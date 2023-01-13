ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WYTV.com

Local sheriff’s deputy running for county sheriff

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County sheriff’s deputy is running for county sheriff. Monday evening, Anthony Tedesco formally made the announcement. He began his career in 2007 as a police officer for the city of Farrell. In 2008, he was hired as a sheriff’s deputy by Mercer County, where he has spent the last 15 years.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire

ORANGEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County. According to Trumbull County dispatch, crews are borrowing departments from Pennsylvania and Ohio for a fire 7800 block of State Route 609. According to crews, the fire...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Commissioner Calls on Legislators to Address EMS Crisis

Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry is calling on state legislators to address an emergency medical services crisis. "It absolutely is a crisis," said Henry. "I think that most ambulances right now, are struggling to find people to get the calls done when they need them done, and of course, there is a backlog of patients in hospitals that are causing a problem as well."
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Valley college students reflect on MLK Jr., look to future

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Across the nation, people are remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement, Monday was full of national and local events in honor of King’s legacy. Local nonprofit group Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

What's closed on Martin Luther King Day?

A number of businesses and organizations will close Monday, January 16 to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday marking the birthday of its namesake and celebrates his nonviolent activism in the civil rights movement. Many businesses and federal offices...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Woman arrested on charges of vehicular assault with alcohol

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and more. Josephine Steele, 52, is charged with driving under the influence and aggravated vehicular assault with alcohol, along with other traffic citations. First News is working to learn...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Man sent to prison for firing shot as Marshals arrest him at Austintown hotel

A federal judge has ordered prison time for a man who authorities say fired a shot as U.S. Marshals were arresting him at an Austintown hotel. Michael Burns, 50, of Canton was sentenced last week to eight years in prison following his conviction on charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Last remaining banks to close in local borough

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Residents and businesses in Mercer are going to have fewer banking options in the borough. Within 18 months, there have been several bank closures in Mercer. In November of 2021, Citizens Bank closed its branch. As of last January 13, Huntington Bank also closed its doors. Then in April, PNC tells First News that its branch in Mercer will join the closures.
MERCER, PA
WYTV.com

Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show

(WKBN) – In Mercer County, Coryea’s Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. The family-owned and operated business out of Sharpsville won several awards including Premiere Exhibitor, Best Collective, Blue Ribbon Education Display and Best In Show: Maple Syrup for the second year in a row.
MERCER COUNTY, PA

