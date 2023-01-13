Read full article on original website
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells recaps weekend events in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's always something to do when you're in Las Vegas. Joining me now with a recap of this past weekend's events and maybe some other ones you'll want to add to your calendars is editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, Melinda Sheckells.
news3lv.com
Three guests win six-figure jackpots at Caesars properties on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three guests won three big jackpots this weekend on the Las Vegas Strip. The trio won prizes of more than $110,000 on Saturday and Sunday at Paris, Harrah's and Caesars Palace, a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment says. The first person, a visitor from Pensacola, Florida,...
news3lv.com
Teller returns to 'Penn and Teller' show at Rio Las Vegas after heart surgery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Raymond Teller, better known as just Teller, returned to the stage with his stage partner Penn Jillette for his first show in months following heart surgery. Teller underwent open-heart surgery in October and has been on rest as a result. On Thursday, he made his...
news3lv.com
Actor Danny DeVito spotted at Las Vegas Strip, David Blaine show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor, comedian, and filmmaker Danny DeVito was spotted on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday. DeVito spent the night with his family at Resorts World Las Vegas. According to Allied Global Marketing, he enjoyed dinner at the famed Crossroads Kitchen and, after, headed to the...
foodgressing.com
Chinese New Year Las Vegas 2023: Lion Dance, Restaurants
Las Vegas will celebrate Chinese New Year—or Lunar New Year—in spectacular fashion. Resorts throughout the destination commemorate the Year of the Rabbit with festive décor, authentic experiences, and delectable culinary offerings. Chinese New Year 2023 is Sunday, January 22. Here’s a look at what’s happening for Chinese New Year Las Vegas 2023.
news3lv.com
Novel ideas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Novel ideas: the brainchild of a local student. Joining me now with more on this is Carter Umphress.
Las Vegas Strip Gets a Dangerous Warning
Covid, M-Pox, RSV, and other illnesses could not keep the Las Vegas Strip Resort Casinos down, but a new development might be a major problem.
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Leonel
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Happy, outgoing, and artistic are all words used to describe 14-yr old Leonel. Leonel has congenital heart disease, has had three open-heart surgeries, and endures ongoing treatments. Leonel has many interests, but traveling to exotic places has always been his greatest wish! His original wish...
news3lv.com
Lucky guest wins over $34K jackpot at Green Valley Ranch Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Green Valley Ranch Casino had a lucky winner on Monday. The casino announced via Twitter that a $25 bet led the winner to the jackpot worth over $34,000. The lucky guest was playing poker when they received the winning Royal Flush hand. Congratulations to...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Burglaries On The Rise In Summerlin
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for you help in a series of burglaries. We often think that the area we live in is safe. “It’s gated.” “It’s on a golf course.” “It’s on a lake.” “Security drives by every two hours.”
news3lv.com
Locals react to death of Lisa Marie Presley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is taking a step to remember Lisa Marie Presley following her death on Thursday. Elvis had a residency at the Westgate for seven years. People who worked there decades ago say they remember Elvis bringing Lisa Presley. Lisa Marie was the...
news3lv.com
'Veganuary' with Cafe Express LV
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Plant-based and vegan diets are becoming more popular, but why?. And what are the benefits of going to a plant-based diet?. Joining me now with more from Cafe Express LV is Ryan Barak.
travelawaits.com
World’s Largest Vow Renewal Happens In Vegas This March — How You Can Join
Las Vegas is already one of the most popular destinations for weddings and vow renewals. Now it’s looking to attract a massive turnout for a group vow renewal in March. “Forever Vegas: A Celebration of Love” is planned for the weekend of March 2-5. Organizers hope to make it the world’s largest vow renewal taking place at iconic Las Vegas venues.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas comes together for annual MLK Parade downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas and the entire nation are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life on Monday, including with a parade downtown. This year's theme is "Living the dream; it starts with me. Shifting priorities to create the beloved community." Street closures began...
news3lv.com
News 3 sports director Bryan Salmond 'cranks the siren!'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a Vegas Golden Knight tradition to do what's called "cranking the siren" to get fans hyped up ahead of the game. During Monday night's game, a familiar face was doing the honors. News 3 sports director Bryan Salmond made the fans go wild!. Bryan...
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' starts on Tuesday in the Las Vegas Resort Corridor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) prepares for the next phase of the $305 million I-15 Tropicana Interchange project, named "Dropicana." Crews unloaded heavy equipment Monday next to the westbound Tropicana off-ramp, just underneath the flyover that takes drivers east towards the Strip. Both exits from I-15 south will close on Tuesday at 9 p.m., according to NDOT signs. The ramp to westbound Tropicana will close for nine months, while the flyover to eastbound Tropicana is expected to shutter for 18 months. NDOT plans to demolish a portion of the flyover to raise Tropicana and widen it over I-15 to increase the number of drivers and enhance safety.
Universal Studios to open a year-round horror themed experience
If you're a fan of Halloween, then you won't have to wait until October. The post Universal Studios to open a year-round horror themed experience appeared first on KYMA.
fox10phoenix.com
Man devours nearly 18 bagels in eating contest: ‘They were tough to eat’
LAS VEGAS - How many bagels can you eat in one sitting? Probably not as many as Geoffrey Esper. Esper took home the top prize after nearly eating 18 bagels in eight minutes for Siegel’s Bagelmania Eating Contest in Las Vegas. The competition fell on National Bagel Day. He...
Man Facing Murder Charges After Dismembered Body Is Discovered in Barrel in Las Vegas
Ryan Bentley, 43, has reportedly been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder A man is facing murder charges after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a new report detailing how he allegedly carried out the murder of a man whose dismembered body was found in a barrel in November. Ryan Bentley, 43, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 39-year-old Rene Olmos Enriquez Jr., according to Las Vegas news station KVVU-TV and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Enriquez's body...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas tow yard employee shot and killed at work, remembered at vigil
Union alleges critically low staffing levels at HCA Healthcare hospitals in Las Vegas. The union SEUI is taking aim at HCA healthcare system, which runs several Las Vegas valley hospitals. ONLY ON FOX5: Social media influencer CJ So Cool recovering after shooting attack at Henderson home. Updated: 13 hours ago.
