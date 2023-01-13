ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Sen. Rounds offers look at what’s to come from Congress this year

By Tom Hanson, Hope McCloskey
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From the unveiling of the B-21 bomber to his bill repealing 11 federal laws that discriminated against Native Americans , 2022 was a successful year for South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds.

Rounds was in the KELOLAND News studio Thursday and spoke on what’s ahead for 2023.

Rounds likes the House proposal of one subject per bill for the budget. He says that’s getting back to the way he thinks our Founding Fathers wanted it in the first place. At this point, he says he isn’t sure the Democrat leadership in the Senate will allow them to bring 12 separate bills or if they try to put them all together into one package again.

Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses

Rounds thinks the Ethics Committee in the House will be looking into the background of Rep. George Santos. Santos is accused of fabricating everything from his family history to his past employment and education.

Rounds says if Santos was to be charged with violating the law that could be grounds for removal by the House of Representatives but “it will be their choice as to how to handle it.” Rounds believes there will be a move to keep Santos off some of the more sensitive committees such as the Armed Services Committee or anything to do with National intelligence.

Rounds is pushing for the Senate to take up the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act , which was passed in the House. He says it would return $71 billion to American taxpayers and provide relief from audits by cutting funding for the IRS.

AG Garland appoints special counsel in Biden doc probe

In the coming year, Rounds plans to continue promoting the B-21 stealth bomber for Ellsworth Air Force Base. He says there are six in production mode now, with plans to produce 100 of them. He’ll be pushing for funding for that project and for construction projects at Ellsworth to support the new bomber.

KCAU 9 News

