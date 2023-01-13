ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Police Arrest Suspect In Citiside Drive Homicide, Victim Identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has identified the man shot to death Friday on Citiside Drive in east Charlotte. Deandre Hagler, 22, was found shot to death inside a car. Police arrested Treyvon Young. He’s facing charges of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Moving Vehicle. Police say he was on probation and on electronic monitoring at the time of the murder.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge. James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020. “Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
MOORESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

1 shot in leg in eastern Gaston County during confrontation

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police say a person was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road near Gastonia. Emergency personnel took the victim to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. The injury is not considered life-threatening. Witness accounts say the Shooting occurred...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following an industrial accident at a construction site in Belmont on Monday afternoon, police said. According to the Belmont Police Department, the accident happened around 3:31 p.m. on Nixon Road. Mario Zambrano died at the scene. Detectives said the man suffered the...
BELMONT, NC
qcnews.com

Puppies safely recovered after home burglary, chase

A group of puppies that were stolen during a home robbery that ended with a car chase and a crash has been safely recovered, the York County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Puppies safely recovered after home burglary, chase. A group of puppies that were stolen during a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man suspiciously engaging with girls at school bus stops is being sought: police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who has been suspiciously pulling over at school bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls is wanted for questioning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers began investigating after multiple complaints were filed regarding the suspicious activity of an individual around school bus stops in south Charlotte. The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive around 9:37 p.m. at the Vista Villa Apartments, which is just off The Plaza near Devonshire Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Sunday. Police were called to Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartment complex for a discharge of a firearm call just after 9:30 p.m. According to CMPD, a male...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

1 dead after shooting near east Charlotte apartment complex, police say

A person died in the hospital Sunday night after a shooting near an apartment complex in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. 1 dead after shooting near east Charlotte apartment …. A person died in the hospital Sunday night after a shooting near an apartment complex in east...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

23-year-old suspect sought in Troutman homicide investigation

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old suspect is being sought following a Saturday homicide in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a welfare check on Saturday at a home on Emmanuel Road in Troutman. A victim in the home, identified as Michel Clarke, was located […]
TROUTMAN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Searching For Attempted Bank Robber

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surveillance cameras capture an attempted bank robbery and now police are asking for help locating the suspect. The surveillance pictures show a man passing a note to a teller around 3:45pm Thursday at the Wells Fargo Bank on Westinghouse Boulevard in Southwest Charlotte. The man did...
CHARLOTTE, NC

