Lake homes have always been refuges for weekend and summer escapes, but Charlotte native Sarah Crosland craved that state of mind every day. So in 2020, when the stars aligned for her to build on Lake Wylie (a reservoir that’s an easy commute to the Queen City), the busy executive decided to trade town for rural life. “Although I work in Charlotte, I loved the idea of being able to come home to a quiet spot by the water,” Crosland says. “This place is very much in the country—I’m 2 miles down a gravel road through the woods. The stress of the real world slips away when my tires first hit the gravel after a workday.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO