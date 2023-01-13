How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes at No. 7 UCLA Bruins
The Runnin' Utes will begin a two-game road trip against No. 7 UCLA on Thursday night.
After finally dropping their first Pac-12 Conference loss of the 2022-23 season, the Runnin' Utes will begin a two-game road trip in Los Angeles against Top Ten opponent UCLA on Thursday night.
The game is scheduled for an 9:00 PM MT tip-off (11:00 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Thursday.
How to watch or stream
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Listen: The Varsity Network
- Utah Utes Vs. No. 7 UCLA Bruins
- Location: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA.
- Date: Thursday, January 12
- Time: 9:00 p.m. MT
- Purchase tickets
Game Information
The Utes, who were riding a three-game winning streak to open Conference play before last weeks setback against Oregon, are 12-5 overall and 5-1 in Pac-12 play. UCLA comes into this game with a record of 14-2 overall and a 5-0 record in Pac-12 play. The Bruins are coming off a narrow 60-58 victory over USC.
Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes
Twitter - @FN_AllUtes
Instagram - @fannation_allutes
Comments / 0