sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec: It Takes Refs 4 Years 'to Become Truly Competent' Due to Complicated Rules

When you're an NFL referee, there may be no substitute for experience. One NFL team executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando that an official needs multiple years under his or her belt before finding a comfort zone. "It takes four years to become truly competent, based on the complicated nature...
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Geno Smith 'Will Be Back' with Seahawks in 2023 on New Contract

After leading the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs this season, quarterback Geno Smith is reportedly expected to be back with the team in 2023. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Seahawks will attempt to come to terms on a new contract with Smith before he hits free agency March 15:
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Titans' Monti Ossenfort Hired as Cardinals GM to Replace Steve Keim

It is an important offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and they have their next general manager. The Cardinals announced Monday that they have hired Monti Ossenfort for the position that was left vacant when Steve Keim resigned after the 2022 season. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel, and Rapoport noted "he impressed last year during the circuit."
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Wild Card Weekend

Championship dreams are still alive and well for eight teams after a memorable Super Wild Card Weekend, but the other 24 squads are looking ahead to an offseason of player movement, coaching hires and critical decisions that will set the course for the next playoffs. No event stands out more...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

TCU WR Quentin Johnston, RB Kendre Miller Declare for 2023 NFL Draft

TCU will have to replace its leading rusher and leading receiver after Kendre Miller and Quentin Johnston both declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Both players announced their decisions Monday on social media. Miller ran for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns, while Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and...
FORT WORTH, TX
Bleacher Report

The Best Franchise Building Blocks in the 2023 NFL Draft

NFL draft evaluations may seem straightforward, but nuance is required when you're looking at rankings. While a prospect might have a high grade, positional value often affects how a player is viewed. For example, although Bijan Robinson is a great prospect, running backs are among the more replaceable players in the league. He's more a standout player than a building block.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Wild-Card Sunday 2023 Takeaways: What's Next for Playoff Winners and Losers?

On Sunday, NFL postseason action picked up with a classic David vs. Goliath matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins went into this game as the biggest underdogs via point spread in Wild Card Weekend history. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel didn't reduce the playbook with third-string...

