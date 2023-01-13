Read full article on original website
Boy assaulted two staff members on day he shot Richneck Elem. teacher: Police
The playground and the parking lot of Richneck Elementary School remain closed this week as police investigate after a six-year-old student shot his teacher in a classroom earlier this month.
3 adult females injured in shooting near Kickback Jacks in Suffolk: Police
Officers responded to a call about a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. near Kickback Jacks. The restaurant is located at 6110 College Drive next to the Village Inn
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
Police say three women were injured, two of which are now in critical condition, following an altercation that lead to a shooting overnight near a Suffolk bar.
Death of missing 18-year-old from Williamsburg ruled homicide
The death of a missing 18-year-old from Williamsburg whose body was found in Isle of Wight has been ruled as a homicide.
WAVY News 10
19-year-old dies in shooting on County St. in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a homicide Sunday evening. Public Safety Communications received a call around 5:56 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the first block of County Street. A preliminary investigation indicated the...
Violent weekend: 12 shot, 1 killed in Hampton Roads
Gun violence continues to plaque cities across Hampton Roads. One person has died and at least 11 others were hurt in a string of shootings over the weekend.
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
Virginia Beach police looking for endangered man
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is looking for a man who may be endangered Monday night. Christian Engel-Hamman was last seen Monday evening around 6 p.m. wearing black Crocs shoes, black pants, a black shirt and a black jacket. Police tweeted an alert for him shortly after 9 p.m.
Teachers, community to voice concerns at school board meeting following Richneck shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Students at Richneck Elementary in Newport News are heading into their second week of no school, since a shooting broke out inside a first-grade classroom on Jan. 6. Their return date to the classroom is still up the in the air, after police said a...
cbs17
Triangle legal expert and pediatrician discuss gun violence and children after VA six-year-old accused of shooting teacher
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Newport News, Virginia say a six-year-old acted intentionally when he used his mother’s handgun to shoot his first-grade teacher in the middle of class. When it comes to criminal intent, Barbara Fedders, the Director of UNC School of Law’s Youth Justice...
WAVY News 10
Inmate dies at Western Tidewater Regional Jail
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate inside of Western Tidewater Regional Jail on Monday. At 10 a.m. an officer saw a medical emergency inside of a security block and called for medical and security help. Medical staff started to perform CPR and the use of an AED.
Two hospitalized following shooting in Norfolk: Police
A shooting happened at Colonial Avenue and W. 27th Street, a couple of blocks away from Munson Park.
VB inmate completes mural to be displayed at Sheriff's Office
A Virginia Beach City Jail inmate completed painting a mural, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office
Airsoft, pellet guns brought to Virginia Beach schools; Officials issue warning
Virginia Beach City Public Schools is issuing a warning after officials said they've seen, "multiple airsoft and pellet guns being brought onto school buses and grounds by students."
Missing Virginia teen's body found in woods
A missing teenager's body was discovered in the woods in Windsor on Friday, Jan. 13, according to officials with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office
Police investigating triple shooting in Portsmouth
The victims arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Virginia Beach man arrested for illegally importing, selling firearms
After a multi-agency effort, a Virginia Beach man faces multiple charges surrounding the creation and sale of illegal firearms. The Virginia Beach Police Department's Special Investigations Bureau says that this operation was assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. Police...
At least 12 people were shot this weekend across Hampton Roads.
NORFOLK, Va. — As leaders and community members continue to grapple with tough questions about gun violence, another violent weekend wraps up in Hampton Roads. At least 12 people were shot from Saturday through Monday morning, according to information from police across the region. Several of the victims from...
School head: Some knew boy had gun before teacher shot
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not seize the 9mm handgun he brought to his classroom, the school system's superintendent said.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Police take ‘heavily-armed individual’ into custody
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police took into custody a heavily-armed person who had been illegally parked on the city’s Boardwalk, according to a city police official. Police Capt. Harry McBrien, in a tweet Friday evening, said Second Precinct’s Oceanfront officers were the ones who brought...
