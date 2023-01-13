ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

thebrockvoice.com

Beaverton resident charged in connection to collision that claimed three lives

A Beaverton resident has been charged in connection to a collision that claimed the lives of three people and injured two others last summer. According to the DRPS, the collision occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on July 1, 2022 on Lakeridge Road, north of Concession 4 Thorah. Three people were pronounced deceased at the scene of the two-vehicle collision and two others were transported to a trauma centre after suffering serious injuries.
BEAVERTON, OR
Outlook Online

Crime Briefs: Gresham man makes citizen arrest

Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

21-year-old man arrested for burglary in SE Portland; meth, M30 pills seized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. Just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at an ATV dealership in the 10200 block of Southeast Foster Street. Police said an employee arrived at the business and could see someone inside who shouldn’t be there.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
PORTLAND, OR
Outlook Online

Head-on crash outside Eagle Creek results in death of 22-year-old driver

A fatal three-vehicle, head-on crash occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday, Jan. 11, on Highway 224 in Clackamas County, near milepost 17, just north of Eagle Creek. The preliminary investigation conducted by responding Oregon State Police troopers at 5:56 a.m. found a Volkswagen Golf, driven by 22-year-old Miguel Adams, of Vancouver, was traveling eastbound on the highway when it entered the opposing lane. The car collided with a Toyota Tacoma, driven by 26-year-old Matthew Stenhouse head-on. The Toyota lost control and spun into the passenger side door of a Kia K5 driven by 22-year-old Ryan Michael Payne of Portland.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

