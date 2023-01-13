ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Denton police investigating murder of man who worked at UNT

DENTON, Texas - It’s now been confirmed that the man who was shot and killed in a Denton apartment this week was an employee at the University of North Texas. The university said 43-year-old Cory Johnson worked in the dining services for two years. Police said they responded to...
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police

A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say

ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
ROWLETT, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson OB-GYN relocating office to LOR Women's Healthcare

Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson starting Feb. 1 after 16 years in operation at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson on Feb. 1. The gynecologist is closing her local practice at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302, after 16 years in operation. Gomez will be joining the practice of LOR Women’s Healthcare at 1080 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 100. LOR Women’s Healthcare offers a variety of gynecology services, including pap smears, general obstetrical care and ultrasonography. 972-479-1222. http://lorwhc.com/
RICHARDSON, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Young boy fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex, police say

DALLAS — A young boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 2 p.m. at the Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments, near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45. According to police, the preliminary...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Minor Dead After Fatal Shooting: Dallas Police

A young boy was shot and killed by another girl at a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday, police say. Dallas police responded to a shooting call at around 2:00 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. A preliminary investigation determined that a fight between the two girls occurred in the parking lot.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Arlington police investigating motel murder

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are investigating the shooting death of a man found dead early Saturday morning in a motel parking lot. Officers were called at about 5:38 a.m. Saturday to a motel in the 1200 block of North Watson Road after an employee reported a man laying unresponsive in the parking lot.
ARLINGTON, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCGEE, MARCUS; B/M; POB: RAINVILLE MS; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: WALMART/STOCKER; ARREST...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
TheDailyBeast

11-Year-Old Dallas Boy Shot to Death by 14-Year-Old Girl: Cops

An 11-year-old boy is dead and a 14-year-old girl is in custody after a fight in Dallas erupted in gunfire. According to police the teen got into a dispute with another girl in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, grabbed a gun, and fired at her. But the bullet instead struck the unidentified boy who was standing nearby, according to Fox 4. Friends of the child reportedly ran to his aid and tried to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived, but he did not survive.Read it at Fox 4
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy