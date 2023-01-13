Read full article on original website
palmspringslife.com
Ride the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to a Trio of Exceptional Restaurants
Winter is peak season to dine with the stars, and the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Mountain Station — recently restored to architect E. Stewart Williams’ original vision — beckons both nature explorers and diners to the great heights of Mount San Jacinto State Park. Perched 8,516...
palmspringslife.com
Things to Do in the Desert, Jan. 16–22
The PGA Tour arrives in La Quinta this week for The American Express tournament, Jan. 16–22 at PGA West. Palm Springs International Film Festival: Through Jan. 16. Filmmakers from more than 60 countries show their masterpieces at this annual Palm Springs festival — and jockey for accolades such as Best International Screenplay, Best Documentary, and the teen-judged Young Cineastes Award. Screenings happen at multiple cinemas and often include celebrity appearances and Q&As.
localemagazine.com
7 Comfort Food Restaurants in the Desert We Love—Wear Your Stretchy Pants
Enjoy Classic Comfort Food Dishes in Greater Palm Springs. When we think of the desert and the Greater Palm Springs area, our minds usually conjure up images of poolside cocktails, palm trees and bright blue skies. But during colder months, locals and visitors alike can easily cure their comfort-food cravings with the region’s broad selection of eateries, regardless of cuisine. Ready to cozy up in the desert and treat yourself to a hearty and delicious meal? Here are seven of our favorite comfort food restaurants in Greater Palm Springs.
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are responding to a swift water rescue on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. Details remain limited, we have a crew at the scene gathering more information. Stay The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian The post Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Temecula, CA
Known as a tourist and resort destination, Temecula in California is championed by its award-winning wineries, festivals, and natural areas, among other things. It's located in the southwestern part of Riverside County, with a population of 110,003 as of the 2020 census. The Temecula Indians were the first settlers in...
onscene.tv
Kidnapper Escapes into Mexico While Being Pursued | US/Mexico Border
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 PM LOCATION: US/Mexico Border CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The mother of a 8 & 6 year old children apparently kidnapped the children and fled from Menifee in Riverside County into Tijuana, Mexico. The woman does not have any custody with the children and may be 5150 as she claims to hear voices in her head. The Menifee PD pursued the Honda Odyssey down the I-15 from Riverside County. The Escondido PD picked up the pursuit as the chase went through their city. The woman continued down to San Diego and ended up southbound on the I-5 at speeds over 90 mph in the rain. Communication was almost impossible since most of the agencies could not talk to each other due to the encryption for all agencies now in California. Officers were using their cell phones to communicate. The Police asked for the US Customs and Border Patrol to close the border heading into Mexico, but it wasn’t done. The woman made it with the children into Tijuana, Mexico. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Corona, CA
The vibrant city of Corona is located in Riverside County, California, and was founded in 1896. Corona was originally a rural community with roots in mining and citrus growing. Over the years, Corona has blossomed into a thriving community, initially inhabited by people of English and Irish descent. Today, Corona...
onemileatatime.com
Thompson Palm Springs Opening 2023 (Hopefully)
While there’s still not an official opening date, it’s looking likely that the planned Thompson Palm Springs will welcome its first guests in 2023. The hotel website is now up, and we also know what World of Hyatt category the property will be. Let’s start with a bit of background.
North Indian Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail, Araby Drive, and Vista Chino closed at wash areas
The City of Palm Springs announced North Indian Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail, Araby Drive, and Vista Chino are all closed at the wash areas due to flooding. N. INDIAN CANYON DRIVE AT THE WASH IS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING pic.twitter.com/uf8Pq59Vwd— City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) January 15, 2023 Alternate routes that can be taken The post North Indian Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail, Araby Drive, and Vista Chino closed at wash areas appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Operate on Special Holiday Hours
(CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will expand its hours of operation during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, starting Saturday. The first tram up will be at 8 a.m. and the last tram down will be at 9:30 p.m. from Saturday through Monday, officials said. Tram cars depart at least every 30 minutes.
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
Swift water rescue mounted after man heard shouting for help in Moreno Valley
A man heard shouting for help inside a storm channel in Moreno Valley where water was flowing at a fast clip following the weekend-long rainstorms prompted a rescue operation today.
Mom accused of not returning kids, going on car chase
A mother of two is suspected of disobeying a child exchange court order and then leading authorities on a multi-county vehicle chase to the U.S Mexico border, said the Menifee Police Department.
newsmirror.net
A walk in the Yucaipa Uptown area when there was a break in the storm
Sunday afternoon on Jan. 15, during a break in the storm, a woman, her dogs and her alpaca, take advantage of a break in the storm. They were seen taking a walk in the neighborhood. The walk consisted of at least some window shopping along Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street.
iebusinessdaily.com
Inland Empire manufacturing is on probation
The region’s purchasing managing index dipped below 50 for the third consecutive month in December, which means that the sector is contracting, not expanding. One person who helps compile that monthly data says she expects a quick recovery, but some obstacles must be overcome to make that happen. Barbara...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Flood Watch in Effect For Coachella Valley
(CNS) – More rain, heavy snow and strong winds are expected in Riverside County over the next couple of days, and a flood advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Coachella Valley. The National Weather Service advised drivers to “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded...
KCRA.com
2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning.
