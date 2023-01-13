Read full article on original website
New York man who broke into a school to shelter more than 20 people from deadly blizzard is awarded Super Bowl tickets by the Buffalo Bills
A man who saved more than 20 people during the deadly snowstorm that shrouded Erie County, New York, in December has been thanked for his actions with tickets to the Super Bowl gifted to him in part by the NFL's Buffalo Bills.
How the Jets can regain their promising mojo by taking a few lessons from the Giants’ unexpected playoff run
At a guess, watching the Giants celebrate joyously at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday probably did not help salve the wounds of Jets fans. Really, Wild Card Sunday as a whole — in which heavy underdogs in the Dolphins and Ravens each took Buffalo and Cincinnati, respectively, to the limit — had to feel like a slap in the face. Because it could have been the Jets. It should have been the Jets. It’s been two weeks since they were eliminated from the playoffs in Seattle before the final week of the season, and still it stings. At the start of the...
Chiefs fans not underestimating Jaguars ahead of Saturday’s game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The stage is set for the divisional round of the playoffs. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be coming to Arrowhead, with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line. Kickoff will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Chiefs fans are excited for the return...
Giants' Azeez Ojulari, Jason Pinnock considered 'day-to-day'
The New York Giants saw linebacker Azeez Ojulari and defensive back Jason Pinnock go down in a Wild Card victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Ojulari took a stiff knee to his thigh and was unable to stay in the game. He went for additional tests on Monday and showed no additional damage.
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
100 days out from the NFL Draft in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re 100 days away from one of the biggest event weekends Kansas City will ever see. As the NFL Draft kicks off April 27 between Union Station and the World War I Museum, here’s what organizers and local businesses are doing to make sure they’re ready and fully staffed, from reporter Joe Hennessy:
Chiefs to host Jacksonville at Arrowhead Stadium in Divisional Round
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to Arrowhead Stadium in their pursuit of a fifth straight appearance in the AFC Championship Game. Jacksonville overcame a 27-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening round of the playoffs. It’s a rematch...
