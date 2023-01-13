Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
BLUETTI at CES 2023: Shaping a Better Tomorrow with Green Energy
The more we become dependent on electronic devices, the more we become beholden to electricity. It’s a resource that many of us take for granted, expecting that it will always be there when we need it. Power shortages and outages, natural disasters, and remote locations, however, shatter those illusions, often leading to inconvenience or downright unlivable circumstances. The gasoline-chugging generators of old are no longer viable solutions, and battery-powered power stations have risen to the challenge of providing safe, quiet, and clean energy when access to the power grid is impossible. Of these, BLUETTI’s name is one that soars high above blue skies, so we had a little chat with them at CES 2023 to learn more about their past, their present, and their future vision for a greener tomorrow.
yankodesign.com
This luxury vinyl flooring made from a renewable material derived from paper pulp saves carbon emissions by 90%
It’s 2023 and almost everything is going sustainable. Rather than being a trend, and associating it with all kinds of designs, sustainability has slowly but surely become a necessity. If we’re incorporating sustainability in almost every aspect of our homes and lives, then why not add flooring to the bandwagon as well? British flooring company Amtico recently released the Amtico Bio. The Amtico Bio is a bio-attributed luxury vinyl tile, created using a renewable raw material derived from paper pulp. This biomass comes from responsibly managed forests, which are specially maintained for the paper pulping industry.
Comments / 0