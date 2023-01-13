Read full article on original website
Bobcat Sighted in Denver. Can you keep your pet safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of StateTom HandyDenver, CO
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton: Saints Want 'Mid-or-Later' 1st Rounder in Trade with Team That Hires HC
Sean Payton provided an idea of what the New Orleans Saints might require to allow him to take a new job in the NFL. During an appearance Monday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Payton said he expects the Saints to recoup a "mid-or-later first-round pick." He added the price tag could vary based on the draft capital of the team hiring him.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Bleacher Report
Colts HC Rumors: 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, Giants' Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale Eyed
The Indianapolis Colts are entering the race to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, but they are also considering New York Giants coordinators Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale for their vacant head coach role. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Colts formally requested to interview Ryan, who has also...
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec: It Takes Refs 4 Years 'to Become Truly Competent' Due to Complicated Rules
When you're an NFL referee, there may be no substitute for experience. One NFL team executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando that an official needs multiple years under his or her belt before finding a comfort zone. "It takes four years to become truly competent, based on the complicated nature...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Geno Smith 'Will Be Back' with Seahawks in 2023 on New Contract
After leading the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs this season, quarterback Geno Smith is reportedly expected to be back with the team in 2023. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Seahawks will attempt to come to terms on a new contract with Smith before he hits free agency March 15:
Bleacher Report
Titans' Monti Ossenfort Hired as Cardinals GM to Replace Steve Keim
It is an important offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and they have their next general manager. The Cardinals announced Monday that they have hired Monti Ossenfort for the position that was left vacant when Steve Keim resigned after the 2022 season. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel, and Rapoport noted "he impressed last year during the circuit."
Bleacher Report
Robert Griffin III Backs Lamar Jackson, Says Knee Injury Changed Career Trajectory
Few people in football history would know better what it is like to play with a knee injury as a mobile quarterback than Robert Griffin III, and the former Washington quarterback and current ESPN commentator backed Lamar Jackson sitting out Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Griffin shared a...
Bleacher Report
Robert Griffin III: Lamar Jackson, Ravens Can Repair Relationship amid Tension Rumors
There appears to be a disconnect between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson after the star quarterback chose not to travel with the team for Sunday's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. However, ESPN's Robert Griffin III expressed optimism on Monday that any tension from either side can be resolved...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady, Bucs Ripped by NFL Twitter in 'Embarrassing' Loss to Dak Prescott, Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense was far from prolific during the 2022 season, but the team's showing in Monday night's NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys was especially diappointing. The Bucs struggled mightily to reach the end zone all night on their way to a 31-14 loss in...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Wild Card Weekend
Championship dreams are still alive and well for eight teams after a memorable Super Wild Card Weekend, but the other 24 squads are looking ahead to an offseason of player movement, coaching hires and critical decisions that will set the course for the next playoffs. No event stands out more...
Bleacher Report
TCU WR Quentin Johnston, RB Kendre Miller Declare for 2023 NFL Draft
TCU will have to replace its leading rusher and leading receiver after Kendre Miller and Quentin Johnston both declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Both players announced their decisions Monday on social media. Miller ran for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns, while Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and...
Bleacher Report
Bills Fans Sweating Super Bowl Hopes After Josh Allen's Shaky Play vs. Dolphins
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's playoff game, although a shaky performance from the quarterback leaves question marks about the team going forward. Buffalo entered as a heavy favorite, yet barely survived thanks to some costly mistakes by Dolphins rookie...
Giants' Azeez Ojulari, Jason Pinnock considered 'day-to-day'
The New York Giants saw linebacker Azeez Ojulari and defensive back Jason Pinnock go down in a Wild Card victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Ojulari took a stiff knee to his thigh and was unable to stay in the game. He went for additional tests on Monday and showed no additional damage.
Bleacher Report
The Best Franchise Building Blocks in the 2023 NFL Draft
NFL draft evaluations may seem straightforward, but nuance is required when you're looking at rankings. While a prospect might have a high grade, positional value often affects how a player is viewed. For example, although Bijan Robinson is a great prospect, running backs are among the more replaceable players in the league. He's more a standout player than a building block.
Bleacher Report
C.J. Stroud Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Ohio State Star Tops B/R Scouts' QB Rankings
In a move that will surely be welcome news for teams looking to find their next franchise quarterback, Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Monday. This comes as anything but a surprise, as Stroud was seen as a potential top pick throughout the college...
Bleacher Report
NFL Wild-Card Sunday 2023 Takeaways: What's Next for Playoff Winners and Losers?
On Sunday, NFL postseason action picked up with a classic David vs. Goliath matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins went into this game as the biggest underdogs via point spread in Wild Card Weekend history. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel didn't reduce the playbook with third-string...
Bleacher Report
Jordan Addison Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; USC Star Ranked No. 2 WR By B/R Scouting
USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL draft, he announced Monday. "To all my Pitt boys and my West coast men thank you for making this journey memorable forever... See you on Sundays," Addison wrote on Instagram. Addison had an...
