cbs2iowa.com
Second tornado confirmed in Eastern Iowa Monday
A second tornado was confirmed in Eastern Iowa on Monday. The National Weather Service confirms an EF-Unknown tornado touched down in southeast Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon, amidst a rare spat of tornadic activity in Eastern Iowa. This is only the second time tornadoes have been reported in Iowa during the...
cbs2iowa.com
Tornadoes and hail in eastern Iowa... in January
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tornado Warnings caused sirens to ring out across eastern Iowa on January 16th. A tornado was spotted near Williamsburg and once again briefly in Ely. This is the only the SECOND time tornadoes have been reported in January in Iowa. The last...
cbs2iowa.com
Green Iowa Americorps volunteers help feed homeless on MLK Day
Volunteers with Green Iowa Ameri-Corps took to the streets of Cedar Rapids for Martin Luther King Junior Day, serving both lunch and dinner at the Willis Dady Overflow Shelter. It's part of an effort to help shelter residents, give a break to employees in honor of Doctor Martin Luther King...
cbs2iowa.com
OPERATION QUICKFIND
MARION, Iowa — The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Aaron Warren. The 18-year-old was last seen in the 1727 Mary Drive, around 7:21 on Sunday morning. Aaron is 5 feet 5 inches tall, around 140 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a...
cbs2iowa.com
Mercy Cedar Rapids hosting anti-human trafficking global initiative on January 24
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Mercy Cedar Rapids will be hosting an anti-human trafficking global initiative later this month. Mercy is partnering with the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) and Chains Interrupted to host the symposium on Jan. 24, titled, “Barriers Faced by Sex Trafficking Survivors.”
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa woman dies after head-on crash in Cedar County
DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Iowa woman is dead after a head-on crash with a FedEx truck in Cedar County. The crash happened on Saturday, January 14th, shortly after 3 am on I-80 near Durant. A car was driving eastbound on I-80 and a Fedex truck was...
cbs2iowa.com
Candlelight vigil for Devonna Walker will be held on January 15
A community candlelight vigil will be held for Devonna Walker, January 15 to honor her memory and collect supplies for her family. Walker was stabbed to death outside the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2 during an argument with a neighbor. The candlelight vigil will go from 6p.m. -7:30p.m. at the...
cbs2iowa.com
Tornado in Iowa County on unseasonably warm January day
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A tornado touched down in Iowa County Monday near Williamsburg. Meteorologist Nick Stewart took photos of the storm and says it appears to have lifted around 2:20 p.m. While the tornado was in progress, the Iowa County Emergency Management reports a semi was...
cbs2iowa.com
Pay it Forward: Raising awareness for Alopecia among children
North Liberty, IA — Charlie Thompson is like many other 7-year-old girls; She goes to school, does gymnastics, and likes playing with her dog. The only difference Charlie has from other kids her age is that she has Alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes her to be completely bald.
cbs2iowa.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Tornado touches down in eastern Iowa
A January tornado touched down Monday in Iowa County. Iowa's News Now meteorologist Nick Stewart captured photos of the storm as it went by Williamsburg.
cbs2iowa.com
The Hawkeye Wrestling Club hosts their 12th Annual Arctic Plunge
Coralville — Saturday afternoon, the Hawkeye Wrestling Club (HWC) hosted their their 12th Annual Arctic Plunge event at Brown Deer Golf Course. The goal of the fundraiser is to support the club's athlete and train them for world Olympic titles. Chad Beatty, Executive Director of HWC, says the club...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa County Sheriff: No injuries reported following tornado
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa — There have been no reports of anyone getting injured after an EF-1 tornado touched down northeast of Williamsburg, the Iowa County Sheriff says. Sheriff Robert Rotter says a semi truck and a vehicle were blown off Interstate 80. There were also reports of downed power...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Police respond to shots fired at Pedestrian Mall
Iowa City — On January 14, at approximately 4p.m, Iowa City Police responded to a report of an armed subject that fired multiple shots at the intersection of East College and South Clinton streets. Thanks to timely witness information provided to dispatchers, officers were able to detain the shooter...
cbs2iowa.com
I-80 head on collision kills driver in Cedar County
Cedar County — One person is dead after a wrong way driver caused two vehicles to crash head-on near the Durant exit on I-80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report states that at approximately 3:08a.m. Saturday morning, a Honda vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane near mile marker 277.
cbs2iowa.com
Man arrested after Pedestrian Mall shooting
Iowa City — A man has been arrested for firing shots at the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City Saturday. Dante Yance, 29, was arrested shortly after the shooting and faces multiple charges including; trafficking stolen weapons, going armed with intent and assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Yance...
