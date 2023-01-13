Read full article on original website
Down Goes #7: Tornadoes Beat Central Cass
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – In a nail biter the RV Oakes Tornadoes took down the #7 Central Cass Squirrels in girls basketball action on January 14th by a score of 48-45. The Tornadoes started out strong leading after the 1st quarter by a score of 12-7 however that lead would quickly vanish as Central Cass would lead for most of the rest of the game.
Blue Jay Recap: Basketball Sweeps, Gymnastics 3rd
JAMESTOWN/BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown High School basketball, wrestling, and gymnastics were all in action this past weekend. Here are your results:. The Blue Jay girls won its fourth consecutive game on Saturday afternoon in a blowout over Watford City. Ella Falk paced Jamestown with 20 points and seven assists. Bre Oettle and Teagan Bosche each ended the game in double figures as Oettle had 14 points and Bosche added 12. Jamestown shot 57% from the floor as a team and scored 50 points in the paint. The Jays (6-3, 5-3) host Bismarck St. Mary’s on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM. Full coverage can be heard on Jamestown 107.1/1400, online at newsdakota.com, or on YouTube under our channel Jamestown 107.1 Sports.
No. 14 Jimmies Take Down Third-Ranked Midland
FREMONT, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The 14th-ranked Jimmie women’s hockey team earned their biggest win of their inaugural season Sunday afternoon, defeating No. 3 Midland University 3-2 at Sidner Arena. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Warriors led 1-0 after one thanks to a goal by Brynn Tosh at 6:08 of the...
No. 14 Jimmies Survive Late Scare From Concordia
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The No. 14 University of Jamestown men’s basketball team extended its win streak to three on Saturday afternoon at Newman Arena with a 69-64 victory over Concordia (NE). The Jimmies dominated throughout the first half, taking a 17-point lead into the break. UJ hit...
Herd fall to Fargo 6-3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell, 3-6, to the Fargo Force during the Herd’s Hockey Moms Night on Friday. The Stampede are now 12-17-1 this season with a win percentage of .450. The Force started the scoring with a goal just over halfway through...
Roger Haut
Roger James Haut, 59, Jamestown, ND died January 9, 2023 at his home surrounded by family, after a short battle with melanoma cancer. Roger was born May 2, 1963 at Gackle, ND the son of Eugene and Muriel (Schauer) Haut. The family relocated to Jamestown in 1968. He attended Lincoln Elementary and Jamestown High School, graduating in 1981. He attended VCSU for two years before graduating from Mid-America College of Funeral Service – Jeffersonville, IN in 1984. Roger became a licensed funeral director in 1985 and began working with his father Eugene at Haut Funeral Home, as 4th generation.
Valley City Junior High Spelling Bee Results
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Valley City Junior High held its annual school spelling bee on Thursday, January 12th. Teacher and student advisor Kristi Shanenko said all junior high students, through their English classes, competed in a 15-question. preliminary round, and the top scorers were invited to the school bee.
St. Catherine School Bee Winners Announced
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2023 St. Catherine School Spelling Bee Winners have been named. St. Catherine School teacher and student advisor Dawn Ihry said Luke Sorby, son of Justin and Sara Sorby, and Gray. Kasowski, son of Josh and Alison Kasowski, were co-champions as they spelled the...
Herbert “Herb” A. Triebold
Herbert “Herb” A. Triebold, 83, Valley City, ND, passed away at his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley and his family on January 14, 2023, after a battle with esophageal cancer. Herb’s funeral service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10:30 AM in Epworth United Methodist Church, Valley City. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00.
Rosa St. John
Rosa St. John, 63, Kulm, ND died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center in Jamestown, ND. Rosa Santiago was born June 20, 1959 at Tamarindo, Ponce, Puerto Rico the daughter of Jose and Rosa (Ramos) Santiago. She grew up in Puerto Rico until she was 6 when the family moved to Chicago. She attended elementary and high school in Chicago.
Gregory Ross
Greg Ross, age 71, of New Rockford, ND, died Friday, January 13, 2023 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Carrington, ND. Greg’s Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023 from 1:00PM- 2:00PM followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00PM all at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. Arrangements by Evans Funeral...
Bismarck Man Injured In Crash West of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A Bismarck man was injured in a rollover after he lost control of his vehicle in the westbound lane of Interstate 94 near mile marker 275 on Thursday, January 12th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver, 65-year-old Joel Gustafson was traveling in...
UJ selects Jungels as Nursing Excellence Award Winner
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – The nursing faculty at the University of Jamestown (UJ) selected Trisha Jungels as the inaugural recipient of the UJ Nursing Excellence award. Jungels is the Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Clinical Services at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. She received the award on Thursday,...
Bobcat inventors inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pair of brothers with North Dakota ties were inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame earlier this week. Cyril and Louis Keller invented the skid-steer which made the Bobcat Company a global brand. It’s been 65 years since the skid-steer rolled out. The machine...
Vanna Adventure Vans looks to expand to West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhaed-based Vanna Adventure Vans is looking to expand their business to West Fargo. A public hearing is being held during the West Fargo City Commission meeting on Monday, January 16 to discuss an incentive for the business. Vanna Adventure Vans builds and manufactures...
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
First Responders Record Busy Day In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Rural Fire District first responders and law enforcement officers with the Highway Patrol, Barnes County Sheriff’s office and Valley City police department responded to a number of vehicle crashes due to extremely icy road condition in the area on January 16th.
Early morning apartment fire in Moorhead
Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A call came in around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, regarding an apartment fire near MSU Moorhead’s campus. Upon arrival, fire crews rushed into Unit 3 on the lower floor of apartment 912 on 10th Ave South in Moorhead and were on the scene for about 20 minutes.
14 head of cattle killed in truck rollover at Jamestown
A semi with a cattle trailer overturned at the Interstate 94 and Highway 52 bypass at Jamestown Thursday, killing 14 head of cattle.
Going organic: How new North Dakota farmers and ranchers can make the change
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are a new farmer in North Dakota, or want to try out organic farming, there is a free organic farming training session happening later this month in our state. The USDA and other agricultural leaders will be at the Organic Academy Roadshow session in Fargo on January 26 and […]
