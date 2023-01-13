Read full article on original website
Football World Is Not Happy With PETA'S Demand
Following Georgia's win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship, PETA made a notable demand. The animal rights organization is not happy with Georgia's use of its live Bulldog mascot. “As the back-to-back national champion, can’t UGA find it in its heart to honestly examine ...
Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama
The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
Look: Stetson Bennett's Shirt At Georgia's Title Parade Is Going Viral
Stetson Bennett's college football career is over. But he's still got a bit more time to enjoy being the toast of the town in Athens, Georgia. Bennett, who was named the MVP of Georgia's 65-7 beatdown of TCU on Monday, has been making the rounds since his six-touchdown performance, appearing on ...
Kirby Smart Issues Statement On Deaths of Georgia Player, Staffer
Offensive lineman Devin Willock and Bulldogs staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident early Sunday morning in Athens, Ga.
Georgia football: Justus Terry commitment gives Dawgs 2025 4-star DL addition
Georgia picked up its third commitment of the 2025 class on Monday and it was a big one as Manchester (Ga.) Top 20 defensive lineman Justus Terry announced his decision to play for the Dawgs. Terry chose Georgia over Oregon, USC, Penn State, and seven other offers. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound...
Micah DeBose Commits to Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs have gained another huge committed for the 2025 recruiting class, 4 star offensive lineman Micah DeBose.
SEC football community, Kirby Smart mourn Georgia tragedy that killed OL Devin Willock, recruiting staffer
The SEC football community is in mourning Sunday following the untimely deaths of Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy in a car accident in Athens, Georgia. Willock, 20, had just completed his redshirt sophomore season as a Bulldog and had participated in the team’s championship celebration in Athens on Saturday.
How The Atlanta Journal-Constitution chronicled UGA’s historic championship season
The Georgia Bulldogs are college football’s national champions — again.
