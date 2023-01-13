Read full article on original website
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
FEMA declaration could come this week in Hale Co.
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County EMA leaders have a better idea of the damage left behind from last week’s tornado. State EMA and FEMA officials had a 20-minute meeting to go over the estimated numbers and damage costs. Hale County EMA Director Russ Weeden says they’ve totaled...
wbrc.com
Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado. “It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.
alabamanews.net
Prattville Home Burns in Fire
Prattville firefighters were called to a residential fire Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 at a home in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, which is near U.S. Highway 82. Fire crews say they got the fire put out quickly, but the home is a total...
wbrc.com
Hale Co. community, students unite for tornado cleanup effort
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Hale County, people from all walks of life came together and put in practice what it means to serve on this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The community joined to help clean up a property struck hard by last week’s tornado. You name them, they were here. High school students, football players, a coach and retirees pitched in to give Tom Paige a helping hand.
wbrc.com
How people say landfill fire is affecting their health
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s day 52 and the fire at a landfill in Moody continues. Dr. Kre Johnson with Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics is being impacted by the fire with her home and practice both being in Trussville. She’s also seeing a spike in health issues with patients.
City of Hanceville searching for helicopter
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take. Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
wbrc.com
1 dead after vehicle collides with Amtrak train
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Sunday afternoon after a vehicle was struck by an Amtrak passenger train. The incident occurred Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. on Avenue A at 5th Street South in Lipscomb. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Leslie Thomas III of Bessemer. The...
wbrc.com
How the City of Vincent is doing after police department disbanded
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent Police Department was disbanded about five months ago after some racist text messages were sent. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells me they are grateful to the city of Vincent for allowing them to serve in this capacity and they will continue to do so for as long as the need exists.
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
wbrc.com
Northport business collecting donations for tornado recovery efforts
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s just the beginning of a long cleanup process for those affected by tornadoes. Many local organizations are doing their part to help the victims of Thursday’s storms. Former Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is in the middle of collecting supplies to take to the...
luvernejournal.com
Brantley sustains EF-1 tornado impact Thursday
Crenshaw County residents sustained damage, downed trees, road closures, and power outages from an EF-1 tornado touching down Thursday afternoon, after EF-2 or EF-3 tornadoes left seven people dead and significant damage behind in Autauga, Dallas, Coffee, Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties. According to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office, Bullock,...
wbrc.com
Alexander City cleans up the banks of Lake Martin following Thursday’s tornado
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several homes along the banks of Lake Martin in Alexander City are left with severe damage following Thursday’s severe weather. The roar of chainsaws could be heard for miles as they pick up the pieces of what the tornado left behind. Paige Patterson lives...
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
4 members of the same family among those killed in Alabama during tornado, officials say
CNN — Four members of the same family were among the seven people killed in Autauga County, Alabama, last week, the sheriff’s office said, as a powerful tornado swept the area. The four related victims lived in two homes on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, about 27 miles...
( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
wbrc.com
JeffCo. Sheriff’s Office announces passing of Deputy Chief Buchannon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the death of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said the following:. “The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sadly informs of the passing of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon. Deputy Chief Buchannon was a...
wvtm13.com
Alabama man helps save state trooper after tornado sent trees crashing down on their vehicles
The tornado warning arrived in Alexander City, Alabama, at 1:25 pm CT. Fifty-six-year-old cattle farmer Greg Jones saw sun, clouds, sprinkles of rain. Little did he know that within moments, he would escape death. Little did he know that he would soon help save the life of an Alabama state trooper.
wbrc.com
BPD: Second homicide this weekend under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a second homicide this weekend. Now, in the 100 block of 4th Avenue N. Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, BPD says multiple shot spotter alerts were activated in the area. An off-duty BPD officer working in the area...
Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 10:15 Saturday night. The victim will be identified after the family is notified. BPD says officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street N on report of a person down. When officers arrived,...
