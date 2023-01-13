Read full article on original website
Related
The priest who claimed to go back in time to observe the crucifixion of Jesus using a time machine hidden in the Vatican
Father Pellegrino Ernetti was a Benedictine priest who made headlines in the 1960s for revealing some shocking news. He claimed that he built a device similar to a "time machine" with the help of a team of scientists. According to Ernetti, the device was kept hidden in the Vatican. He says that the device allowed him to observe events from the past, including the crucifixion of Jesus.
Pope invites all Christians to event in St. Peter's Square
Pope Francis on Sunday invited Christians of all dominations to gather in prayer in St. Peter’s Square in September to help further the cause of Christian unity. Speaking during his weekly window appearance to people gathered in the Vatican City square, Francis announced that an ecumenical prayer would take place Sept. 30, a few days before the start of a month-long synod that will bring Catholic bishops from around the world to the Vatican to ponder the future direction of the church and to rejuvenate its mission. Later this month, Francis plans to preside at a special service in...
Washington Examiner
Father Ed: Rediscovering a holy priest and founding father of Alcoholics Anonymous
On a cold night in November 1940 in New York, a meeting took place between two men. It would wind up affecting U.S. history and changing the lives of millions of people, most of them alcoholics . The meeting was between Bill Wilson, who a few years earlier had founded...
Comments / 0