Fundraiser launched for man whose wife died in tornado
A fundraising effort has been launched for an Autauga County man whose wife was killed when a tornado hit their home in Autuaga County on Jan. 12. Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, was one of seven people in Autauga County killed in the tornado. Deb Matthews launched a GoFundMe campaign to...
Alabama church finds hope, strength to rebuild after devastating tornado
Wadsworth Baptist Church was destroyed by a tornado that struck the rural town of Deatsville on Thursday.
Samaritan’s Purse Brings Help to Families in Need After Destructive Tornadoes Strike the Southeast
Friday, Samaritan’s Purse deployed disaster response teams to Selma, Alabama and Griffin, Georgia in the wake of devastating tornadoes that swept through the Southeast on Thursday. The major storm system resulted in the destruction of homes and businesses, power outages for tens of thousands of people, and the loss of several lives, with ongoing search and rescue efforts still underway.
Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado
A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
Autauga County family to 10 adopted, foster children lose home to storm: ‘I thought we were going to die’
Phillip Desedare rode out the tornado that struck Autauga County on Thursday packed in a closet with seven family members and four dogs. Desedare and his wife, Vicki, are foster parents who live on Autauga County 68. The three family homes on their property were in the path of the...
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
Prattville Home Burns in Fire
Prattville firefighters were called to a residential fire Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 at a home in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, which is near U.S. Highway 82. Fire crews say they got the fire put out quickly, but the home is a total...
‘I hear a baby crying’ – chilling video of Selma residents assessing tornado damage
The audio of a video being shared on social media provides a chilling account of the unknown aftermath of a tornado that struck Selma, Alabama, Thursday. The video, shared by Alabama meteorologist James Spann is credited to Krishun Moore. The video appears to show the aftermath of the tornado. Debris...
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Selma Tornado Survivors Describe What Happened When Storm Hit
We are getting eyewitness accounts from people in Selma who were in the middle of Thursday’s devastating tornado. Ray Hogg was at the Selma Country Club when the tornado came through. “I could hear my ears popping. You could hear the roar. Glass going everywhere. You could hear the...
Multiple agencies work to bring relief to Selma after deadly tornados wreak havoc
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple agencies across the state are working to bring relief to the many Alabamians who were impacted by Thursday’s deadly storms and tornados. The aftermath in Selma is devastating with some rescue crews calling the damage the worst they’ve ever seen. They say it will be a long road to recovery. […]
NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles
National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
Alabama teen dies Friday after his truck strikes tree
An Alabama teen died Friday from injuries he sustained when his truck struck a street sign, then a tree on Tuesday, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Deatsville, Alabama, juvenile. The 17-year-old was critically injured when the...
Tornado relief efforts on Sunday; Listing of food, services available
Here are food and help opportunities available on Sunday, Jan. 15 for those impacted by Thursday's tornado:. Houston Park Church of Christ - Service at 10 a.m., breakfast from 8-10 a.m., lunch from 11-1, dinner 3-5 p.m. at 2 Crescent Hill Drive. Vaughan Regional Medical will provide BBQ lunch outside...
Man survives Selma tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
Body found in burnt pickup truck believed to be missing Grove Hill man
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirmed his office is assisting the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation. Smith tells WKRG News 5 a body found inside of a burnt pickup truck on Thursday, Jan. 5 is most likely that of a missing Grove Hill man who was reported […]
As tornados hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. — (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors...
1,000 customers without power in Selma
There are 1,000 residents without power in Selma as of 10 a.m. last night, said an update from Alabama Power Company (APC). "While work is ongoing to restore service to customers, some homes and businesses may be too badly damaged to receive power," said a message to media from APC.
Deatsville Teenager Dies Ten Days after Wreck in Autauga County
A 17-year-old from Deatsville has died of injuries from a wreck. Alabama State Troopers say the teenager died in a hospital Friday after a wreck on Tuesday, January 3. The teen’s name has not been released. Investigators say the teen was driving a pickup truck that hit a street...
In tornado-ravaged Selma, prayers of thanks
SELMA, Ala. — (AP) — Leading Sunday services on the lawn outside his tornado-damaged Crosspoint Christian Church, the Rev. David Nichols told his congregation there was much for which to be grateful despite the destruction around them. The tornado that ravaged Selma hit the church's daycare. It destroyed...
