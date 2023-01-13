ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Jordan Spieth Finds a Much More Positive Start at the Sony Open

By Alex Miceli
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNm3c_0kD7kjTB00

Four years ago, Spieth couldn't get away from Waialae fast enough after a missed cut. The vibes were much better Thursday.

HONOLULU — The Sony Open has been feast or famine for Jordan Spieth.

Thursday’s first round was clearly feast, with a 6-under 64 and a spot atop the leaderboard with Chris Kirk and Taylor Montgomery.

With a third-place finish, a T18 and two missed cuts, the 29-year-old's four career visits to Waialae have been both hospitable and forbidding, and in 2019 drove Spieth if not to drink, but to fly coach.

After an opening with 3-over 73 in 2019, Spieth tried to ward off a missed cut with a 4-under 66 but fell short by a shot and couldn’t get off Oahu fast enough.

“I was pissed because I was playing really bad,” Spieth said of why he didn’t wait to fly on his Sunday reservation. “Didn't know how to solve it and just missed the cut. I didn't care where I was. I just feel bad for the people around me.”

After that second round, Spieth was in the middle of trying to find a swing and talked about how if you think about the stroke, you have no touch or feel—but what if you just point, aim, and shoot?

“I just started making everything,” Spieth admitted when he went away from process-swinging back to the feel mentality. “Wish I had figured that out like the third hole in the tournament not 30-something holes in.”

It's four years later and Spieth comes with a different game and a different attitude than when he was last at Waialae, of course an opening 64 will help.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After a pedestrian T13 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions last week , Spieth never was in a position on the weekend to win for the 14th time in his career.

Instead, he had one of his worst rounds in some time last Saturday, making mental mistakes that left Sunday's round as merely a prelude to this week’s Sony versus a chance to win.

“I played really dumb shots or made really bad decisions,” Spieth said. “I made a lot of really bad decisions last Saturday. It was probably the worst mentally played round I can remember having in a long time.”

That was just five days ago and in Thursday’s first round, Spieth recorded seven birdies, but more importantly, started quickly with two birdies on the first three holes to set the tone.

Except for a blip on the 13th hole, his fourth of the day, where he missed the green and couldn’t convert a 29-footer for par, Spieth was near-flawless, with the only other disappointment coming on the 9th hole, a short par 5, where he missed a 17-footer for birdie.

While he didn’t mention his poor play in the first round of 2019, that is exactly what he was describing.

Now, Spieth craves freedom in his swing, which includes not separating his arms from his body and having to save shots, then generating a nice fluid stroke on the greens.

“That's really all it comes down to,” Spieth said. “Seems simple, but when you're still fighting the urge to want to hit it hard or get over some bad habits, days like today I'm not surprised, but what I will say is I'm confident relative to other time periods I've been off to similar starts, which is a really good place to be.”

After leading thru 18 holes, Spieth is 3-for-12 in his career, with the last win coming at the 2017 British Open.

So it’s not really written in stone, but maybe more like the sand on the beach that borders part of Waialae.

“I believe I can shoot 5 or 6 under each day out here,” he said. “Not to say that that means it'll happen, but there are other times I would be sitting there going, how do I hold this s--- together, to be honest.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson makes subtle PGA Tour dig as he commits to Saudi International

Phil Mickelson's latest social media activity suggests the LIV Golf player is still unhappy with the PGA Tour as he committed to the forthcoming Saudi International. Lefty, 52, has confirmed he will be teeing it up in the Saudi International, which is now under the banner of the Asian Tour.
New York Post

It’s time for the shady, Saudi-funded LIV vs. PGA golf war to end

With the PGA Tour returning after a Christmas break and the new Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf Series set to begin its 2023 schedule on Feb. 24, you might think that peace has broken out in the world of professional golf. Think again. In fact, golf’s civil war is threatening to boil over.  In the courts, LIV Golf is now seeking to establish whether the PGA Tour was responsible for funding anti-Saudi protests held by groups such as 9/11 Justice and 9/11 Families United outside LIV Golf events last year, including one at the Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ.  In return, the PGA...
HAWAII STATE
thegolfnewsnet.com

Si Woo Kim’s wife Ji Hyun Oh: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6 — Si Woo Kim is a four-time PGA Tour winner, with the South Korean-born player picking up his first win in a couple of years at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. As Si Woo Kim was looking to see if he would need a playoff to get the win, he was greeted behind the 18th hole by his new wife, Ji Hyun Oh.
HAWAII STATE
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Adam Scott has 'embarrassing reason' for not including WM Phoenix Open on his 2023 PGA Tour schedule

Adam Scott shot four rounds in the 60s to earn a top-25 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, “fairly solid stuff” by his own standards. After two starts in Hawaii to begin 2023, the 42-year-old will now take a month off to practice and relax back home in Australia before returning to action at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Feb. 16-19. That means Scott will use his one “Get Out of a Designed Event Free” card on the WM Phoenix Open the week prior. So why skip the Greatest Show on Grass?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf.com

Florida’s Streamsong Resort sold to familiar owners for $160 million

One of the top destination golf resorts in the country is changing hands. Mosiac, the phosphate mining company that turned one of its former mine sites into the two, and eventually three, golf courses of Streamsong Resort ten years ago, announced Friday it’s selling the resort for $160 million to Lone Windmill LLC, a subsidiary of Kemper Sports Management.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

Paul Azinger: PGA Tour Player Advisory Council is ‘a colossal waste of time’

The PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, various Tour releases say, is defined in this way:. “The PAC advises and consults with the PGA Tour policy board (board of directors) and commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the Tour.”. And there’s this description of the PAC, from NBC announcer Dan...
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy