krcrtv.com
Paradise's Holiday Market to close at the end of January
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A local store in the Paradise area is planning on closing its doors at the end of the month after more than 50 years on the Ridge. In an announcement on Monday, company officials said the store's closure is due to never recovering from the 2018 Camp Fire catastrophe.
krcrtv.com
Oroville celebrates MLK Jr. Day with annual breakfast and scholarship event
OROVILLE, Calif. — It was a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day to remember in Butte County on Monday. The county’s only major demonstration was at the Southside Oroville Community Center on Wyandotte Road. Many community officials, like Congressman Doug LaMalfa and Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, were in attendance.
krcrtv.com
Equipment issues and weather leave hundreds of Northstate customers in the dark Sunday
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Hundreds of customers in the Northstate were left without power Sunday due to weather and equipment issues. In Glenn County, west of the Sacramento River near Hamilton City, 92 customers reportedly didn't have access to power early Sunday morning. According to PG&E, the outage started at...
krcrtv.com
Caltrans crews assess river level and downed trees in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Caltrans crews in Tehama County worked to clear roadways and bridges in the area earlier today. Workers with the Caltrans District 2 Bridge Crew in Tehama County were out monitoring bridges for debris or flooding issues when they came across the Burch Creek Bridge along Interstate 5. Though the river has risen rather close to the bridge, Caltrans District 2 says the river hasn't risen above the road yet.
krcrtv.com
Butte County driver rescued from floodwaters by CAL FIRE
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — A Butte County driver is safe after being trapped along a flooded roadway thanks to the efforts of a CAL FIRE Rescue Team. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. last night, January 14th. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit post, the department's Swiftwater Rescue team was responded to a call of a van trapped in floodwaters along Lower Honcut Road. Luckily, using a rescue boat, the team was able to successfully rescue the driver.
krcrtv.com
RV fire rocks Rooster's Landing Fishing Resort
ANDERSON, Calif. — A fire rocked Rooster's Landing Fishing resort in Anderson Sunday night, destroying the RV that one couple called home. The fire was contained to one vehicle, but the impacts were felt across the community. While Jack and Elizabeth did make it out of the engulfed RV, two of their dogs sadly perished and they lost nearly everything they owned in the blaze.
krcrtv.com
Lawsuit alleges student's gender identity change withheld from parent
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A lawsuit recently filed against the Chico Unified School District (CUSD) alleges school administration withheld an elementary student's gender identity change from their parent. According to the non-profit Center for American Liberty, it involves Aurora Regino’s daughter who is a fifth-grader attending an elementary school...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: State Route 36 in Red Bluff re-opened after flooding
RED BLUFF, CALIF. — UPDATE, 11:55 AM:. Caltrans District 2 says that State Route 36 has been reopened after flooding across the roadway. Heavy rains have forced the closure of one section of State Route 36 in Tehama County. According to a post from Caltrans District 2, the route...
krcrtv.com
Emergency crews work to repair power lines in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Tehama County emergency crews are advising residents to avoid South Avenue and Columbia Avenue in Corning due to various power line hazards. CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, with the Tehama County Fire Department, are currently working to secure and repair power lines in the area. They advise residents to avoid the area and to drive cautiously amidst these stormy weather conditions. If possible, they encourage drivers to avoid travel as well.
krcrtv.com
Dairyville barn roof torn off by recent severe storms
Tehama County has seen a lot of storm damage from this winter storm. Dairyville resident Brian Madison experienced the damage firsthand after seeing his barn's roof blown off from the gusty winds. Madison explained to KRCR his reaction when he first came out and saw the damage that was done.
krcrtv.com
Butte County woman rescued from freezing floodwaters after ignoring road closure
DAYTON, Calif. — A local woman was rescued from freezing floodwaters in an area known as "the dips" on Sunday afternoon after reportedly driving around a road closure and becoming swept away. Just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), along with...
krcrtv.com
Police search for stabbing suspect in Chico
CHICO, CALIF. — Police in Chico are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stabbed someone late last night. The stabbing, police say, occurred at 1:45 AM on January 14th, near the 500 block of Pomona Avenue in Chico. Several Chico Officers arrived to the scene to find a victim with a stab wound to the arm. They were able to transfer the victim to a local hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening.
