Read full article on original website
Related
‘Never met a man like him.’ NC high school coach remembered after sudden passing
The campus of South Iredell High School has forever changed with the sudden passing of beloved volunteer baseball Coach Chris Davis, who died from a medical emergency he suffered while tending to the baseball field Tuesday.
WBTV
Charlotte falls in tight MLK Day contest to UTEP, 60-58
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Despite eight of nine Niners who entered the game scoring and experiencing an early stretch of good shooting, the Charlotte men’s basketball team fell to UTEP , 60-58, on Monday afternoon from inside Halton Arena. With the loss, Charlotte (12-6, 3-4 C-USA) fell at home...
WBTV
Queens men’s basketball reaches century mark in dominant showing over North Alabama
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team reached the century mark for the second time this season as they rolled past the visiting North Alabama Lions 107-78. BY THE NUMBERS-Senior Kenny Dye led all scorers with 18 points while also kicking out seven assists. Dye has reached double figures in 10 straight games.
WBTV
Dominant defensive effort pushes Charlotte past UTSA, 72-54
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Behind a stellar defensive effort and a trio of double-figure scorers, the Charlotte men’s basketball team led wire-to-wire and trounced UTSA, 72-54, on Saturday afternoon from inside Halton Arena. The victory ended CLT’s (12-5, 3-3 C-USA) two-game losing skid, while extending the Roadrunners (7-11, 1-6...
975thefanatic.com
Once A Golf Course, Now A Harris Teeter
Ron Green Jr. of The Global Golf Post and Charlotte Observer and Ron Sirak of RonSirak.com and The Golf Channel preview the upcoming PGA Tour Season.
qcitymetro.com
Charlotte pastor runs for A.M.E Zion bishop in 2024
Reverend Dwayne A. Walker, of Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church in Charlotte, is running for bishop of the African Methodist Epsicopal Zion Church in 2024. A bishop, Walker told QCity Metro, is the highest position in the AME Zion denomination. Bishops are responsible for assigning pastors to churches, determining the...
North Carolina woman wins $100,000 lottery prize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Georgia Richardson, of Charlotte, is the first winner of the $100,000 top prize in the new Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. She won on Jan. 9 in the first drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes […]
WBTV
Speedway Children’s Charities names Taylor Kirby Director of the Charlotte Chapter
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Taylor Kirby, National Business Development and Events Manager for Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), has been named the Director for the nationwide nonprofit’s Charlotte chapter, according to a press release. “Taylor has played an integral role in the growth of the Charlotte Chapter,” said Greg...
WCNC
Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes. The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.
WCNC
Application open for App State Hickory campus
Appalachian State University preparing to open a new hickory campus this fall. Applications are now open for prospective students.
The Daily South
This North Carolina Lake Home Was Built For The Views
Lake homes have always been refuges for weekend and summer escapes, but Charlotte native Sarah Crosland craved that state of mind every day. So in 2020, when the stars aligned for her to build on Lake Wylie (a reservoir that’s an easy commute to the Queen City), the busy executive decided to trade town for rural life. “Although I work in Charlotte, I loved the idea of being able to come home to a quiet spot by the water,” Crosland says. “This place is very much in the country—I’m 2 miles down a gravel road through the woods. The stress of the real world slips away when my tires first hit the gravel after a workday.”
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Charleston, SC
Start your engines and head off from the home of NASCAR towards the historic port city of Charleston, SC. This varied road trip is a great way to get the true Southern experience, complete with amazing hospitality, rich history and breathtaking landscapes. Depending on what you fancy, this drive can include educational stops such as historical museums; or state and national parks with unique landscapes and trails for wildlife and nature lovers.
WBTV
Dance studio in Salisbury recreates local history
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A dance studio in Salisbury is recreating local history in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., birthday and for upcoming Black History Month. Krystal Stukes and students at Triple Threat Dance Company are going around Salisbury to make photos that show moments from the past.
Charlotte woman wins first $100k in new Cash 5 promotion, NC Lottery announces
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman from Charlotte has won the first $100,000 prize in the new cash prize promotion from the North Carolina Lottery. Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first top-prize winner on Jan. 9, when her good luck helped her to win the prize in the first drawing of the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 13, 14 & 15
Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord, on January 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at the Victoria Cemetery.
Man dies in accident involving excavator at construction site, Belmont police say
BELMONT, N.C. — A man died Monday in an industrial accident involving an excavator at a construction site in Belmont, police said. Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, died at the scene on Nixon Road where homes are being built. No further information has been released. Return to this story for...
WBTV
String of burglaries in Ballantyne community
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change. Updated: 7 hours ago. People living in Hidden Valley are calling for...
cn2.com
Fort Mill QT Powerball Players Check Your Tickets
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Powerball player at the QT in Fort Mill at 3282 on Hwy 21 is holding a ticket worth $50,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery tells us that two people in South Carolina hold at $50,000 Powerball ticket. They say players in Mount Pleasant and Fort Mill should check their tickets.
WBTV
Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments. One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex. Updated: 17 hours ago. A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday...
Comments / 0