Selma, AL

allongeorgia.com

Samaritan’s Purse Brings Help to Families in Need After Destructive Tornadoes Strike the Southeast

Friday, Samaritan’s Purse deployed disaster response teams to Selma, Alabama and Griffin, Georgia in the wake of devastating tornadoes that swept through the Southeast on Thursday. The major storm system resulted in the destruction of homes and businesses, power outages for tens of thousands of people, and the loss of several lives, with ongoing search and rescue efforts still underway.
GRIFFIN, GA
TheDailyBeast

Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado

A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
ALABAMA STATE
Sherif Saad

Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.

( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Home Burns in Fire

Prattville firefighters were called to a residential fire Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 at a home in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, which is near U.S. Highway 82. Fire crews say they got the fire put out quickly, but the home is a total...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma Tornado Survivors Describe What Happened When Storm Hit

We are getting eyewitness accounts from people in Selma who were in the middle of Thursday’s devastating tornado. Ray Hogg was at the Selma Country Club when the tornado came through. “I could hear my ears popping. You could hear the roar. Glass going everywhere. You could hear the...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles

National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies Friday after his truck strikes tree

An Alabama teen died Friday from injuries he sustained when his truck struck a street sign, then a tree on Tuesday, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Deatsville, Alabama, juvenile. The 17-year-old was critically injured when the...
DEATSVILLE, AL
selmasun.com

Tornado relief efforts on Sunday; Listing of food, services available

Here are food and help opportunities available on Sunday, Jan. 15 for those impacted by Thursday's tornado:. Houston Park Church of Christ - Service at 10 a.m., breakfast from 8-10 a.m., lunch from 11-1, dinner 3-5 p.m. at 2 Crescent Hill Drive. Vaughan Regional Medical will provide BBQ lunch outside...
SELMA, AL
wvtm13.com

Man survives Selma tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

1,000 customers without power in Selma

There are 1,000 residents without power in Selma as of 10 a.m. last night, said an update from Alabama Power Company (APC). "While work is ongoing to restore service to customers, some homes and businesses may be too badly damaged to receive power," said a message to media from APC.
SELMA, AL
WOKV

In tornado-ravaged Selma, prayers of thanks

SELMA, Ala. — (AP) — Leading Sunday services on the lawn outside his tornado-damaged Crosspoint Christian Church, the Rev. David Nichols told his congregation there was much for which to be grateful despite the destruction around them. The tornado that ravaged Selma hit the church's daycare. It destroyed...
SELMA, AL
