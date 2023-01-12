ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

Woman Sues City of Tuscaloosa Over Alleged Nerve Damage Caused by 2021 Arrest

A woman has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Tuscaloosa and three law enforcement officers over a January 2021 arrest she claims was unnecessary and abusive. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the 45-year-old plaintiff said she was entering a local business in late January 2021 to retrieve a purse she'd left there. According to the suit, she was a student at the University of Alabama at the time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Wreck near Tuscaloosa Saturday

A teenage driver was killed and two other juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle near Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Troopers, said the 18-year-old killed in the accident was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer on Old Lock 15 Road in northeast Tuscaloosa County when the vehicle left the roadway.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
UPDATE: Attempted Murder Suspect from Boligee Captured After Tuscaloosa Standoff

A fugitive accused of attempted murder in Greene County was captured in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a brief standoff with local and federal police. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers and US Marshals were called to the 2500 block of 10th Street East Friday morning to arrest 29-year-old Roderick Ball, who is wanted in Greene County for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Car Pursuit Draws Large Police Presence on 15th Street Wednesday Night

Police in Tuscaloosa arrested a man after leading units on a car chase, drawing a large police presence to a gas station, and left one officer injured Wednesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor, the incident began after police attempted to stop a man for reckless driving near James I. Harrison, Jr. Parkway and First Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Three Charged, Investigation Underway After Teen Girls Found in Motel with Adult Men

The Walker County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after two teenage girls were found in a motel with men Monday afternoon, leading to three arrests. According to a Facebook post from the law enforcement agency Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office responded to a motel after a concerned family member reported they believed an underage girl was in a room with an adult male.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Court Docs Detail Backseat Execution of Men Found Near Tuscaloosa Sunday

The two men found murdered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning were executed from the backseat of a moving vehicle, according to charging documents obtained by the Thread. As previously reported, homicide investigators spent all day and night Sunday working the case after the two victims, both 23-year-old men from the Montgomery area, were found dead a few miles apart in Fosters.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
