Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another LocationBryan DijkhuizenVestal, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / A Bomb Cyclone is Going to Make Christmas Week a Wild RideDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
This Middle of Nowhere New York Deli is Known for One Sandwich in Particular and You Need to Try itTravel MavenBinghamton, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
No. 1 Bulldogs Remain Undefeated, Roll Over Catskills
The #1 ranked Binghamton Bulldogs continued their dominance on Saturday night, pulling away from the Catskills Cardinals to win 139-91. The Bulldogs are now 11-0. Bradley Christian and Al’Don Muhammad both poured in 21 points in the win. Check out the highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Girls Basketball Outlasts Vestal Comeback
The Binghamton high school Girls basketball team had a battle until the very end against the visiting Vestal Golden Bears, taking down the green and gold by a final of 40-37. Mariah Luke led the game with 17 points for Binghamton, while Caroline Reyen tallied 8 points for the Golden Bears.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Falko's Clutch Late Game Buckets Secure Upset Over UMass Lowell
The Binghamton Men's Basketball team are now tied for first in the America East conference standings after a big 66-65 victory over the 15-win UMass-Lowell Riverhawks on Saturday afternoon. Jacob Falko tallied a game-high 19 points, nine of which came within the final minutes of the contest, to help the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Plays of the Week from January 16, 2023
Plays of the Week from January 16th, 2023. 5. Sanders to Summers Jr. for Binghamton Boy's Basketball. 4. Sophia Ashman of Chenango Valley Girl's Basketball. 2. Tameem Abdul'Qahhar of Johnson City Boy's Basketball. 1. Josie Dutcher of Greene Girl's Basketball.
‘Yellowstone’ actor Cole Hauser attends Syracuse basketball game vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If the Syracuse Orange needs a roper, rancher, fixer or bruiser, it’ll have it tonight against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame as a guest of Syracuse super-fan Adam Weitsman.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Attic Fire Doused on Cypress Street, No Injuries Reported
Binghamton Firefighters were called to a house fire in the First Ward just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The call came from passerby's who noticed flames coming from the attic of the single-family home at 30 Cypress Street. Residents of the home were inside at the time of the call, but were unaware of the fire.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BU Students Move In For Spring Semester
As winter break comes to a close, Binghamton University students are gearing up for a new semester. This past weekend has seen the campus return to life, as students move in before classes begin on Tuesday. For the second semester, BU is using its newly created B-Welcome crew to help families with the move-in process.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road
A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
Helicopter used to help find man out in the cold in woods in town of Onondaga
Onondaga, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter helped find a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he went missing in woods Sunday night in the town of Onondaga, authorities say. State police responded to a call on Wright Road around 8:30 p.m. after a person...
WKTV
Vernon man charged following domestic dispute
VERNON, N.Y. – A Vernon man is facing charges following a domestic dispute Saturday morning. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Simmons Road in Verona after a physical fight was reported around 10:45 a.m. Following an investigation, 23-year-old Jacob Shoen was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction...
Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica
UTICA, NY – A suspect who has exhibited a pattern of home invasion and sexual assault remains on the loose in Utica. Now police are advising the public to lock and secure their homes. A 15-year-old girl was being raped by an adult male home invasion and robbery suspect was able to free herself and escape her attacker on Saturday. Police in Utica reported the incident at 6:55 pm on South Street. “A 15-year-old female had entered her residence to retrieve some items when she encountered a male inside a bedroom,” the Utica Police Department said. “Upon seeing her the The post Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ithaca man facing attempted murder charges at Titus Towers
An Ithaca man is facing attempted murder and other felony charges after allegedly trying to kill a person in an adjacent apartment in a senior living apartment building in Ithaca.
whcuradio.com
Cortland County man faces grand larceny, strangulation charge
FREETOWN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Freetown man is facing charges in Cortland County. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Allen Osborn on Tuesday, January 10th. Authorities say Osborn stole a victim’s mobile phone at an address in the Town of Freetown, and then drove them to a seasonal portion of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville. Osborn then allegedly fought and choked the victim before abandoning them on Hoxie Gorge Road.
Utica man slices Applebees worker in face, another diner steps in with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — After an Applebees worker was slashed in the face by a man with a knife a diner stepped in and held the man at gunpoint Saturday, police said. Esteban Padron, 28, entered the Applebees on Commercial Drive in New Hartford at 6:42 p.m. and started fighting with workers, according to a news release from the New Hartford police department.
Didn’t See That Coming! Southern Tier McDonald’s Closes Suddenly
When I think of McDonald's many things come to my mind. My first "real" job was at McDonald's in Owego and I made many friends and still keep in touch with of few of my workmates (thanks to Facebook) today. For many of us, our first work experience came from fast food and other jobs like that.
Spiedie Shock: Lupo’s S&S Char Pit in Binghamton Closes Its Doors
It's the end of an era: Lupo's S&S Char Pit on Binghamton's North Side has served its last spiedie sub. The iconic restaurant that had served a wide array of grilled specialties for more than four decades closed at 6 p.m. Sunday. Steve Lupo inside the now-closed Lupo's S&S Char...
Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show
When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
Endicott man charged for fighting girlfriend’s kid
On January 10th at approximately 6:56 p.m. the Broome County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic dispute at the Knights Inn in the Town of Union.
Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
