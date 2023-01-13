Read full article on original website
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United StatesUSA DiarioMiami, FL
fox35orlando.com
Farmers seeing a demand for eggs rise, as prices skyrocket for consumers
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Central Florida farmers are seeing a demand for eggs as consumers see prices at the grocery store skyrocket. Tiffany Eddy and her family in Winter Garden run Hartwood Homestead where they sell eggs locally from their home. Recently, she's seen a huge increase in demand for her eggs.
fox35orlando.com
Unicycling teen in final stretch of East Coast journey
The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile bike and pedestrian path stretching from Maine to Florida. The route is not continuous and some parts are located on busy streets. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old taking on the brazen task of riding the entire pathway on a unicycle.
fox35orlando.com
More migrants rescued by cruise ship headed to Florida's Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Over the loudspeaker on the MSC Meraviglia, passengers traveling from Cozumel, Mexico to Port Canaveral heard a crew member alerting them that the cruise ship would be stopping to help people floating at sea on a makeshift raft. An MSC spokesperson sent us this statement, which...
fox35orlando.com
Possible wolf-dog hybrid finds new home in Vermont
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. - It looks like an animal, who made national headlines for possibly being part wolf and part dog, has found a home. The Potter League For Animals said "Zeus" will head to Vermont with his new owner, Ron. "He is headed to his new home in Vermont with...
fox35orlando.com
FWC: Illegal trafficking of 'highly venomous' snakes could result in more arrests
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says its undercover agents were able to buy and sell nearly 200 illegal snakes in a three-year investigation called Operation Viper. The snakes they confiscated were highly venomous. The list included a variety of two dozen snakes, including...
fox35orlando.com
Woman who may be Georgia's oldest living resident turns 114 years 'young'
ATLANTA - Nina Willis is believed to be Georgia's oldest living resident. On Saturday, she turned 114 years 'young' as family and friends came together to celebrate her. "Glory. God is good," Nina Willis said. Praise is on her mind as she celebrates turning 114 years old. "Your hands are...
fox35orlando.com
Survivors recount deadly Georgia and Alabama tornados
Crews are working to reach people who still may be trapped after a string of tornados snapped trees and destroyed homes. The storm developed so rapidly, people had little time to prepare.
fox35orlando.com
Freezing cold in Florida: Is snow possible this weekend? Here's what the forecast says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is getting another taste of winter as a strong cold front brings freezing temperatures to the area this weekend. Saturday started off very chilly in the 30s and 40. Highs today in Central Florida aren't expected to leave the 50s, so be sure to wear a sweater or jacket.
fox35orlando.com
Wyoming legislators propose bill to phase out EVs by 2035
Wyoming legislators are pushing a bill in Cheyenne that could phase out electric vehicles by 2035, to protect a state economy largely fueled by gas and oil. Titled, "Phasing out new electric vehicle sales by 2035," the bill is sponsored by state Republican senator Jim Anderson and supported by senators Brian Boner, Ed Cooper and Dan Dockstader, as well as state House Representatives Donald Burkhart and Bill Henderson, also Republicans.
fox35orlando.com
8 shot, 1 critical at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a shooting incident with multiple injuries that occurred at Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Monday. Eight people were injured, one critically, in the shooting that happened near Ave. M and 13th Street around 5:30 p.m. There was a car show and MLK Day event being held at the park where up to a thousand people were in attendance.
