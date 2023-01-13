ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Popculture

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
CALABASAS, CA
Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Set Off Alarm Bells

The last man to interview Lisa Marie Presley could tell she wasn't well. "Something's off here," Billy Bush says he told his producer at the Golden Globe Awards last week. Presley went into cardiac arrest 36 hours after the Golden Globes. TMZ is now reporting that she went into cardiac arrest a second time while hospitalized, but her family had signed a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order by that point, since she was believed to be brain dead. Presley died on Jan. 12.
Remember Lisa Marie Presley’s Grand Ole Opry Debut?

For a year, Lisa Marie Presley flirted with country music audiences. She was promoting a new album in 2012 when she attended the CMA Awards and CMT Awards, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut. It's not clear if her performance on Aug. 21, 2012 was her only Opry performance....
NASHVILLE, TN
32 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Hits No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’

On this day (Jan. 12) in 1991, Garth Brooks soared to the top of the charts with his hit "Unanswered Prayers," from his multi-platinum-selling album No Fences. The song, which Brooks co-wrote with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian, was a true-life account of an incident that the country superstar had been through with his then-wife, Sandy.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Wynonna Judd Remembers Her Late Mother Naomi on Her Birthday

Wynonna Judd didn't forget her mama's birthday. Naomi Judd would have been 77 years old on Wednesday (Jan. 11), so her daughter shared a photo and a memory on Instagram. The picture finds Wynonna Judd standing over Naomi and next to sister Ashley Judd. "Our beautiful mother," she says in the caption of the black-and-white photo.
‘American Idol’ Contestant CJ Harris Dead at 31

CJ Harris, an American Idol contestant who finished in sixth place in Season 13, has died, according to a report from TMZ. He was 31 years old. A country, rock and soul singer who hailed from Jasper, Ala., Harris' powerful voice and magnetic stage presence drew praise from the Idol judges, including Keith Urban.
Dustin Lynch’s ‘Stars Like Confetti’ Video Is for the Fans [Watch]

Dustin Lynch is putting the spotlight on his fans in his "Stars Like Confetti" music video as he tailgates with them ahead of a show. The video opens with actual footage of fans prepping for a night of fun at Country Jam in Eau Claire, Wisc. Lynch was a part of the lineup in 2022, and likely filmed the music video that day.
Chris Young Drops ‘Looking for You,’ His First Solo Single in Three Years [Listen]

Chris Young picked a fine song to remind fans he's a solo artist. "Looking for You" is a vocal showcase built on sharp songwriting and an energetic arrangement. This first look at his next project is Young's first solo release to country radio since before the pandemic. Duets with Kane Brown and Mitchell Tenpenny hit No. 1 on airplay charts in the three years since. It's difficult to imagine "Looking for You" ending that streak.
William Lee Golden and the Goldens Deliver a Soothing Eagles Classic [Exclusive Premiere]

William Lee Golden says that the Eagles’ 1972 classic “Peaceful Easy Feeling” has always been part of the fabric of his life. “The Eagles music was transformative,” the legendary member of the Oak Ridge Boys says during an interview with Taste of Country. “It was country. It was pop. It was rock and roll. It was that California style that made an imprint on music and on American music that was so needed at the time.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Luke Combs Wrote a Song for Gabby Barrett’s Next Album

Gabby Barrett is still on maternity leave after welcoming her son, Augustine Boone, in November, but that doesn't mean she's entirely off the clock. In fact, the singer is hard at work on her next album, and she says the tracklist will feature a song written by none other than Luke Combs.
Top 10 Billy Strings Songs

Billy Strings is one of those once-in-a-generation artists who revitalize their genre with the scope of their talent and original perspective. While to some, it may have seemed like Strings appeared on the bluegrass scene suddenly, his connection to the genre was far from new. Strings began playing guitar at five years old, thanks to the influence of his father, Terry Barber. Strings learned the bluegrass songs that were the soundtrack to his rowdy family's life, along with metal and classic rock favorites.
Tyler, TX
Community Policy