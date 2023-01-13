ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Timberlake’s 17 lead Towson over Hofstra 68-47

TOWSON, Md. (AP)Nicolas Timberlake scored 17 points to help Towson defeat Hofstra 68-47 on Monday. Timberlake added five rebounds for the Tigers (12-7, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Cameron Holden scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Charles Thompson shot 4 of 9 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding five assists and three blocks.
TOWSON, MD
Wilcox propels St. Francis Brooklyn over Long Island 73-66

NEW YORK (AP)Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 17 points to lead St. Francis Brooklyn to a 73-66 victory over Long Island University on Monday night. Wilcox also grabbed six rebounds for the Terriers (9-9, 2-3 Northeast Conference). Roy Clarke pitched in with 13 points and five assists, while Syrus Grisby scored 10.
BROOKLYN, NY
Roberts leads Fairleigh Dickinson over Stonehill 65-57

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP)Demetre Roberts scored 21 points to help Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Stonehill 65-57 on Monday night. Roberts was 5-of-16 shooting, including 1 for 10 from distance, and went 10 for 12 from the foul line for the Knights (12-8, 5-0 Northeast Conference), who have won six straight. Grant Singleton scored 18 with six rebounds. Joe Munden Jr. added 13 points.
EASTON, MA

