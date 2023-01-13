ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

Football World Is Not Happy With PETA'S Demand

Following Georgia's win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship, PETA made a notable demand. The animal rights organization is not happy with Georgia's use of its live Bulldog mascot. “As the back-to-back national champion, can’t UGA find it in its heart to honestly examine ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Ohio

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts:
OHIO STATE
247Sports

SEC football community, Kirby Smart mourn Georgia tragedy that killed OL Devin Willock, recruiting staffer

The SEC football community is in mourning Sunday following the untimely deaths of Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy in a car accident in Athens, Georgia. Willock, 20, had just completed his redshirt sophomore season as a Bulldog and had participated in the team’s championship celebration in Athens on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA

