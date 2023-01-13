The more we become dependent on electronic devices, the more we become beholden to electricity. It’s a resource that many of us take for granted, expecting that it will always be there when we need it. Power shortages and outages, natural disasters, and remote locations, however, shatter those illusions, often leading to inconvenience or downright unlivable circumstances. The gasoline-chugging generators of old are no longer viable solutions, and battery-powered power stations have risen to the challenge of providing safe, quiet, and clean energy when access to the power grid is impossible. Of these, BLUETTI’s name is one that soars high above blue skies, so we had a little chat with them at CES 2023 to learn more about their past, their present, and their future vision for a greener tomorrow.

1 DAY AGO