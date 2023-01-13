TOWSON, Md. (AP)Nicolas Timberlake scored 17 points to help Towson defeat Hofstra 68-47 on Monday. Timberlake added five rebounds for the Tigers (12-7, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Cameron Holden scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Charles Thompson shot 4 of 9 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding five assists and three blocks.

