ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers snag stunning OT win over Stars thanks to last-second goal

By Larry Brooks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

For 59 minutes and 59 seconds there was plenty of nothing at the Garden. The Rangers were trailing Dallas 1-0 in a game that had been played for the most part on the Stars’ strict defensive terms.

But 59:59 does not a game make. As Adam Fox, who would emerge as one of the heroes, said, “We talk about playing for 60 minutes and this is why. It took the full 60. We played to the last second.”

Oh, baby, to mimic the phrase of a popular one-time Rangers goaltender, broadcaster and team president, did the Rangers wring this one out in the end to record a dramatic victory that stands as the most magical of the season.

K’Andre Miller, an emerging nation with a ceiling as tall as those in coveted pre-WWII apartment buildings in Manhattan, blasted one through from 40 feet with a fraction of a second left on the clock (no official time was ever given) to cap a wild six-on-five situation in which the Blueshirts kept the puck in the zone following a crazy quilt of blocked shots and deflections.

THAT. WAS. ELECTRIC. 😱

K'Andre Miller scores with less than a second left and Adam Fox ( @foxyclean ) completes the comeback in overtime! pic.twitter.com/vUUCfREvG7

— NHL (@NHL) January 13, 2023

And then, after a wild and crazy celebration — “celly,” as the young folks such as Alexis Lafreniere say — on the ice and the bench, there was another one after Fox went to the net, found a loose puck and roofed a backhand at 1:16 of overtime to give the Rangers a 2-1 victory and extend their recent run to 13-2-2.

One game does not prove a thing and neither is a 17-game stretch dispositive. But for the first time, following consecutive comeback victories over Minnesota and Dallas within three days, the Rangers seem to be forming a group that is more than its collective star parts.

The doom and gloom that hovered over the club for much of the first seven weeks in which the Rangers won only 11 of their first 26 games (11-10-5) has evaporated. Those days seem from an era in which Val Kamensky wore the Blueshirt.

“We remember it but it’s a distant memory,” said Fox, who is putting himself in prime position to gain his second Norris in three years. “We had our slump. We know what we’re capable of.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Slfi3_0kD7bcbz00
Artemi Panarin (10) leaps onto New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller (79) when they celebrated a game-tying last second goal by Miller during the third period.
Robert Sabo

The Rangers generated a season-high 35 scoring chances against the Wild on Tuesday, per NaturalStatTrick. They had seven through two periods in this one, and 14 for the night that equaled the seventh-lowest of the year.

There were too many turnovers trying to make east-west plays against a Stars team that was content to shut it down when it was 0-0 and then 1-0 on Tyler Seguin’s power-play goal at 17:53 of the second period following a botched penalty-kill change by Barclay Goodrow.

“They collapsed into the middle and we didn’t play smart the first half,” said head coach Gerard Gallant, who noted that many of his players had been weakened by the flu. “We caused a lot of our own stuff. But I like the way we came back and played the third period.

“It was a solid game overall. It was huge for the team.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vt5g4_0kD7bcbz00
Tyler Seguin (91) and Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) along with New York center Mika Zibanejad (93) check each other.
For the NY POST Photo/Robert Sabo

Lafreniere played a creditable game on the left side with Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko in the injured Chris Kreider’s absence, No. 13 getting a season-high 21:21 in which he had three shots on six attempts. That included a first-period deflection that forced Jake Oettinger to make perhaps his best save of at least the first 50 minutes or so.

“It felt good, I’m a little tired,” said Lafreniere, who started the OT as part of a 23-and-under group that included Filip Chytil and Braden Schneider. “I tried to build a little chemistry, make some plays, keep it simple and get into the game.

“We had some good shifts. I still can be better.”

About the overtime assignment?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TD4iQ_0kD7bcbz00
Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) passes the puck.
For the NY POST Photo/Robert Sabo

“I said to Fil, ‘We’ve got to win the faceoff,’ ” Lafreniere said. “We got one good look.”

And then on came Zibanejad and on came Panarin, creating chaos by driving the net and leaving the puck for Fox, who took his time before going up top.

“It was kind of a scramble,” Fox said. “Bread got me the puck.”

