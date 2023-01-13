Effective: 2023-01-18 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Boyd; Brown; Holt; Keya Paha; Rock WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock and Holt Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds becoming northerly could gust up to 30 mph and cause some blowing and drifting snow.

BOYD COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO