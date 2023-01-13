ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Families of Uvalde victims participate in MLK March in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Families of victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting traveled to San Antonio to participate in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March. This year, MLK Day hit differently for Brett Cross, the guardian of student Uziyah Garcia, who was among the 19 students killed in the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Neighborhood organizations work together to combat violence in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Neighborhood organizations throughout San Antonio are deciding to join forces to combat gun violence. With many shootings having been reported across the city, neighbors’ concerns continue to spiral. “I think irresponsible people are getting guns and they’re doing whatever they want like it’s a plaything,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KSAT 12

Scenes from the 2023 MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people gathered in San Antonio on Monday for the first in-person MLK March in three years. The march started at 10 a.m. on Monday at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy at 3501 Martin Luther King Dr. The route then headed west on Martin...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio woman killed in T-bone crash identified

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a horrible collision on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Esparza, according to a medical examiner. Esparza was driving a mustang and pulled out onto Vance Jackson from an apartment building driveway around 10:45 a.m. Her car was T-boned...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym

SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

