Newport News, VA

19-year-old dies in shooting on County St. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a homicide Sunday evening. Public Safety Communications received a call around 5:56 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the first block of County Street. A preliminary investigation indicated the...
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Beach police looking for endangered man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is looking for a man who may be endangered Monday night. Christian Engel-Hamman was last seen Monday evening around 6 p.m. wearing black Crocs shoes, black pants, a black shirt and a black jacket. Police tweeted an alert for him shortly after 9 p.m.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Inmate dies at Western Tidewater Regional Jail

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate inside of Western Tidewater Regional Jail on Monday. At 10 a.m. an officer saw a medical emergency inside of a security block and called for medical and security help. Medical staff started to perform CPR and the use of an AED.
SUFFOLK, VA
At least 12 people were shot this weekend across Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — As leaders and community members continue to grapple with tough questions about gun violence, another violent weekend wraps up in Hampton Roads. At least 12 people were shot from Saturday through Monday morning, according to information from police across the region. Several of the victims from...
SUFFOLK, VA
School head: Some knew boy had gun before teacher shot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not seize the 9mm handgun he brought to his classroom, the school system's superintendent said.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
