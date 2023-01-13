Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Nicolas Cage Tributes Late Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Am Heartbroken’
Nicolas Cage was among the many fans, friends and celebrities who shared their thoughts and memories of Lisa Marie Presley after the news of her death on Thursday (Jan. 12). The actor, who was married to Presley from 2002-2004, released a statement saying he is "heartbroken" by the tragic news.
Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid to Rest Beside Her Son at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place has been revealed. In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Presley's daughter, actress Riley Keough, shares that her mother will be laid to rest at her childhood home, Graceland. “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her...
Tom Hanks + Rita Wilson React to Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have issued statements following the death of Lisa Marie Presley this week. Hanks, who starred in the 2022 Elvis movie in the role of Colonel Tom Parker, shared a photo of Presley on Instagram and a short statement expressing his and Wilson's grief over her death.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Set Off Alarm Bells
The last man to interview Lisa Marie Presley could tell she wasn't well. "Something's off here," Billy Bush says he told his producer at the Golden Globe Awards last week. Presley went into cardiac arrest 36 hours after the Golden Globes. TMZ is now reporting that she went into cardiac arrest a second time while hospitalized, but her family had signed a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order by that point, since she was believed to be brain dead. Presley died on Jan. 12.
Dolly Parton Sends Love to Presley Family After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘We All Love You’
Dolly Parton shared a thoughtful message in the wake of Lisa Marie Presley's death on Thursday, Jan. 12. In a statement, which she shared to Facebook, Parton offers love to Priscilla Presley and addresses the late Elvis and Lisa Marie. "Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God...
Remember Lisa Marie Presley’s Grand Ole Opry Debut?
For a year, Lisa Marie Presley flirted with country music audiences. She was promoting a new album in 2012 when she attended the CMA Awards and CMT Awards, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut. It's not clear if her performance on Aug. 21, 2012 was her only Opry performance....
32 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Hits No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’
On this day (Jan. 12) in 1991, Garth Brooks soared to the top of the charts with his hit "Unanswered Prayers," from his multi-platinum-selling album No Fences. The song, which Brooks co-wrote with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian, was a true-life account of an incident that the country superstar had been through with his then-wife, Sandy.
Wynonna Judd Remembers Her Late Mother Naomi on Her Birthday
Wynonna Judd didn't forget her mama's birthday. Naomi Judd would have been 77 years old on Wednesday (Jan. 11), so her daughter shared a photo and a memory on Instagram. The picture finds Wynonna Judd standing over Naomi and next to sister Ashley Judd. "Our beautiful mother," she says in the caption of the black-and-white photo.
‘American Idol’ Contestant CJ Harris Dead at 31
CJ Harris, an American Idol contestant who finished in sixth place in Season 13, has died, according to a report from TMZ. He was 31 years old. A country, rock and soul singer who hailed from Jasper, Ala., Harris' powerful voice and magnetic stage presence drew praise from the Idol judges, including Keith Urban.
Thomas Rhett’s Lack of Courage Has Kept Him From His Flying Dreams
Platinum records and sold-out tours are just a few of the dreams Thomas Rhett has already achieved. However, there is one that continues to elude him: Becoming a licensed pilot. If it sounds familiar, it's because being able to fly a plane has been on the singer's mind for years,...
Dustin Lynch’s ‘Stars Like Confetti’ Video Is for the Fans [Watch]
Dustin Lynch is putting the spotlight on his fans in his "Stars Like Confetti" music video as he tailgates with them ahead of a show. The video opens with actual footage of fans prepping for a night of fun at Country Jam in Eau Claire, Wisc. Lynch was a part of the lineup in 2022, and likely filmed the music video that day.
31 Years Ago: Johnny Cash Is Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Thirty-one years ago today (Jan. 15, 1992) was an unforgettable day for Johnny Cash: It was on that date that Cash was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, proving that his music defies genre limits. Lyle Lovett inducted Cash during 1992's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
Chris Young Drops ‘Looking for You,’ His First Solo Single in Three Years [Listen]
Chris Young picked a fine song to remind fans he's a solo artist. "Looking for You" is a vocal showcase built on sharp songwriting and an energetic arrangement. This first look at his next project is Young's first solo release to country radio since before the pandemic. Duets with Kane Brown and Mitchell Tenpenny hit No. 1 on airplay charts in the three years since. It's difficult to imagine "Looking for You" ending that streak.
William Lee Golden and the Goldens Deliver a Soothing Eagles Classic [Exclusive Premiere]
William Lee Golden says that the Eagles’ 1972 classic “Peaceful Easy Feeling” has always been part of the fabric of his life. “The Eagles music was transformative,” the legendary member of the Oak Ridge Boys says during an interview with Taste of Country. “It was country. It was pop. It was rock and roll. It was that California style that made an imprint on music and on American music that was so needed at the time.”
Maren Morris’ ‘Lunatics’ Show Out in Style for Girls Just Wanna Weekend [Picture]
Maren Morris and the Highwomen headed to Mexico this week to perform at Brandi Carlile's 2023 Girls Just Wanna Weekend, and fans greeted them with a warm welcome when they got there. In fact, Morris shared one fan snapshot that she says had her "already crying before I even hit...
Luke Combs Wrote a Song for Gabby Barrett’s Next Album
Gabby Barrett is still on maternity leave after welcoming her son, Augustine Boone, in November, but that doesn't mean she's entirely off the clock. In fact, the singer is hard at work on her next album, and she says the tracklist will feature a song written by none other than Luke Combs.
Jelly Roll Unfiltered: On Addiction, Parenting + Fame [Exclusive Interview]
Jelly Roll identifies as an active alcoholic, but Jason DeFord does not. Talking to Taste of Country, the "Son of a Sinner" singer got real about addiction, parenting, fame and the artists he'd love to hear next on country radio. Fans know Jelly Roll is Jason DeFord, a 38-year-old Nashville...
Classic Albums Revisited: How ‘Car Wheels on a Gravel Road’ Proved Lucinda Williams is Peerless
Car Wheels on a Gravel Road is undeniably Lucinda Williams' most celebrated album, and for good reason: It's the record that elevated her from relative obscurity and years of music industry hard luck and launched her into the realm of mainstream acclaim. It's also the record that showed the world Williams is peerless in her talent.
Top 10 Billy Strings Songs
Billy Strings is one of those once-in-a-generation artists who revitalize their genre with the scope of their talent and original perspective. While to some, it may have seemed like Strings appeared on the bluegrass scene suddenly, his connection to the genre was far from new. Strings began playing guitar at five years old, thanks to the influence of his father, Terry Barber. Strings learned the bluegrass songs that were the soundtrack to his rowdy family's life, along with metal and classic rock favorites.
