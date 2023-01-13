Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Cowboy Auctioneer Still Going Strong At 81
When Larry Brannian was young, he had two goals: to be a cowboy, and to be an auctioneer. In his 81 years, he has accomplished both, spectacularly. Brannian was named the Wyoming State Auctioneering Champion in 2000 and 2010, which also...
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
Shockingly, Wyoming Is One of the Top 20 Best States to Drive In
There is often a lot of complaining about drivers in Wyoming, but according to a brand new study, Wyomingites aren't nearly as bad as the majority of the country. According to the study, which was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State was overall ranked 14th out of all fifty states on "2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in".
cowboystatedaily.com
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cowboy State Daily Provides Most Comprehensive Legislative Coverage In History of Wyoming
Last month when we started planning our legislative coverage, our goals were two-fold: Provide the most comprehensive coverage of the session...
cowboystatedaily.com
Facing ‘Clear And Present Danger’ From Anti-Coal Policies, Wyoming Lawmakers OK More Money To Sue
The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Monday unanimously passed an amendment to a bill that will give Gov. Mark Gordon more flexibility in litigating over coal plant closure cases. In 2021, Wyoming lawmakers passed a $1.2 million appropriation...
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
cowboystatedaily.com
Couple’s Library Tour Of Wyoming Continues; Impressed With Story, Moorcroft, Newcastle
And the Clearmont library, while "inconspicuous," is worth seeking out. That's the most recent report from new Wyoming residents Vern and Shireen Liebl, who have made it their mission to visit every library in their new home state.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Montana
Montana is the fourth largest state and the 44th most populated state in the United States of America. The state shares a border with South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and North Dakota. Montana is so mountainous that its name originates from the Spanish word for mountain. The state boasts of vast deposits of natural and mineral resources, but these are not the only reason people call it the Treasure State. For those who enjoy the outdoors and the water, Montana also prides itself on its several water bodies, including Fort Peck Lake, the largest man-made lake in Montana. Read on to discover all you need to know about this lake, including its location, size, and the animals that live in it.
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023
"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Police looking for armed robber
Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
A Lucky Wyoming Man Grateful To Survive A Grizzly Attack
Lee Francis is a 65 year old Dentist from Evanston, WY. Francis and his son, who is also a Dentist, were on a mule deer hunt in northern Wyoming in the fall of 2022 when he was attacked and survived a grizzly bear. The two Dentists are not strangers to...
Wyoming Pump Prices Teeter with Gas Going Up, Diesel Coming Down
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 16 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
ATF ‘Pistol Brace’ Ruling Could Have Sweeping Impacts For Wyoming Gun Owners
A federal ruling on firearms that would reclassify some popular AR-15 variants as "short-barreled rifles" could have sweeping implications for Wyoming gun owners, say a gun dealer and a gun rights advocate. "It's just one of those ridiculous things,"...
Wyoming Dr. Give 14 Reasons To NOT Expand State Medicaid
Once again a Medicaid expansion bill is before the Wyoming legislative body. To ensure that we are getting both sides of the Medicaid expansion argument, a Wyoming doctor has laid out 14 reasons that he opposes expansion and why Wyoming should avoid it. 1. Medicaid Expansion has no "volume knob"....
PHOTOS: Horse Therapy Rest and Relaxation Lodge Officially Open in Casper
Ropes & Roses Therapy Services, an occupational therapy and equine assisted therapy practice, has officially opened its Rest and Relaxation Lodge in Casper. That's according to a Facebook post from the practice's founder and owner, Karol Santistevan. Santistevan, the co-founder and former Executive Director of Reach 4A Star Riding Academy,...
siouxlandproud.com
Biggest snowstorm in 5 years possible on Wednesday
UPDATE (1/16/23, 4:19 PM) — Models are showing increasing chances of some significant snow coming for parts of our viewing area on Wednesday afternoon, lasting through the overnight hours and into the early hours of Thursday morning. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for the majority of the region,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
