thebrockvoice.com
Beaverton resident charged in connection to collision that claimed three lives
A Beaverton resident has been charged in connection to a collision that claimed the lives of three people and injured two others last summer. According to the DRPS, the collision occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on July 1, 2022 on Lakeridge Road, north of Concession 4 Thorah. Three people were pronounced deceased at the scene of the two-vehicle collision and two others were transported to a trauma centre after suffering serious injuries.
KGW
Lake Oswego first responders honored after saving 5-year-old girl
The mom of 5-year-old Sloane said her daughter suddenly passed out and stopped breathing in April. The firefighters who helped save her life were honored this week.
Outlook Online
Crime Briefs: Gresham man makes citizen arrest
Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
kptv.com
21-year-old man arrested for burglary in SE Portland; meth, M30 pills seized
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. Just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at an ATV dealership in the 10200 block of Southeast Foster Street. Police said an employee arrived at the business and could see someone inside who shouldn’t be there.
Clark County deputy won’t face charges for killing off-duty Vancouver police officer by mistake
Clark County sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Feller won’t face criminal charges for fatally shooting an off-duty Vancouver police officer by mistake last year because he acted in “good faith” at a chaotic scene during a response to an armed robbery suspect, the county’s top prosecutor ruled.
Plaid Pantry clerk avoids getting shot during robbery
A Plaid Pantry clerk narrowly avoided being shot when more than one person robbed the convenience store in SE Portland at gunpoint.
Cornelius man pleads guilty to murdering wife in front of children
A Cornelius man pleaded guilty Thursday of murdering his wife in front of two of the couple’s four children, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.
kptv.com
Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
KGW
Vancouver police officer, former candidate for Clark County Sheriff, placed on leave
Cpl. Rey Reynolds was placed on leave Dec. 21, according to a city spokesman. He's subject to four separate internal affairs investigations.
kptv.com
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
Vehicles collide in Southeast Portland, driver dies
One person is dead after a two-car crash in SE Portland.
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
KGW
Vancouver teacher pleads not guilty after being accused of sending explicit texts to student
Shelley Leatherwood, 45, appeared in court Friday and entered into a not guilty plea. She remains on administrative leave.
Lifetime movie on convicted murderer Nancy Crampton Brophy to premiere Saturday
The Portland romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy, who was convicted in 2022 of murdering her husband, is the focus of a Lifetime dramatic crime movie that will be released Saturday.
1 arrested, several guns seized in Lents neighborhood shooting investigation
A suspect in a Dec. 12 shooting was arrested Thursday after police served a search warrant and seized multiple firearms.
kptv.com
60-year-old man ‘pistol-whipped,’ shot victim 3 times in SE Portland: D.A.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A 60-year-old man has been arraigned for attempted murder after an incident in Southeast Portland on Jan. 1, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say Parrish Riggins, 60, got into a physical altercation Jan. 1 outside of the Max Mart...
Local family claims they were turned away from Portland hotel after being shot
A family victimized by gun violence is now in hiding and searching for a safe place to stay after police say they were shot at an east Portland apartment complex Tuesday night.
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing Portland businesses
A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Multnomah County Friday after he was found guilty of breaking into two Portland businesses and stealing tens of thousands of dollars, the district attorney’s office said.
Channel 6000
Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
Outlook Online
Head-on crash outside Eagle Creek results in death of 22-year-old driver
A fatal three-vehicle, head-on crash occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday, Jan. 11, on Highway 224 in Clackamas County, near milepost 17, just north of Eagle Creek. The preliminary investigation conducted by responding Oregon State Police troopers at 5:56 a.m. found a Volkswagen Golf, driven by 22-year-old Miguel Adams, of Vancouver, was traveling eastbound on the highway when it entered the opposing lane. The car collided with a Toyota Tacoma, driven by 26-year-old Matthew Stenhouse head-on. The Toyota lost control and spun into the passenger side door of a Kia K5 driven by 22-year-old Ryan Michael Payne of Portland.
