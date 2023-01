Boys Wrestling Scores and Summary from Thursday, January 12th

Boys Wrestling Scores

At ACGC

Riverside 48, ACGC 34

Riverside 63, Woodbine 11

Riverside 57, Tri-Center 10

ACGC 58, Woodbine 12

ACGC 57, Tri-Center 9

Woodbine 28, Tri-Center 18

At Ballard

Bondurant-Farrar 49, Ballard 27

Bondurant-Farrar 47, Winterset 21

Winterset 43, Ballard 31

At Carroll

Carroll 57, ADM 16

At Kuemper Catholic

Atlantic 47, Lewis Central 19

Atlantic 61, Kuemper Catholic 15

Kuemper Catholic 36, Lewis Central 33

At Martensdale-St. Marys

Panorama 60, East Union 24

Panorama 49, Martensdale-St. Marys 23

Panorama 40, SW Valley 39

Martensdale-St. Marys 40, SW Valley 39

Martensdale-St. Marys 59, East Union 18

SW Valley 56, East Union 17

At Missouri Valley

Blair (NE) 72, Missouri Valley 6

At Ogden

West Central Valley 45, Ogden 33

West Central Valley 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 18

Ogden 76, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6

At St. Albert

Denison-Schleswig 42, Red Oak 30

Denison-Schleswig 45, St. Albert 24

Red Oak 36, St. Albert 24

At Wayne

Interstate-35 77, Wayne 6

Interstate-35 51, Pleasantville 28

Pleasantville 60, Wayne 24

Summary

ACGC

The Chargers fell 48-34 to Riverside. Charlie Christensen, Tegan Slaybaugh, and Gavin Sloss, registered pins. Taytum Bates won a major decision.

In a 57-9 win over Tri-Center pins came from Tegan Slaybaugh, Jackson Pfrang, and Justin Davis. Gavin Sloss won a decision.

Jackson Pfrang and Payton Jacobe won by fall in a 58-12 win over Woodbine. Angel Martinez won a major decision.

***Tegan Slaybaugh picked up his 100th career win.

Atlantic

Braxton Hass, Jadyn Cox, Jarrett Armstrong, and Evan Sorensen all won by fall in a 47-19 win against Lewis Central. Major decisions came from Brent Masker and Nathan Keiser. Tyson O’Brien won by decision.

Atlantic beat Kuemper Catholic 61-15. Braxton Hass, Taye Jordan, Josh Hass, Easton O’Brien, Tanner O’Brien, Brenden Casey, Miles Mundorf, and Evan Sorensen won by fall. Brent Masker won via injury time. Aiden Smith had a major decision. Jarrett Armstrong won by decision.

Riverside

DJ Bramman, Jaxon Gordon, Jett Rose, Taven Moore, and AC Roller won by fall in a 48-34 win against ACGC.

In Riverside’s 63-11 win vs Woodbine it was Jaxon Gordon and AC Roller winning by fall. Jack Branan added a win by decision.

Jaxon Gordon, Jonatan Gonzales, and Kellen Oliver won by fall in a 57-10 win vs Tri-Center. Taven Moore won by decision.