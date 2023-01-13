Read full article on original website
Family of slain Dallas boy, 11, pleads for people to stop the violence
DALLAS - The family of an 11-year-old boy shot and killed in East Oak Cliff Sunday pleads for people to stop the violence. D’evan McFall was shot Sunday afternoon. He was an innocent bystander when a gun was fired during a fight between two girls. It’s still unclear where...
Denton police investigating murder of man who worked at UNT
DENTON, Texas - It’s now been confirmed that the man who was shot and killed in a Denton apartment this week was an employee at the University of North Texas. The university said 43-year-old Cory Johnson worked in the dining services for two years. Police said they responded to...
Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police
A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
TX Family Terrified to Go Outside After Bobcat Caught on Camera
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
Richardson OB-GYN relocating office to LOR Women's Healthcare
Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson starting Feb. 1 after 16 years in operation at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson on Feb. 1. The gynecologist is closing her local practice at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302, after 16 years in operation. Gomez will be joining the practice of LOR Women’s Healthcare at 1080 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 100. LOR Women’s Healthcare offers a variety of gynecology services, including pap smears, general obstetrical care and ultrasonography. 972-479-1222. http://lorwhc.com/
Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
Young boy fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex, police say
DALLAS — A young boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 2 p.m. at the Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments, near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45. According to police, the preliminary...
One Minor Dead After Fatal Shooting: Dallas Police
A young boy was shot and killed by another girl at a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday, police say. Dallas police responded to a shooting call at around 2:00 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. A preliminary investigation determined that a fight between the two girls occurred in the parking lot.
Gift From Conservative Christian Patriot Mobile to Grapevine Police Sparks Backlash
A brief Facebook post appeared innocuous. The Grapevine Police Department thanked a local company for gifting its staff a pizza party, adding that it was “blessed to have their support and encouragement.”. But the gift, made by the Christian conservative Patriot Mobile cellphone company, caused an outcry on social...
Man killed in Duncanville shooting; police asking for more witnesses to come forward
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Police in Duncanville have started investigating a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. They're now looking for more witnesses to come forward. The department said in a news release that they got a call about the shooting at 2:26 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15....
Girl fatally shoots boy at Dallas apartment complex after retrieving gun, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police said a girl fatally shot a boy after getting a gun and firing a shot at another girl she was fighting Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m., at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. The initial investigation found...
Rowlett police investigating shooting at Twin Star Park that injured 3 people
ROWLETT, Texas - Rowlett police are investigating a shooting at a park Friday night that sent three people to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 9:15 p.m., when officers were called out to Twin Star Park. Three people were found to be injured in the shooting. They were transported...
Fort Worth police credit the public with helping them ID, find serial armed robbery suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said several tips came in last week identifying the man suspected of several armed robberies, and even more came in revealing where he might be staying. On Saturday, SWAT units were called in and he was taken into custody, along with his older...
Arlington police investigating motel murder
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are investigating the shooting death of a man found dead early Saturday morning in a motel parking lot. Officers were called at about 5:38 a.m. Saturday to a motel in the 1200 block of North Watson Road after an employee reported a man laying unresponsive in the parking lot.
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCGEE, MARCUS; B/M; POB: RAINVILLE MS; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: WALMART/STOCKER; ARREST...
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
11-Year-Old Dallas Boy Shot to Death by 14-Year-Old Girl: Cops
An 11-year-old boy is dead and a 14-year-old girl is in custody after a fight in Dallas erupted in gunfire. According to police the teen got into a dispute with another girl in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, grabbed a gun, and fired at her. But the bullet instead struck the unidentified boy who was standing nearby, according to Fox 4. Friends of the child reportedly ran to his aid and tried to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived, but he did not survive.Read it at Fox 4
Man hurt in electrical fire at Fort Worth elementary school continuing to recover
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 30-year-old Tarrant County man is still recovering from 2nd degree burns after surviving an electrical fire while on the job at a Fort Worth school. Jacob Starks, along with three other adults, were injured Monday morning at Parkview Elementary. Crews were doing demolition work on...
'Protect your babies': Family of 11-year-old boy fatally shot in Dallas calls for peace
DALLAS — The shooting death of an 11-year-old boy at an apartment complex in Dallas remains under investigation. Police arrested a 14-year-old girl in connection to the deadly shooting that happened in Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments on Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the victim, De’Evan McFall, was a bystander.
