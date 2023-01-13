A Beaverton resident has been charged in connection to a collision that claimed the lives of three people and injured two others last summer. According to the DRPS, the collision occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on July 1, 2022 on Lakeridge Road, north of Concession 4 Thorah. Three people were pronounced deceased at the scene of the two-vehicle collision and two others were transported to a trauma centre after suffering serious injuries.

