly, as he is an idol of mine.”. Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance’s 16-year-old son, Slater Vance, apologized after receiving backlash and criticism for a viral video telling his parents that actor Michael B. Jordan had died. The controversial viral TikTok trend is known for tricking unassuming parents into thinking that their favorite celebrity has died. In the 27-second TikTok video, actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance are in a room with their son, who is asking his parents if they had heard about the death of actor Michael B. Jordan, Bassett’s co-star in Black Panther.
Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Hospitalized After Health Emergency at Home

Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Thursday. EMTs responded to her home for a possible cardiac arrest, sources told TMZ. Presley, 54, is the only child of the late Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley. Her medical emergency comes just days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother and Elvis star Austin Butler.
Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death

Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
Everything We Know About ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler’s Dating History

Austin Butler is taking Hollywood by storm. The actor most recently played the titular role in Elvis, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama). But what about his personal life? For example, does the actor have a girlfriend?
Elvis Presley's Death: The Details Behind the King of Rock & Roll's Passing

Elvis died of a heart attack at the age of 42 on Aug. 16, 1977 at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee It's been more than four decades since Elvis Presley's death in 1977, but the King of Rock & Roll's legacy has been kept alive in countless ways. The musical icon behind classics including "Hound Dog" and "Jailhouse Rock" topped the charts with 18 No. 1 songs and has sold more than one billion records. He is still one of the most beloved artists of all time,...
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, Has Died Just Hours After Suffering Cardiac Arrest—Mother Priscilla Says It’s A ‘Profound Loss’

If you were scrolling through the internet on January 12, 2023, and saw her name popping up everywhere, you might be wondering what happened to Lisa Marie Presley that had everyone worried. Just two days prior, LMP made an appearance at the Golden Globes where Austin Butler won Best Actor for his portrayal of her father, Elvis, in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic bearing “The King”s name. Lisa Marie even interrupted Austin’s red carpet interview, describing his performance as her famous dad as “truly mind-blowing.” She continued: “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she recalled....
Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies at 54 after hospitalization

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — died Thursday after being hospitalized earlier that day, her mother said in a statement. The singer was 54. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."
The Fashion World Pays Tribute to Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Following Her Death at 56

"This is deeply, deeply sad," fellow supermodel Helena Christensen shared of Tatjana Patitz's death at 56 The fashion industry is remembering the life and legacy of late German supermodel Tatjana Patitz. On Wednesday, Vogue announced the news of her death at 56. Her agent later confirmed to PEOPLE the cause was breast cancer. Considered one of the original supermodels, the Germany-born, Sweden-raised catwalker was also known for her appearance in George Michaels' "Freedom '90" music video. Patitz starred alongside her peers and fellow supers Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista. Remembering her legacy...
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Having Young Kids ‘Ruins the Relationship’ for Parents

Gwyneth Paltrow and Katy Perry got together to chat, and we can all eavesdrop on their conversation right here on The Goop Podcast. What were those two talking about? Kids, mostly! They both have them. Perry is raising her toddler, Daisy, with her partner, Orlando Bloom. Bloom also has a son, Flynn, with Miranda Kerr. Paltrow has Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, plus two teenage children from her husband Brad Falchuk’s previous marriage. Martin and Paltrow’s divorce was finalized in 2016, two years after she wrote her famous “conscious uncoupling” treatise.
Sonny Baker, last original member of The Dynamics, dies

(January 15, 2023) 2023 has been a cruel year so far. Just recently we reported the passing of classic soul singer George White, the second to last original member of the 60s and 70s R&B act The Dynamics. Sadly, this morning, the last surviving member of that group, Fred "Sonny" Baker, died.
