JOIN US FOR A ROUND OF 18-HOLE MINI-GOLF INSIDE THE LIBRARY DURING OUR 3RD ANNUAL TEE TIME AT THE EMMAUS PUBLIC LIBRARY FUNDRAISER.

Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering needs a specialized volunteer to help with our various email communications. The volunteer should have working knowledge and experience with email clients (specifically Mail Chimp and will need to be able to work within a team setting that meets monthly via virtual meetings. Working knowledge of Excel is a plus. Contact Maria Shior, 484 602-5505, mshior@bes-inc.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000UtNmQEAV.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO