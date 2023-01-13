ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darnell Mooney Not Forgotten by Bears GM

By Gene Chamberlain
 4 days ago

Wide receiver on IR draws high praise from Ryan Poles entering the final year of his rookie contract.

If anyone figures to get contract extensions for the Bears before next season, it has to be wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet.

Jaylon Johnson also could be up for one, and Chase Claypool as well. Bears GM Ryan Poles seemed to want to take a wait-and-see attitude when talking about Claypool.

All of those players enter the final years of their rookie contracts in 2023.

First, the Bears need to decide if they're signing David Montgomery, who needs a new contract before free agency this March.

From the way Poles talked about Mooney, though, an extension could become a priority after he is through rehabbing a season-ending ankle injury.

"I love him more than I did when I first walked in the door," Poles said. "I think he's a special human being, first and foremost, and a really good football player."

Mooney didn't reach totals from his first two years because he wound up on injured reserve and had surgery.

He is expected back at Halas Hall sometime in the spring, although coach Matt Eberflus and Poles were a bit vague on whether that meant for strength and conditioning in April or for minicamp in June.

"I don't know if I have the specific details," Poles said. "I know he's doing really well. Everything's positive. He's headed in the right direction."

Mooney's ability to get his ankle back to 100% doesn't seem to be an issue.

"He's in rehabbing a bunch," Poles said. "So he's in good spirits. "He's a guy, too, that in adversity he's a guy that says 'it is what it is. I'm going to control what I can control and you know I'm going to come back just as good if not better than I was before.'

"So everything's positive."

Mooney struggled early when the Bears were still trying to figure out their new offense.

However, from Weeks 4-11 Mooney produced at a clip better than his career averages.

Through two seasons, he had averaged 4.3 catches for 51.1 yards per game through his first two seasons and in that stretch from Week 4-11 Mooney averaged 4.5 catches and 58.2 yards a game.

The injury occurred on a run as he was rolled up from behind while blocking.

