Northmor escapes Centerburg in thin win
A sigh of relief filled the air in Northmor's locker room after a trying 48-43 test with Centerburg in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 16. In recent action on January 11, Centerburg faced off against Northmor and Centerburg took on Northmor on January 11 at Northmor High School. For more, click here.
Pleasant earns narrow win over Loudonville
Pleasant showed its poise to outlast a game Loudonville squad for a 43-34 victory in Ohio girls basketball action on January 16. In recent action on January 9, Pleasant faced off against Loudonville and Pleasant took on Loudonville on January 9 at Loudonville High School. For more, click here.
Westerville North ekes out victory against Marysville
Westerville North swapped jabs before dispatching Marysville 52-50 on January 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on January 10, Westerville North faced off against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Marysville took on Grove City Central Crossing on January 10 at Grove City Central Crossing High School. For more, click here.
Reynoldsburg rolls like thunder over Lancaster
Reynoldsburg left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Lancaster 57-26 on January 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Reynoldsburg and Lancaster squared off with February 7, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School last season. For more, click here.
Toledo Christian tops New Madison Tri-Village
Toledo Christian had its hands full but finally brushed off New Madison Tri-Village 50-35 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on January 7, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against New Paris National Trail and Toledo Christian took on Northwood on January 6 at Northwood High School. For more, click here.
Toledo Central Catholic dismantles Streetsboro
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Toledo Central Catholic turned out the lights on Streetsboro 77-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on January 5, Toledo Central Catholic squared off with Toledo Notre Dame in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Powerhouse performance: Findlay Liberty-Benton roars to big win over Carey
Findlay Liberty-Benton controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-32 win against Carey in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 16. Findlay Liberty-Benton darted in front of Carey 18-14 to begin the second quarter.
East Knox tops Fredericktown
Fredericktown was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as East Knox prevailed 34-23 on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Fredericktown and East Knox played in a 53-46 game on January 19, 2022. For more, click here.
Clear Fork tacks win on Galion
Galion got no credit and no consideration from Clear Fork, which slammed the door 72-15 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 14. The last time Clear Fork and Galion played in a 62-20 game on January 15, 2022. For results, click here.
Columbus Bishop Ready ends the party for Johnstown Northridge
Columbus Bishop Ready put together a victorious gameplan to stop Johnstown Northridge 59-42 in Ohio boys basketball on January 15. In recent action on January 10, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Johnstown Northridge took on Hebron Lakewood on January 10 at Johnstown Northridge High School. For more, click here.
Bishop Hartley escapes close call with Mansfield
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Bishop Hartley did just enough to beat Mansfield 65-61 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 14. Recently on January 6, Mansfield squared off with New Philadelphia in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Ohio State recruit leads St. Marys Memorial past Lexington
FORT LORAMIE -- It took an Ohio State recruit to do it, but Lexington's undefeated season ended on Sunday afternoon at the Fort Loramie Martin Luther King Classic. Future Buckeye center Austin Parks led St. Marys Memorial to a come-from-behind, 49-46 victory over the Minutemen. Parks, a 6-foot-11 senior, pumped in 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help his squad overcome a fourth-quarter deficit.
Arcadia survives taut tilt with Dola Hardin Northern
Arcadia didn't flinch, finally repelling Dola Hardin Northern 48-43 on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Dola Hardin Northern and Arcadia played in a 36-34 game on January 31, 2022. For more, click here.
Elmore Woodmore thwarts Gibsonburg's quest
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Elmore Woodmore will take its 44-34 victory over Gibsonburg at Elmore Woodmore High on January 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 7, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Rossford and Gibsonburg took on Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic on January 7 at Gibsonburg High School. Click here for a recap.
Pataskala Watkins Memorial nips Pataskala Licking Heights in taut scare
The cardiac kids of Pataskala Watkins Memorial unleashed every advantage to outlast Pataskala Licking Heights 41-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Pataskala Licking Heights faced off on February 2, 2022 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School. Click here for a recap.
Bowling Green clips Pemberville Eastwood in tight tilt
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Bowling Green didn't mind, dispatching Pemberville Eastwood 41-34 at Bowling Green High on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 30, Bowling Green faced off against Millbury Lake and Pemberville...
Boys basketball: Lima Senior holds off Ottawa-Glandorf
LIMA — Lima Senior needed a tremendous defensive effort and some clutch free throw shooting down the stretch to hold off Ottawa-Glandorf, 52-48 in front of a near capacity crowd in a non league affair Saturday night. The Spartans, who had lost its last three of four, improves to...
Spencerville shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Arlington
Spencerville trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 66-44 win over Arlington on January 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The start wasn't the problem for Arlington, as it began with a 19-14 edge over Spencerville through the end of the first quarter.
Wooster sweeps OCC swimming and diving meet
WOOSTER — The Gererals dominated the pool Saturday afternoon. Wooster swept the boys and girls teams titles in overwhelming fashion at the Ohio Cardinal Conference swimming and diving meet at Ellen Shapiro Natatorium. GALLERY: Ohio Cardinal Conference Swimming and Diving Meet. The Ohio Cardinal Conference swimming and diving meet...
Pandora-Gilboa delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Delphos St. John's
Pandora-Gilboa finally found a way to top Delphos St. John's 51-49 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 14. Last season, Delphos St. John's and Pandora-Gilboa faced off on December 30, 2021 at Pandora-Gilboa High School. Click here for a recap.
