Miami, FL

Unicycling teen in final stretch of East Coast journey

The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile bike and pedestrian path stretching from Maine to Florida. The route is not continuous and some parts are located on busy streets. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old taking on the brazen task of riding the entire pathway on a unicycle.
FLORIDA STATE
Possible wolf-dog hybrid finds new home in Vermont

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. - It looks like an animal, who made national headlines for possibly being part wolf and part dog, has found a home. The Potter League For Animals said "Zeus" will head to Vermont with his new owner, Ron. "He is headed to his new home in Vermont with...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Wyoming legislators propose bill to phase out EVs by 2035

Wyoming legislators are pushing a bill in Cheyenne that could phase out electric vehicles by 2035, to protect a state economy largely fueled by gas and oil. Titled, "Phasing out new electric vehicle sales by 2035," the bill is sponsored by state Republican senator Jim Anderson and supported by senators Brian Boner, Ed Cooper and Dan Dockstader, as well as state House Representatives Donald Burkhart and Bill Henderson, also Republicans.
WYOMING STATE
8 shot, 1 critical at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a shooting incident with multiple injuries that occurred at Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Monday. Eight people were injured, one critically, in the shooting that happened near Ave. M and 13th Street around 5:30 p.m. There was a car show and MLK Day event being held at the park where up to a thousand people were in attendance.
FORT PIERCE, FL

