ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

No. 1 Bulldogs Remain Undefeated, Roll Over Catskills

The #1 ranked Binghamton Bulldogs continued their dominance on Saturday night, pulling away from the Catskills Cardinals to win 139-91. The Bulldogs are now 11-0. Bradley Christian and Al’Don Muhammad both poured in 21 points in the win. Check out the highlights above!
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Girls Basketball Outlasts Vestal Comeback

The Binghamton high school Girls basketball team had a battle until the very end against the visiting Vestal Golden Bears, taking down the green and gold by a final of 40-37. Mariah Luke led the game with 17 points for Binghamton, while Caroline Reyen tallied 8 points for the Golden Bears.
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Falko's Clutch Late Game Buckets Secure Upset Over UMass Lowell

The Binghamton Men's Basketball team are now tied for first in the America East conference standings after a big 66-65 victory over the 15-win UMass-Lowell Riverhawks on Saturday afternoon. Jacob Falko tallied a game-high 19 points, nine of which came within the final minutes of the contest, to help the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Plays of the Week from January 16, 2023

Plays of the Week from January 16th, 2023. 5. Sanders to Summers Jr. for Binghamton Boy's Basketball. 4. Sophia Ashman of Chenango Valley Girl's Basketball. 2. Tameem Abdul'Qahhar of Johnson City Boy's Basketball. 1. Josie Dutcher of Greene Girl's Basketball.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Attic Fire Doused on Cypress Street, No Injuries Reported

Binghamton Firefighters were called to a house fire in the First Ward just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The call came from passerby's who noticed flames coming from the attic of the single-family home at 30 Cypress Street. Residents of the home were inside at the time of the call, but were unaware of the fire.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU Students Move In For Spring Semester

As winter break comes to a close, Binghamton University students are gearing up for a new semester. This past weekend has seen the campus return to life, as students move in before classes begin on Tuesday. For the second semester, BU is using its newly created B-Welcome crew to help families with the move-in process.
BINGHAMTON, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road

A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Vernon man charged following domestic dispute

VERNON, N.Y. – A Vernon man is facing charges following a domestic dispute Saturday morning. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Simmons Road in Verona after a physical fight was reported around 10:45 a.m. Following an investigation, 23-year-old Jacob Shoen was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction...
VERNON, NY
Shore News Network

Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica

UTICA, NY – A suspect who has exhibited a pattern of home invasion and sexual assault remains on the loose in Utica. Now police are advising the public to lock and secure their homes. A 15-year-old girl was being raped by an adult male home invasion and robbery suspect was able to free herself and escape her attacker on Saturday. Police in Utica reported the incident at 6:55 pm on South Street. “A 15-year-old female had entered her residence to retrieve some items when she encountered a male inside a bedroom,” the Utica Police Department said. “Upon seeing her the The post Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County man faces grand larceny, strangulation charge

FREETOWN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Freetown man is facing charges in Cortland County. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Allen Osborn on Tuesday, January 10th. Authorities say Osborn stole a victim’s mobile phone at an address in the Town of Freetown, and then drove them to a seasonal portion of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville. Osborn then allegedly fought and choked the victim before abandoning them on Hoxie Gorge Road.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show

When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
KINGSTON, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy