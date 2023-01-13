An 11-year-old boy is dead and a 14-year-old girl is in custody after a fight in Dallas erupted in gunfire. According to police the teen got into a dispute with another girl in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, grabbed a gun, and fired at her. But the bullet instead struck the unidentified boy who was standing nearby, according to Fox 4. Friends of the child reportedly ran to his aid and tried to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived, but he did not survive.Read it at Fox 4

DALLAS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO