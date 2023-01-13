Read full article on original website
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
ourquadcities.com
Silvis woman seeks help to save home on Hero Street
Owning a home is dream that many have in their lifetime, but not all always achieve this goal. Sheila Garvey shared this same dream and decided to cash in all of her 401K to purchase her home., settling on a house on Silvis’ historic Hero Street. “We bought the...
Quad City Fish Swap Swims Into Golden Leaf Banquet Center In Davenport
Quad City Fish Swap at noon Sunday at Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly, Davenport. Follow Social Distancing & CDC Guidlines. We will have touch-less hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue. Please DO NOT TOUCH items until purchased. If high risk or experiencing symptoms please stay home. Retail sales...
Burlington's new synthetic ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington has a new ice rink at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium, and it's not made of ice. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment says the new rink is made up of non-polymer material similar to plastic. It cost over $100,000 to build and it hopes the new rink will allow community members to enjoy what the City of Burlington has to offer.
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
aroundptown.com
Building Demolition Underway (photos)
A building on East Railroad Street in Prophetstown, that has been eye sore for many years, is being demolished. Demolition on the structure at 114 East Railroad, often referred to as the “old telephone building” began last week before being stopped due to concern for items belonging to an adjacent property owner found on the building property, not being moved from the site.
WQAD
Win Capriotti's to feed your crew during the big game this February!
Feed your crew during the BIG GAME this February with Capriotti's in Davenport. Just fill out the form below and register to win a party tray, chips and desert for 15 people from Capriotti's!. Deadline for entry is 2/5/23. For complete contest rules, click here. And don't forget... when your...
KWQC
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
Davenport prepares for Icestravaganza with 36,000 pounds of ice
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport is preparing for the 11th annual Icestravaganza on Jan. 13-15; a Downtown Davenport Partnership event that is estimated to bring in more than 10,000 visitors. On Monday, Jan. 9, more than 36,000 pounds of ice were delivered to the Freighthouse Farmer's Market parking lot where,...
'There's momentum, steam ahead' l Muscatine hopes to open new soccer complex
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine is hoping to score an indoor sports complex in the very near future. The inflatable dome would go up in the same area surrounding its current soccer complex, formerly known as Soccer West. "The soccer complex has been here for many years,"...
davenportlibrary.com
St. Elizabeth’s Fire: Nurse Anna Neal
January 7th marked 73 years since the tragic St. Elizabeth’s fire occurred in Davenport, Iowa. A fire that not only changed safety standards locally but throughout the entire United States. Forty female patients and one nurse perished that freezing cold night as firefighters, police, and hospital workers desperately tried...
KWQC
Woman wanted in Rock Island stabbing arrested in Iowa
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left a 15-year-old girl injured in Rock Island has been arrested. Online records show Destiny Takesha Lasha Thomas, 20, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday afternoon on a $250,000 arrest warrant out of Rock Island County.
KBUR
Burlington home destroyed by Saturday morning fire
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says a Burlington home is considered a total loss following a Saturday fire. According to a news release, at about 5:36 AM Saturday, January 14th, the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to 607 Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire.
Divas Drag Show Returns To Rock Island’s Speakeasy TONIGHT!
The Speakeasy, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, is thrilled to welcome back the areas premiere drag show VIVA LA DIVAS on Friday night!. Tickets are only $10 in advance and $12 day of for this two hour show!! You must be 18 or older to attend – no exceptions.
Here's why Davenport Fire saw a nearly 10% increase in calls for 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Fire Department responded to 19,688 calls for service in 2022, which is a 9.79% increase from 2021. Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said an annual increase is typical as the local population grows, but this high of an increase is unusual. Usually, increases are at about 5%.
ourquadcities.com
Blue Cat reopens bar after winning beer awards
Blue Cat Brewing Co., 113 18th St., Rock Island, will temporarily re-open next week (Monday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 20) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for bar service only. The downtown bar and restaurant closed for good as of Jan. 1, 2023, after failing to find a restaurant manager.
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
QC leaders say there is more work to do when it comes to diversity & inclusion
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — As the nation celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, community leaders and students will celebrate the 40th memorial celebration and award ceremony at the Martin Luther King Center in Rock Island. Dr. King was a national icon who fought for equality for African Americans....
'This is my country now' | Illinois welcomes 39 newly naturalized citizens in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Public Library hosted a naturalization ceremony for 39 brand-new Americans and their friends, families and other guests on Friday, Jan. 13. Naturalization is when someone becomes a lawful permanent resident in the United States through an application process. It differs from Acquisition, where legal citizenship is bestowed on a minor through birth from parents who are already lawful citizens or after birth, but under 18 years of age.
Road closed for railroad crossing repair
Sampson Street in Muscatine is closed to traffic from Grandview Avenue to Railroad Avenue today as the Canadian Pacific Railroad repairs the crossing. The closure is expected to last only today, with Sampson Street reopening to traffic on Tuesday, January 17, weather permitting.
WQAD
