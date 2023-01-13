CHICO, CALIF. — Police in Chico are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stabbed someone late last night. The stabbing, police say, occurred at 1:45 AM on January 14th, near the 500 block of Pomona Avenue in Chico. Several Chico Officers arrived to the scene to find a victim with a stab wound to the arm. They were able to transfer the victim to a local hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO