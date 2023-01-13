ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Travolta, Leah Remini & More Stars Mourn Lisa Marie Presley After Her Sudden Death: ‘Heartbroken’

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Lisa Marie Presley is being mourned by Hollywood after her death at just 54. The only daughter of late legend Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley, 77, was hospitalized after going into a “full cardiac arrest” at her Calabasas per reports, and later died at a Los Angeles hospital where her family was present. Her death was confirmed by her mother on Jan. 12.

Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54. (Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock)

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to AP. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment,” she also said.

See tributes from stars like Leah Remini and LeAnn Rimes and many more below.

John Travolta

John Travolta took to Instagram on Thursday evening to mourn the singer, as well. Alongside a gorgeous portrait of Lisa Marie, he paid tribute to the singer and extended his sympathies to her children and her mother. “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry,” he captioned the pic. “I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

John Travolta paid tribute to Lisa Marie on Instagram. (Instagram/John Travolta)

Leah Remini

Leah Remini — who is a former Scientologist along like Lisa Marie — is “heartbroken” over the loss of her friend. “I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think,” she penned via Twitter. “May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers,” she wrote.

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes mourned the fellow musician via Twitter. “lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley,” she wrote.

Bret Michaels

Rockstar Bret Michaels paid tribute to Lisa Marie. “My deepest thoughts & condolences go out to the family / friends on the loss of @LisaPresley #LisaMariePresley,” he shared on Twitter.

Octavia Spencer

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer sent her condolences via Twitter. “So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans,” the actress tweeted.

T.J. Jackson

Michael Jackson‘s nephew T.J. Jackson, 44, remembered his former aunt Lisa Marie with a sweet message. “Absolutely heartbreaking to hear about Lisa Marie… She was always so sweet my brothers and me,” the son of Tito Jackson posted.

Pink

Pink — née Alecia Beth Moore — called Lisa Marie “one of a kind” in her touching tribute that also included a photo of the pair. “Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as shit, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children,” she wrote via Instagram. It’s unclear whn t”My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend.”

Jennifer Tilly

Jennifer Tilley, best known for her role in Chucky, revealed she was at Graceland — Elvis’ former own in Memphis, owned by Lisa — a day before her death. “So sad about Lisa Marie Presley,” she wrote via Twitter.

“Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.”

Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman recalled he shared “deep emotion” with Lisa as he “spent hours on the phone” with her during her 1996 divorce from Michael Jackson. “Another person I shared deep emotion with has passed away. This is so sad and shocking,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Lisa [sic] and I spent [sic] hours on the phone as she was divorcing MJ, her [late] son Ben was like a little brother 2 me, so much loss, so much tragedy [sic] in their family, my [heart] is with the Presleys!” he added.

Corey’s tribute included two tweets. (Twitter/Corey Feldman)

“From the brief few hrs we spent talking I sensed she was a beautiful, powerful woman, who wanted 2 make her own rules,” he also sad. “We also had [our] differences in later yrs, but only [because] she loved her son so deeply & couldn’t stop his pain. Nor fix her broken…,” he wrote.

Donatella Versace shared a stunning black-and-white photo of Lisa Marie in one of her houses designs as she paid tribute to the late singer. “I will never forget the times we spent together. Your beauty and your kindness shone so bright. Rest in peace Lisa Marie. We will never forget you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Donatella Versace pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley. (Instagram/Donatella Versace)

