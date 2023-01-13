ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant-less Nets battle but fade down stretch in loss to Celtics

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 4 days ago

Life without Kevin Durant began anew for the Nets on Thursday night.

Their first challenge in Durant’s absence because of a sprained MCL? The team with the best record in the NBA, and the one standing between the Nets and the top of the Eastern Conference.

Despite a strong start and a two-point game entering the third quarter, the Nets ran out of gas in the fourth and fell to the Celtics 109-98 at Barclays Center.

The loss was only the Nets’ third in their past 21 games, but one they hope is not a harbinger after going 5-16 last season when Durant missed six weeks with an MCL sprain. This time around, they were on their way to a better start without Durant and led by as many as nine points in the first half before the Celtics’ defense suffocated them in the fourth quarter, holding them to 16 points.

“They won the race to get the fourth quarter started aggressive,” Kyrie Irving said. “A few times, calls could have gone either way when the results ended up the way they are, and I feel like we definitely could have taken some better shots in the fourth quarter, got some defensive stops, but it didn’t happen for us tonight. And when you give up any opportunities for them to capitalize, they’re a great team, they’re gonna do so.”

Jayson Tatum, who scored 20 points, looks to drive past Seth Curry during the Nets’ 109-98 loss to the Celtics.
USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics (31-12) were also short-handed, playing without Jaylen Brown and Al Horford on the second half of a back-to-back, but they finished stronger to knock off the Nets (27-14). Jayson Tatum led the way with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Marcus Smart chipped in 16 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Irving led the Nets with 24 points while Joe Harris, starting for Durant, had a season-high 18 points and T.J. Warren added 20 points off the bench. Ben Simmons had a season-high 13 assists and nine rebounds but went 0-for-3 from the field and did not score.

“I love that we had 34 [3-pointers] up, [but] I don’t like that we were 12-for-32 from midrange,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “That’s just inefficient. With Kevin, taking 32 midrange [shots], we can roll with that. But the other guys, that’s not the basket that we want to fit in. We take 10 more 3s or 15 more 3s, I love it. But those shots are inefficient. You end up being 12 of 32, that’s why you have 16 points in the fourth.”

The Celtics took an 84-82 lead into the fourth quarter and promptly turned it into their biggest advantage of the night by opening the quarter on an 8-2 run with their second unit.

Kyrie Irving, who scored a game-high 24 points, drives on Marcus Smart during the Nets’ loss.
Corey Sipkin

Tatum and Smart then came back in the game and pushed it to a 12-2 run that extended the Celtics’ lead to 96-84. The Nets never got the deficit smaller than seven points the rest of the way.

The Nets got out to a quick start on the night, leading for most of the first quarter and then trying to pull away with a 6-0 run in the second that put them up 42-33. But the Celtics soon one-upped them with an 8-0 run, again from their second unit, to get back in the game.

Ben Simmons, who didn’t score but had 13 assists, drives past Luke Kornet during the Nets’ loss.
Corey Sipkin

Some strong facilitating from Simmons on the fast break — where the Nets held a 24-10 advantage — pushed the Nets’ lead again before the Celtics closed out the second quarter on a 15-5 run to take a 60-57 lead into the break, a sign of things to come in the second half.

“You want to play the best team,” Simmons said. “The way they play, they’re very together defensively and offensively. They have some great individuals, but when you put it together, they play team basketball. They know their roles, they share the ball, they’re very consistent.”

New York Post

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant calls sensational dunk his best one yet

INDIANAPOLIS — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant’s dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled his arm far back to easily throw it down over leaping Pacers big man Jalen...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Ja Morant’s viral dunk left Kevin Durant speechless

Ja Morant’s thunderous dunk on Saturday night went viral. It also left Kevin Durant speechless. The Nets superstar was only able to tweet a slew of crying memes in reference to the 6-foot-3 Morant’s vicious third-quarter throw down over 6-foot-10 Pacers defender Jalen Smith in the Grizzlies 130-112 win. Durant wasn’t the only NBA player struggling to find the words after the Memphis star rattled the rim. “OMGGGGGGGGGG,” two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas tweeted. Morant himself called the jam his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he told reporters. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” With the wait over, NBA stars past and...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Nets’ Ben Simmons expected to return vs. Spurs after back soreness

SAN ANTONIO — The Nets got some much-needed good news on the injury front, with Ben Simmons cleared to return Tuesday against the Spurs.  Simmons missed his 11th game of the season in Sunday’s loss to Oklahoma City, a late scratch with back soreness that came on quickly during pregame warm-ups. His status had been up in the air for the Spurs game, but he was removed from the injury list on Monday evening and cleared to suit up.  “He’ll be on the trip with us so hopefully it’s one game. I hope so,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn had said of Simmons...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New York Post

Kevin Durant’s absence affecting Kyrie Irving as Nets struggle to close games

SAN ANTONIO — The Nets’ first two games without Kevin Durant have looked eerily similar: Hit shots for three quarters, hit a wall in the fourth. While Kyrie Irving has been fantastic playing alongside Durant, he has looked fatigued without him. The guard cooled off late in losses to Boston and Oklahoma City, and it is clear the Nets can’t keep handing him the ball every single crunch-time possession and hoping he can just iso them out of trouble. Together, Brooklyn’s star duo have been so great they have made bad shots look good. But with Durant sidelined by a knee injury,...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Tom Thibodeau critical of refs after Knicks’ loss: ‘Hard to tell what a foul was’

Tom Thibodeau didn’t care much for the officiating in the Knicks’ home loss Monday. While Thibodeau said he had to watch the film before commenting further, he was clearly not pleased with the 41 free-throw attempts by the Raptors in his team’s 123-121 overtime loss at the Garden. “It was hard to tell what a foul was,” the Knicks coach said. The Knicks did go to the free-throw line 35 times themselves. They were called for 28 fouls, compared to 25 on the Raptors. “I don’t really care if a game’s called tight or if it’s called loose. I just want consistency,” Thibodeau said....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Monty Williams responds to Jae Crowder’s Suns critique: ‘Direct shot’

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams felt Jae Crowder’s dramatic comments were a “direct shot.” Crowder, an unhappy forward who hasn’t played a game for Phoenix since getting into a disagreement with the Suns coaching staff, is currently looking to be moved by the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. The 32-year-old hasn’t played since May 15, 2022, when the Suns were blown out by the Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. “I’m confused and hurt my coaches didn’t appreciate the things I brought to our team and organization,” Crowder told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. “This move of pushing...
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Post

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum couldn’t pass up shot at seventh 50-point game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jayson Tatum knew he was sitting on 48 points entering the final minute of the Boston Celtics’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday and briefly thought about backing the ball out and letting the clock run down with the outcome well in hand. Then he remembered a text from Jamal Crawford earlier this season after Tatum refused to take a late shot against the Miami Heat and finished the game with 49 points. “Jamal texted me after the game and he’s like, ‘If you’re ever that close to 50, nobody is going to...
BOSTON, MA
