ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy interviewed by Indianapolis Colts

By PJ Green
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09itV0_0kD7lmMp00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator is beginning his head coaching interviews once again.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced on Thursday that he interviewed Eric Bieniemy for the Colts’ vacant head coach position.

Bieniemy has interviewed for head coaching positions for the last few years but has always stayed in Kansas City.

Price of going to possible Chiefs, Bills AFC Championship game in Atlanta

The 53-year-old has been the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs since 2018 and has helped lead a dynamic, explosive offense to several AFC West titles, three AFC Championships and two Super Bowl appearances.

Bieniemy was the Chiefs’ running backs coach from 2013 to 2017 and is coming up on a full decade with the organization.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
KSN News

KSN News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy