Calabasas, CA

Lisa Marie Presley, Singer-Songwriter And Daughter Of Elvis Dead At 54

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
Lisa Marie Presley, the singer-songwriter and daughter of Elvis Presley, has died. She was 54.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement Thursday that the only child of Elvis Presley died after being rushed to the hospital earlier that day.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles County’s fire department says paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home Thursday morning following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest.

William Patrick Corgan said on Twitter, “There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is.”

Presley was at the Golden Globes earlier this week as the movie about her father was up for awards.

The Free Press - TFP

