Northumberland County, PA

WOLF

Early morning water main break in Nanticoke

Nanticoke, Luzerne Co. — A water main break in Nanticoke left the are with little to no water pressure this morning. Officials at the Nanticoke City Fire Department said the break happened on Locust street just before 5 a.m. Pennsylvania American Water says the break was isolated around 11...
NANTICOKE, PA
WOLF

Victim shot at Laurel Mall Saturday dies; identified by PSP

Hazel Township (Luzerne County) - Pennsylvania State Police Troop N-Hazelton Public Information Officer Trooper Anthony Petroski says the victim of the shooting at the Regal Cinemas at the Laurel Mall Saturday night, died at Lehigh Valley Hazelton. He has been identified as Luis Manuel Luna, 19, from Hazelton. Petroski says...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

State troopers compete in hockey tournament

HERSHEY, Pa — Police officers and first responders from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and more are battling it out on the ice hockey rink. Over the weekend, the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation is hosting its fourth annual ice hockey tournament. The nonprofit uses the money raised to help...
HERSHEY, PA
WOLF

Firefighters battle apartment fire in Pottsville early Saturday morning

Pottsville (Schuylkill County) - Pottsville Firefighters, along with others from different fire departments, battled a fire at an apartment complex located at 653 West John O'Hara Street for a reported apartment building fire. Fire officials say the blaze damaged three units. It's not known how that fire started or how...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Celebration of Life honoring local musician

Northumberland County (WOLF) — A local musician was honored today with a Celebration of Life at Front Street Station in Northumberland. With nearly 100 musicians attending, sharing their love of music for their beloved friend. “Love Every Gig, Every Song, Every note.” A saying from Scott Bachman, a recognized...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

