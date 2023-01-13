JAMESTOWN/BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown High School basketball, wrestling, and gymnastics were all in action this past weekend. Here are your results:. The Blue Jay girls won its fourth consecutive game on Saturday afternoon in a blowout over Watford City. Ella Falk paced Jamestown with 20 points and seven assists. Bre Oettle and Teagan Bosche each ended the game in double figures as Oettle had 14 points and Bosche added 12. Jamestown shot 57% from the floor as a team and scored 50 points in the paint. The Jays (6-3, 5-3) host Bismarck St. Mary’s on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM. Full coverage can be heard on Jamestown 107.1/1400, online at newsdakota.com, or on YouTube under our channel Jamestown 107.1 Sports.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 19 HOURS AGO