Gallant switched up his units down the stretch, moving first Goodrow and Vitali Kravtsov and then Vincent Trocheck and Panarin onto Zibanejad’s flanks while reuniting the Kid Line.

The coach also paired offensive forces Fox and Miller for 6:49 (including six-on-five) in which the Rangers out-attempted Dallas 11-2. This is a tandem with which the coach will likely increasingly experiment when his team is trailing.

Thursday, the Rangers were trailing. Then they weren’t.

“Zero-point-two seconds,” Miller said. “The rest is history.”

History will be written by the winners.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Islanders blow three-goal lead in brutal overtime loss to Capitals

It was on course to be one of the best wins of the Islanders’ season. Instead, Monday night turned into one of their worst losses.  Thirty minutes into the match, the Islanders held a commanding three-goal lead over the Capitals and looked to be in prime position to take what was effectively a four-point game against their close rivals in the Metropolitan Division. A win on Monday would have put their recent struggles behind them. It would have made a .500 record on a season-long five-game homestand the minimum, and something of a statement win after a rough start to 2023.  Instead,...
ELMONT, NY
New York Post

Islanders’ Lane Lambert ‘very surprised’ Alex Ovechkin hit wasn’t a penalty

Jean-Gabriel Pageau returned to the game, but the Islanders were still unhappy with Alex Ovechkin’s second-period hit to the center’s head that led to him needing to be helped off the ice. “Very surprised [that it wasn’t a penalty],” coach Lane Lambert said following the 4-3 overtime loss on Monday night at UBS Arena. “Charging, boarding, whatever it might be. He took steps. We definitely should’ve been on the power play.” With Pageau playing the puck in the corner after an unsuccessful Capitals power play, Ovechkin took his shoulder to Pageau’s head from behind, sending the Islanders center’s head into the glass...
ELMONT, NY
New York Post

Islanders’ Jean-Gabriel Pageau returns to game after head hit by Alex Ovechkin

The Islanders may have a bone to pick with Alex Ovechkin after Monday’s game. Jean-Gabriel Pageau left the match against the Capitals in the second period after a hit to the head from Washington’s star winger. He returned later in the period. Playing the puck in the corner after an unsuccessful Capitals power play, Ovechkin took his shoulder to Pageau’s head from behind, sending the Isles center to the ice. Pageau struggled to stand straight after getting up, needing help from Noah Dobson and a trainer to get off the ice. No penalty was called on Ovechkin for the hit following a video review, a decision that was greeted with boos inside UBS Arena. The sequence was shortly followed by a Capitals goal, as Garnet Hathaway cut an Islanders lead to 3-1.  The Islanders have already dealt with myriad injuries this season, including suspected concussions to Kyle Palmieri and Adam Pelech, the latter following a hit into the boards by Robert Bortuzzo of the Blues. Both of those two players are still on injured reserve, as is Oliver Wahlstrom.
ELMONT, NY
New York Post

Knicks blow another late lead in OT loss to Raptors as home woes continue

Add it to the painful list.  Right with the blown leads to the Bucks, Bulls, Hawks and Thunder.  For the second time in less than a month, the struggling Raptors came to the Garden and cooled off the red-hot Knicks, rallying from 10 down in the fourth quarter. Even RJ Barrett’s dunk at the end of the regulation couldn’t save the Knicks.  They were manhandled for the bulk of the extra session, and fell to the Raptors, 123-121, at the Garden, as their strange home woes continued. With the loss, the Knicks (25-20) fell under .500 at home at 11-12 — the only...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Cowboys’ Brett Maher misses four extra points, makes NFL history

The Cowboys kicked the Buccaneers’ butts all game during their 31-14 rout. Well, in everything except the actual kicking. In Monday’s wild-card game, Dallas kicker Brett Maher became the first player in NFL history to miss three extra points in a playoff game, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Then he did it again. Midway through the first quarter, Dak Prescott found Dalton Schultz for a 22-yard touchdown and the game’s first points, but Maher subsequently shanked the extra point wide right. Maher’s nightmare worsened in the second quarter when he missed wide right again after Prescott’s 1-yard touchdown rush. He decided...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
160K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy