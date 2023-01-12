Read full article on original website
Woman Sues City of Tuscaloosa Over Alleged Nerve Damage Caused by 2021 Arrest
A woman has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Tuscaloosa and three law enforcement officers over a January 2021 arrest she claims was unnecessary and abusive. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the 45-year-old plaintiff said she was entering a local business in late January 2021 to retrieve a purse she'd left there. According to the suit, she was a student at the University of Alabama at the time.
VCU: Murder Victim Was Killed Over Earlier “Domestic Altercation”
A man killed Saturday in Tuscaloosa was shot over a "domestic altercation" he had with the suspect's relative, investigators believe. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Sun Valley Apartments on 36th Avenue Saturday around noon on reports of a shooting.
Suspect in Custody After Predawn Shooting on Tuscaloosa Strip Sunday
Police have a suspect in custody after a shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip early Sunday morning. That's essentially all we know at 9:15 Sunday after Captain Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit alerted local media to the incident. Kennedy said the VCU, Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama...
18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Wreck near Tuscaloosa Saturday
A teenage driver was killed and two other juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle near Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Troopers, said the 18-year-old killed in the accident was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer on Old Lock 15 Road in northeast Tuscaloosa County when the vehicle left the roadway.
BREAKING: Tuscaloosa Police On Scene of Fatal Saturday Shooting
One person is dead after a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, alerted local media to the incident at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Sellers said Tuscaloosa Police and the VCU are on a scene at Sun Valley Apartments off...
UPDATE: Attempted Murder Suspect from Boligee Captured After Tuscaloosa Standoff
A fugitive accused of attempted murder in Greene County was captured in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a brief standoff with local and federal police. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers and US Marshals were called to the 2500 block of 10th Street East Friday morning to arrest 29-year-old Roderick Ball, who is wanted in Greene County for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.
Tuscaloosa Police in Friday Standoff with Barricaded Fugitive
UPDATE, 9:40 A.M.: The suspect is now in custody -- more details are to follow from TPD. UPDATE, 11:15 A.M.: Police say the fugitive was wanted for attempted murder in Greene County. U.S. Marshals will take him back there to face charges against him. Tuscaloosa Police, their Special Response Team...
Darius Miles’ Attorneys Release Statement Following Capital Murder Arrest
Attorneys for former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles have released a statement after he was charged with capital murder Sunday, saying he and his family are "heartbroken" over the incident. As previously reported, Miles, age 21, along with Michael Lynn Davis, age 20, were charged Sunday with capital murder...
Northport Police Searching for Person Who Took Package From Residence
Northport Police are seeking the public's help in locating a person of interest after a package was taken from the porch of a residence in the city. According to a post on NPD's Facebook, the Criminal Investigation Division is asking for help in identifying the person who was shown on camera taking the package.
Tuscaloosa Police Charge Bama Basketball Player, 1 Other With Murder
Police in Tuscaloosa have charged a University of Alabama basketball player and one other man with murder after a Sunday morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip left one woman dead. The homicide -- the fifth in Tuscaloosa County so far this year, took place around 1:45 on a road off...
Update: Suspect in Wednesday Night Car Chase Faces Drug Charges in Case
The suspect in a car chase that drew a large police presence to a 15th Street gas station Wednesday night is facing drug charges in the case. As previously reported, the chase started around 9:45 p.m. after Tuscaloosa Police attempted to stop the suspect for reckless driving before the driver bailed out at the Chevron gas station on 15th Street.
Car Pursuit Draws Large Police Presence on 15th Street Wednesday Night
Police in Tuscaloosa arrested a man after leading units on a car chase, drawing a large police presence to a gas station, and left one officer injured Wednesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor, the incident began after police attempted to stop a man for reckless driving near James I. Harrison, Jr. Parkway and First Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
Northport Woman Charged with Manslaughter for August Wreck that Killed Mother, Injured Kids
A Northport woman has been charged with three felonies after investigators found she was allegedly high and distracted when she caused a head-on collision that killed another woman and injured two children last August. According to court documents filed Tuesday morning, the suspect, 25-year-old Zoe Raine Moore, was driving north...
Three Charged, Investigation Underway After Teen Girls Found in Motel with Adult Men
The Walker County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after two teenage girls were found in a motel with men Monday afternoon, leading to three arrests. According to a Facebook post from the law enforcement agency Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office responded to a motel after a concerned family member reported they believed an underage girl was in a room with an adult male.
Possible Severe Weather in Alabama Overnight, Early Thursday
An active and fast-moving weather system will be impacting the south with states to the west of Alabama starting on Wednesday. This storm will be moving towards the Yellowhammer State and to our area by late Wednesday night and into Thursday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief...
Court Docs Detail Backseat Execution of Men Found Near Tuscaloosa Sunday
The two men found murdered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning were executed from the backseat of a moving vehicle, according to charging documents obtained by the Thread. As previously reported, homicide investigators spent all day and night Sunday working the case after the two victims, both 23-year-old men from the Montgomery area, were found dead a few miles apart in Fosters.
Northport Councilwoman Free of Felony Theft Charge After Case Dismissal
A city councilwoman in Northport is no longer in jeopardy of a disqualifying felony conviction after a circuit judge dismissed the charges against her last summer. The news, first reported by Tuscaloosa Patch Thursday, was confirmed in court documents obtained by the Thread. As a refresher, District 1 City Councilwoman...
Police Ask For Witnesses After 2 Likely Connected Homicides in Tuscaloosa County
Investigators in Tuscaloosa County are asking for help after two men were found dead in what police believe were likely related homicides. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit, briefed local media on the killings Sunday afternoon. As the Thread reported previously, two bodies were...
Alabama Football Hosts Tornado Disaster Relief Drive in T-Town
Last week, Alabama was hit by multiple tornadoes that caused lots of damage during a severe weather outbreak. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a “State of Emergency for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa.”. The University of Alabama Football program has launched the “Alabama Tornado Disaster Relief...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Berry Woman Reported Missing Since Friday Found Dead
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office announced the body of a missing Berry woman last seen on Friday was recovered Monday evening. As previously reported, a missing person's report was issued Monday for 40-year-old Brandalyn Terry, who was last seen Friday. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office release a statement on their...
