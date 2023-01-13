Read full article on original website
Related
‘No high jinks or monkeyshines’: Lawyer for Warren charter group threatens city
The letter, dated Jan. 13, was sent by attorney Matt Miller-Novak of the Cincinnati based law firm Barron Peck Bennie & Schlemmer. It was sent to Warren City Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa.
WYTV.com
Local sheriff’s deputy running for county sheriff
MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County sheriff’s deputy is running for county sheriff. Monday evening, Anthony Tedesco formally made the announcement. He began his career in 2007 as a police officer for the city of Farrell. In 2008, he was hired as a sheriff’s deputy by Mercer County, where he has spent the last 15 years.
3News Investigates: First female Beachwood police chief files defamation lawsuit over 'John Doe' social media comments, emails
BEACHWOOD, Ohio — The city of Beachwood and its chief of police have filed a lawsuit hoping to uncover a "John Doe" they claim is making defamatory comments about the chief. The lawsuit alleges online Facebook comments and emails from an anonymous sender are malicious. The only question prompting this 13-page lawsuit is: Who?
WYTV.com
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
ORANGEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County. According to Trumbull County dispatch, crews are borrowing departments from Pennsylvania and Ohio for a fire 7800 block of State Route 609. According to crews, the fire...
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Commissioner Calls on Legislators to Address EMS Crisis
Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry is calling on state legislators to address an emergency medical services crisis. "It absolutely is a crisis," said Henry. "I think that most ambulances right now, are struggling to find people to get the calls done when they need them done, and of course, there is a backlog of patients in hospitals that are causing a problem as well."
WYTV.com
Valley college students reflect on MLK Jr., look to future
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Across the nation, people are remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement, Monday was full of national and local events in honor of King’s legacy. Local nonprofit group Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the...
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Women call out billboard that features a Swastika and 'hate speech'
The owner of the billboard, John Placek tells the Cranberry Eagle that he paid $150,000 to put the billboard up and that he did it because it’s his mission from God.
explore venango
Area Man Behind Bars After Leading State Police on Pursuit Through Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars after leading state police on a pursuit through Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Austin Cole Hartzell, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on January 13.
WFMJ.com
What's closed on Martin Luther King Day?
A number of businesses and organizations will close Monday, January 16 to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday marking the birthday of its namesake and celebrates his nonviolent activism in the civil rights movement. Many businesses and federal offices...
Man charged in murder of local Ohio man
Elvin Tisdale is in custody. Reports said he is waiting on extradition from West Virginia to Ohio.
New workers to help with strain at Ohio dog pound
Mahoning County's Dog Warden is adding a few more employees, including a new full-time Deputy to help pick up strays and investigate abuse cases.
WYTV.com
Woman arrested on charges of vehicular assault with alcohol
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and more. Josephine Steele, 52, is charged with driving under the influence and aggravated vehicular assault with alcohol, along with other traffic citations. First News is working to learn...
Youngstown State University awarded nearly $900,000
Youngstown State University was awarded $896,000 by the Ohio Department of Higher Education to benefit its Choose Ohio First Program.
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
WFMJ.com
Man sent to prison for firing shot as Marshals arrest him at Austintown hotel
A federal judge has ordered prison time for a man who authorities say fired a shot as U.S. Marshals were arresting him at an Austintown hotel. Michael Burns, 50, of Canton was sentenced last week to eight years in prison following his conviction on charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WYTV.com
Last remaining banks to close in local borough
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Residents and businesses in Mercer are going to have fewer banking options in the borough. Within 18 months, there have been several bank closures in Mercer. In November of 2021, Citizens Bank closed its branch. As of last January 13, Huntington Bank also closed its doors. Then in April, PNC tells First News that its branch in Mercer will join the closures.
Wine-tasting event also showcases industry potentials in Valley
The Winter Wine Affair at Stambaugh Auditorium showcased a growing Ohio industry.
WYTV.com
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
(WKBN) – In Mercer County, Coryea’s Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. The family-owned and operated business out of Sharpsville won several awards including Premiere Exhibitor, Best Collective, Blue Ribbon Education Display and Best In Show: Maple Syrup for the second year in a row.
Local Huntington Bank location closes its doors
Huntington Bank will be offering jobs at nearby locations to all impacted employees.
Comments / 0