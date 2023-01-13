Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Families of Uvalde victims participate in MLK March in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Families of victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting traveled to San Antonio to participate in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March. This year, MLK Day hit differently for Brett Cross, the guardian of student Uziyah Garcia, who was among the 19 students killed in the shooting.
Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KSAT 12
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
Police searching for suspects in two separate, unrelated shootings that happened minutes apart
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating two separate shootings that sent two men to the hospital early Monday morning and are still looking for the supects in both incidents. These two incidents happened just minutes apart on different sides of town. The first one was on the...
KTSA
Victim, witnesses provide conflicting stories in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for two people involved in the shooting of a teenager on the West side. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur at around 2 P.M. Sunday. That’s where they found the 18 year old victim with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
Gunfire heard moments after 5 cars crashed on northwest side, according to witnesses
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they're investigating reports of gunfire and potential reckless driving in northwest San Antonio Sunday night, believed to be connected to a multivehicle crash that unfolded around the same time. Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to a section of...
Two injured following separate shootings on the city's north, northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — Police are working to track down two suspects following two separate shootings on the city's north and northeast sides Saturday morning. The first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home off of Ridge Creek Drive. San Antonio Police say a man was pulling into his driveway when he noticed a man standing in his front yard.
KSAT 12
Neighborhood organizations work together to combat violence in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Neighborhood organizations throughout San Antonio are deciding to join forces to combat gun violence. With many shootings having been reported across the city, neighbors’ concerns continue to spiral. “I think irresponsible people are getting guns and they’re doing whatever they want like it’s a plaything,...
KSAT 12
2 people seen breaking into Clemens High School, carrying fire extinguishers around campus
SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into a school in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District over the weekend. Police said the incident occurred on Saturday morning at Clemens High School. Details about the incident are unknown,...
KSAT 12
Fingerprints found on Sprite bottle leads to arrest of robbery suspect, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A search for a robbery suspect came to a close after officers were able to identify her through fingerprints found on a Sprite bottle at one of the crime scenes, according to San Antonio police. Rshiya Leshay Tubbs, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and was...
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police announced that the missing 8-year-old boy who had last been seen on Saturday was found safe. Ryan Jesse Cole has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300 block of NW Military Drive on the north side of town. He has...
KSAT 12
TSA finds large weapon inside checked luggage at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO – The Transportation Security Administration found an 84 mm-caliber weapon in checked luggage at the San Antonio International Airport on Monday afternoon. TSA announced the discovery on its official Southwest division Twitter page. The administration said the owner of the luggage did not declare the firearm. Firearm...
Family looking for answers after mother dies in hit-and-run during west-side fight
SAN ANTONIO — A local family is left with more questions than answers after the death of 28-year-old Ashley Lopez. The young mother of five children was run over during a street fight on the west side last Wednesday. San Antonio police have since arrested the driver 36-year-old Pennie Gomez in connection with Lopez's death.
KSAT 12
Scenes from the 2023 MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people gathered in San Antonio on Monday for the first in-person MLK March in three years. The march started at 10 a.m. on Monday at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy at 3501 Martin Luther King Dr. The route then headed west on Martin...
TSA discovers apparent anti-tank weapon in checked luggage at San Antonio Airport
SAN ANTONIO — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at San Antonio International Airport Monday confiscated what appears to be an anti-tank rifle. TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha said officers found the item, which resembles a Carl Gustaf 84mm recoilless rifle, in checked baggage. The case's owner did not declare any...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio woman killed in T-bone crash identified
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a horrible collision on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Esparza, according to a medical examiner. Esparza was driving a mustang and pulled out onto Vance Jackson from an apartment building driveway around 10:45 a.m. Her car was T-boned...
One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym
SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged 500 feet on street in Rio Grande Valley
SAN ANTONIO – A man is receiving reconstructive surgery in a San Antonio hospital after he was dragged on pavement hundreds of feet behind a truck. Jesus Marroquin, 31, was hit and dragged by a truck for approximately 500 feet early Christmas morning while walking to his grandmother’s house, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed in attack at West Side apartment, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times at an apartment late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Culebra Road, not far from Callaghan Road and Highway 151 on the city’s West Side.
KSAT 12
Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
