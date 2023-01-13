Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of "America's Finest Indoor Dog Parks" is in Massachusetts!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
18 Months & 1 Cross-Country Trip Later: How 'The Embrace' Finally Made It To BostonDianna CarneyBoston, MA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?Ted RiversMassachusetts State
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Jim Rutherford leaves fans scratching their heads after bonkers interview
Things have gone from bad, to worse, to absolutely miserable for Vancouver Canucks fans, and team president Jim Rutherford did nothing to quell their frustration in his media availability on Monday morning. “I’m disappointed in the job I’ve done to this point,” Rutherford said, after the team has spent another...
4 Seahawks most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks entered the postseason as a team that defied so many odds. Once Wild Card Weekend started, however, it was clear that they were in way above their heads. The Seahawks fell in their Wild Card Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, 41-23, on the road. Seattle trailed early and rallied in the first half. However, they could not sustain their momentum as the 49ers dominated the second half. Here we’ll discuss the four Seahawks most to blame for their NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. the 49ers.
2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook sounds off on brutal Sixers loss after botched game-winning play
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered more heartbreak on Sunday night after losing out to the Philadelphia 76ers in dramatic fashion. Down one point with one final possession in their hands, the Lakers botched what could have been a game-winning play courtesy of a Russell Westbrook errand pass. This turned out to be the Lakers’ second […] The post Lakers star Russell Westbrook sounds off on brutal Sixers loss after botched game-winning play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision
For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grading the Jonquel Jones blockbuster for each WNBA team
Last night, it was announced 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones was traded to the New York Liberty in a three-team deal involving the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun. Here’s the full breakdown of the trade: New York: Jonquel Jones (from Connecticut), Kayla Thonrton (from Dallas) Connecticut: Rebecca Allen (from New York), Tyasha Harris (from Dallas), […] The post Grading the Jonquel Jones blockbuster for each WNBA team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s last-second blunder vs. Sixers draws strong reaction from Lakers coach Darvin Ham
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another deflating loss on Monday night after losing a close one to the Philadelphia 76ers, 113-112. Russell Westbrook turned the ball over in LA’s final possession and they didn’t even get a chance to get a shot up in what could have been a game-winning attempt. After the game Lakers […] The post Russell Westbrook’s last-second blunder vs. Sixers draws strong reaction from Lakers coach Darvin Ham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rangers’ riskiest MLB offseason move
The Texas Rangers made a few moves this offseason. Texas had one big goal in mind when it came to improving the team: pitching, pitching, and more pitching. The Rangers brought back southpaw Martin Perez on the qualifying offer. The veteran lefty had a career renaissance with the Rangers in 2022, pitching to a 2.89 […] The post Rangers’ riskiest MLB offseason move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James available vs. Rockets
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing the second night of a back-to-back set on Monday night. After a hard-fought loss at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night, LeBron James and Co. are now slated to take on the Houston Rockets. James has once again popped up on the injury report with a […] The post LeBron James available vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brock Purdy’s stunned reaction to Lakers star LeBron James’ shoutout during 49ers win vs Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy just played arguably the best game of his NFL career thus far. The young QB led the Niners to a monumental blowout win against the Seattle Seahawks in their NFC Wild Card showdown. Purdy was so impressive that even Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had to send him a special shoutout.
Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous
Anthony Edwards had himself a game on Monday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves star dropped 29 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, his heroics weren’t enough as the Jazz escaped with a 126-125 victory. Edwards also dropped four 3-pointers on the evening, which allowed him to set a wild […] The post Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert groin injury flares up again vs. Jazz
Monday night was a special occasion for Rudy Gobert as the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted his former team, the Utah Jazz. It was an opportunity for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner to face off against the team he play for for the past nine seasons. Unfortunately, Gobert’s night was cut short by a concerning groin injury.
Jayson Tatum’s immediate reaction to 50-burger vs. Hornets
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum put together one of his best performances of the season in Monday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum finished with 51 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in 40 minutes of action. Not only did Tatum light up the scoreboard, but he did so very efficiently — he went 15-for-23 from the field and 7-for-12 from behind the three-point arc to give the Celtics their seventh straight win.
Twitter reacts to Celtics star Jayson Tatum cruising to historic 51 points vs. Hornets
Martin Luther King Day across the NBA has been highlighted so far by a ridiculous outing from Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, who erupted for a historic 51 points in a 130-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on the road. In the process, Tatum became the franchise leader in 50+point games with five, surpassing the legendary Larry Bird. Don’t forget, Tatum is just also 24 years of age.
3 Nets trade targets after Pistons, Wizards set markets ahead of deadline
The NBA trade deadline is less than one month away. For the Brooklyn Nets, that means one last opportunity to solidify their roster ahead of a potential title run. After a dysfunctional start to the season, Brooklyn has posted the league’s best record since hiring Jacque Vaughn as head coach and welcoming back Kyrie Irving […] The post 3 Nets trade targets after Pistons, Wizards set markets ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s epic clapback at hater questioning Hall of Fame legacy
Draymond Green came up big in the second half for the Golden State Warriors in their game against the Washington Wizards on Monday, and fans might have a Wiz fan to thank for that. There was a Wizards fan behind the scorer’s table that kept yapping at Green throughout the game. And apparently, the said […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s epic clapback at hater questioning Hall of Fame legacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
