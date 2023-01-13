Read full article on original website
Early morning water main break in Nanticoke
Nanticoke, Luzerne Co. — A water main break in Nanticoke left the are with little to no water pressure this morning. Officials at the Nanticoke City Fire Department said the break happened on Locust street just before 5 a.m. Pennsylvania American Water says the break was isolated around 11...
Victim shot at Laurel Mall Saturday dies; identified by PSP
Hazel Township (Luzerne County) - Pennsylvania State Police Troop N-Hazelton Public Information Officer Trooper Anthony Petroski says the victim of the shooting at the Regal Cinemas at the Laurel Mall Saturday night, died at Lehigh Valley Hazelton. He has been identified as Luis Manuel Luna, 19, from Hazelton. Petroski says...
Civil rights activist recalls fighting segregation in speech at King's College
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The 2023 Barbara Sabol Memorial Lecture was held today at Kingston College with activist Offie Wortham giving the keynote address. The event was co sponsored by Wilkes-Barre Peace and Justice Center, the local NAACP chapter and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Wyoming Valley. Congressman Matt...
Two car crash in Schuylkill County Friday evening sends two people to the hospital
West Brunswick Township (Schuylkill County) - Two people were flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Friday evening, after suffering serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 61 in West Brunswick Township Friday. Troopers with the Schuylkill Haven barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened just...
State troopers compete in hockey tournament
HERSHEY, Pa — Police officers and first responders from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and more are battling it out on the ice hockey rink. Over the weekend, the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation is hosting its fourth annual ice hockey tournament. The nonprofit uses the money raised to help...
Firefighters battle apartment fire in Pottsville early Saturday morning
Pottsville (Schuylkill County) - Pottsville Firefighters, along with others from different fire departments, battled a fire at an apartment complex located at 653 West John O'Hara Street for a reported apartment building fire. Fire officials say the blaze damaged three units. It's not known how that fire started or how...
Celebration of Life honoring local musician
Northumberland County (WOLF) — A local musician was honored today with a Celebration of Life at Front Street Station in Northumberland. With nearly 100 musicians attending, sharing their love of music for their beloved friend. “Love Every Gig, Every Song, Every note.” A saying from Scott Bachman, a recognized...
