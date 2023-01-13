Hot Thunder Shooting Downs 76ers
The Oklahoma City Thunder shot 51 percent from the field, made 14 three-pointers and were 31-for-33 at the free throw line to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 133-114 on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
The Thunder used a 27-4 run in the third quarter to take a double digit lead and never trailed after that.
OKC went on a 14-2 run in the second quarter and led 67-57 at halftime.
The Sixers scored the first 13 points of the second half, then OKC regrouped and used the big run to take control of the game.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 37 points, and was 16-for-16 at the foul line.
He added 8 rebounds and 6 assists as well.
Four other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Josh Giddey scoring 20 points and dishing out 8 assists.
Tre Mann and Jalen Williams had 14 points each and Jaylin Williams had a career high 11 points.
Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 30 points.
The Thunder improved to 19-23 on the season and continue their four-game road trip at Chicago Friday night at 7:00 pm.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0