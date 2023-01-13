ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Zoo mourns after 33-year-old polar bear Berlin dies

By Makenzie Koch
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PlsyM_0kD7i3kS00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Zoo says its beloved polar bear Berlin has died.

The 33-year-old polar bear was the oldest polar bear in the United States, according to the zoo.

The zoo said Berlin had been struggling with hypertension and renal failure recently, and there was no cure. Staff made the polar bear more comfortable with various treatments, but the zoo said Berlin’s health significantly declined Wednesday morning.

Zoo staff said they determined there were no more treatment options and made the decision to euthanize her while she was surrounded by caregivers.

Take a tour of new KCI Airport terminal at upcoming open house

Berlin was born at the Cincinnati Zoo in December 1989, just a few weeks after the Berlin Wall fell, which led to her unique name.

She made headlines in 2012 while living at the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth, Minnesota. The zoo flooded, and Berlin “famously swam to the perimeter wall of her habitat where she waited until staff arrived and discovered her,” the KC Zoo said in a release.

Berlin arrived in Kansas City a few months later and lived at the zoo for over a decade.

“Her animal care specialists commended her big personality and described her as ‘smart
and sassy’ and say she gave all of her caregivers ‘a run for their money!'” the zoo wrote in a statement.

Meet Miguu, Garden City’s newest giraffe

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums says polar bears in accredited facilities have a median life expectancy of 23.4 years, and Polar Bears International says the species lives 15-18 years in the wild.

“The Kansas City Zoo will make its annual contribution from the Zoo’s Conservation Fund to Polar Bears International in memory of Berlin this year to aid in conserving this amazing, vulnerable species and their habitat in the wild,” the zoo said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Adams scores late, No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa St 62-60

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. Kansas improved to 16-1. Gradey Dick had 21 points and Adams added 15 for the Jayhawks. Gabe Kalscheur scored 23 points for the Cyclones, who are 13-3. The game commemorated 125 years of Kansas basketball, with more than 160 former players, coaches and staff at Allen Fieldhouse.
AMES, IA
KSN News

KSN News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy