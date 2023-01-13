The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a shooting incident with multiple injuries that occurred at Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Monday. Eight people were injured, one critically, in the shooting that happened near Ave. M and 13th Street around 5:30 p.m. There was a car show and MLK Day event being held at the park where up to a thousand people were in attendance.

