FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford uses big 3rd quarter to rebound past Latrobe
Penn-Trafford still had the unsavory taste of a bad second half against top-ranked McKeesport in its mouth when it traveled to Latrobe on Monday night. A good way to get rid of it was to have one of its better second halves of the season. The Warriors pumped in 21...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Apollo-Ridge girls hold serve with win over Mt. Pleasant
The Apollo-Ridge girls basketball team protected sole possession of second place in Section 3-3A and also defended its home court Monday evening with a 60-40 victory over Mt. Pleasant. “This was a huge win for us as we look forward to the second half of section,” said junior Sophie Yard,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills boys welcome challenge of physical section battles
Chris Giles is welcoming of the Penn Hils boys basketball team’s position in the black-and-blue division of WPIAL Class 5A. Only one team in Section 2 allows more than 51 points per game, while no team scores more than 60 points per game. The Indians are ready to dig...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After claiming 1st WPIAL title, Mt. Pleasant swimmers again off to strong start
Looking the part of an established vet, the swagger of promising swimmer Lily King was evident as she emerged from the Mt. Pleasant locker room and headed toward an exit. Just a sophomore, the 5-foot-11 King already is a Pennsylvania high school champion in three events. “She’s fast, and she...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley wide receiver Jakub Pickett recognized for strong senior season
Quaker Valley senior Jakub Pickett has made a name for himself on the football field. Opposing coaches and players have noticed. Pickett, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver/defensive back, repeated as a first-team all-conference selection on offense this year. “Jakub has many strengths as a football player,” QV coach Jason Cappa...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy soccer standouts pick up postseason honors
Four Quaker Valley athletes were named Section 4-2A boys soccer all-stars in 2022, led by player of the year Nick Allan, a junior defensive specialist. “I was very excited and humbled when I received the award,” Allan said, “because I know this is a big achievement and many great players have come through high school and achieved this award.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Mt. Pleasant’s Sean Cain
When an athlete doesn’t start playing a sport seriously until his freshman year of high school, some would consider him “behind the eight ball.”. That was the case for Mt. Pleasant senior Sean Cain, who finished 6-9 his first season and 11-18 in his sophomore year, wrestling at 106 and 113 pounds.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Plum’s Andrew Claassen
For some families, high school sports have an incredible meaning beyond wins and losses. Many siblings get the opportunity to play alongside each other in their respective sports and work together. For Plum senior wrestler Andrew Claassen, both of his siblings wrestle as well — his sisters, Alaina and Addison....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notes: Ligonier Valley rehires Siko as AD
When Ligonier Valley made the giant leap from District 6 to the WPIAL in 2020, Wesley Siko was the Rams’ athletic director and oversaw the move. But soon after, Siko left to become the AD at Ringgold. Two years later, he is back. Ligonier Valley rehired Siko following the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum wrestlers look forward to Allegheny County tournament
Last year, the Plum wrestling team took home 10 place medals and a third-place team finish from the Allegheny County tournament at Fox Chapel. The Mustangs return to Fox Chapel on Friday with nine of those 10 medalists set to compete — Vinnie Citrano graduated — and coach Mike Supak said he’s excited to see what his team can do.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freshman sparks bounce-back season for Fox Chapel girls
Lyla Jablon didn’t have to worry about slowly discovering the chaos of playing girls varsity basketball. The Fox Chapel freshman guard was thrust into an uncomfortable situation early in the season. The Foxes lost leading scorer Skye Byrnes to a broken ankle and had two other starters out with injuries against Woodland Hills.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin’s Savannah Schneck impresses by returning to court after tearing left ACL twice
Savannah Schneck lost her sophomore and junior basketball seasons, and she never will get them back. She spent the better part of 19 months rehabbing an ACL that she tore, had repaired then tore again. Some players never recover from knee injuries like that. But Schneck isn’t some player. She...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum, Oakmont, Verona area happenings, week of Jan. 16, 2023
Friends of the Riverfront is working with Verona, Oakmont, Plum and Penn Hills to develop a safe, accessible and sustainable multi-purpose trail stretching from the Allegheny Riverfront in Verona, through Oakmont and Penn Hills along Plum Creek, to Boyce Park in Plum. The plan is being conducted by TransSystems. Initial...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 16, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Card party planned Wednesday in Apollo. St. James Parish, Apollo,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vehicle strikes pedestrian, closes part of Route 119 in Hempfield
A portion of the southbound lanes of Route 119 was closed to traffic Monday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Technology Drive, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. The wreck was reported at about 7:15 p.m. in Hempfield. A fire official said the male pedestrian...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kitchen fire forces closure of Hidden Valley resort
A minor kitchen fire shut down Hidden Valley Resort in Somerset County on Monday morning, officials said. Anna Weltz, spokeswoman for Vail Resorts, which owns Hidden Valley, said the fire started in the kitchen area of the Clocktower Restaurant and was quickly contained. “Three employees were transported to the local...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Route 356 in Washington Township reopened to traffic after vehicle shears gas line
A section of Route 356 in Washington Township has been reopened after traffic was halted when a vehicle struck a gas line, according to authorities. The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Route 356 near the Moore Bus Co., according to a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Teen dies after shooting in Clairton
A teenage boy died after being shot Monday night in Clairton, Allegheny County police said. The shooting happened at about 9:19 p.m. in the 400 block of Wilson Ave. Anyone with information concerning the shooting can call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Jan. 15, 2023
Michael Minnock sold property at 1272 Glen Mitchell Road to Foxlane Homes At Glen Minogue LLC for $570,000. Robert Schell sold property at 2504 Acorn Court to Thomas Lawrence Miller Jr. and Abigail Anne Carlin for $762,000. William Cameron sold property at 2608 Briar Court to John Musser Jr. and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area real estate transactions for the week of Jan. 15, 2023
David Ariondo sold property at 625-627 Center Ave. to Christopher Smith and Heather Parks for $385,000. Jimmy Ong sold property at 110 Catalpa Ridge Road to Jose Pedro Zevallos and Juliette Degioanni Zevallos for $1,325,000. John Waldfogle sold property at 584 Dorseyville Road to Jonathan Hosack and Justine Vanella for...
